The Village Theater Group To Present THE PRICE By Arthur Miller In 2025

A new theater company has taken up residence at the Theatre at St. Clements, located at 423 West 46th Street in Manhattan. The Village Theater Group is a newly established company of passionate young actors and writers led by New York actor/writer/producer Daniel J. Condon.

Recognizing the hurdles that must be jumped to succeed in the entertainment industry, especially live theater, Condon believes that it takes the dedication and commitment of a community – in this case… a village – working together with a shared goal.

The focus of The Village Theater Group is two-fold: to ensure the enduring relevance of timeless classics by introducing and re-introducing them to both old and new audiences and to present original concept material that will in time become the classics of the future. Condon said, “I dream of finding the Arthur Miller and Tennessee Williams of our times.”

To that end, the Group's premiere production will be The Price, written by Arthur Miller in 1967. The foundation of this play is the relationship between two estranged brothers. One brother is a policeman who sacrificed his education to care for his invalid father and the other is an eminent surgeon who walked out on his family to concentrate on personal success. The brothers meet to settle their father's estate and arrange for the sale of his possessions. The play shines a spotlight on the pitfalls of human nature and the personal hell or heaven each individual can create for themselves and by extension, for society.

In a recent interview, Condon revealed, “My goal is to reintroduce contemporary audiences, especially young people like me, to powerful works that speak to the societal and personal challenges we face today. I hope to collaborate with schools by offering matinee performances at affordable prices.”

Condon believes in recognizing and repaying the loyalty of those who have helped him in his endeavors, including the success of his fledging production company – D-Con Productions. The Village Theatre Group ensemble is comprised of all those in the entertainment arts whom he has met over his years in the industry, whether those meetings took place in an acting class or a stage/film production.

“Everyone has heard the term ‘struggling actor.' I do not know anyone who has not worn that mantle while trying to make a living at their craft. All actors care about the quality of their work but few get the opportunity to show their talent to a wide audience. I thought, ‘Why wait? I can be that opportunity.' Bringing The Price to the stage at St. Clements will be a labor of love for everyone involved, especially Condon.

In the next few weeks, audition dates will be announced. Condon hopes to attract Arthur Miller fans far and wide both as performers and viewing audiences.

The production crew includes producers Emani Brielle Simpson, Andrew Beregovoy, Emily Bubeck, stage manager Sara Abebe, and house manager Fernando Figueroa Valladares. Noelle McGrath will direct with an assist from Condon.

