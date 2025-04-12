Photos: Jennifer Lopez Visits BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Buena Vista Social Club opened on March 19, 2025.
A special visitor stopped by the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre earlier this week. Jennifer Lopez checked out Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway and posed backstage with the cast afterwards. Check out photos from the visit below!
Lopez will soon star in the film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, which will be released in movie theatres on October 10, 2025.
With a book by Marco Ramirez, director Saheem Ali leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. Buena Vista Social Club™ features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Patricia Delgado and Tony Award winner Justin Peck.
Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Jennifer Lopez and Emme Maribel Muñiz Anthony & The Cast of "Buena Vista Social Club"
Isa Antonetti and Jennifer Lopez
Natalie Venetia Belcon and Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and Da'Von Moody
Wesley Wray and Jennifer Lopez
