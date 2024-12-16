Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL at Skylight Music Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Brandon Torres - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 9%

Ami Majeskie - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 8%

Amanda Hartlaub - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 7%

Tori Watson - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 7%

Ashley Patin - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 6%

Abby Rasmussen - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 6%

Ami Majeskie - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 5%

Melanie Wright - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 5%

Zachariah Stearn - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 4%

Ami Majeskie - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 3%

Gina Pavaglio - CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 3%

Thom Cauley - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Kristin Althoff & Melissa Zeien - KRINGLE THE MUSICAL PART 4: SEVEN MILE FAIR LADY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 3%

Karl Miller - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Melissa Bloch-Meier - 42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 3%

Rebecca Ruiz - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Masquers 2%

Dijon Michelle Kirkland - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Janesville Performing Arts Center 2%

Reed Laplau - SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Stephanie Staszak - XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Ryan Cappleman - HELLO DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 2%

Ami Majeskie - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - First Stage 2%

Tori Watson - FIREBRINGER - Hi-Five Arts 1%

Dani Kuepper - THE NOT-SO-ACCIDENTAL CONVICTION OF ELEVEN MILWAUKEE “ANARCHISTS” - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 1%

Molly Rhode - DIARY OF A WHIMPY KID - First Stage 1%

Jenn Rose - RUN BAMBI RUN - Milwaukee Rep 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Abby Miller - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 11%

Beth Wynveen - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 7%

Darcy Devens - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 6%

Patricia A. Hibbert - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 6%

Beth Wynveen - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 5%

Christy Miceli - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 5%

Sarah Jo Martens - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

Margot Lange - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 4%

Brooke Hess - WILLY WONKA THE MUSICAL - Theater for Young Audiences 4%

Alex Ebert/Katie Gordon - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Lisa Quinn - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Anne Mollerskov with Racine Area Veterans Inc - SEVEN SACRIFICES - Over Our Head Players 3%

Cassie Gherardini - 42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 3%

Alex Tacoma - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Milwaukee Rep 2%

Nikki Heiniger - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 2%

Misti Bradford - SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Jason Orlenko - XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Jamie Wynveen - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Lo Villarreal - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pride Theatre Productions 2%

Lisa Quinn - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Alexander Burnett Tecoma - LIBERACE! - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Tinder - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pride Theatre Productions 2%

Yvonne Miranda - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - First Stage 2%

Amy Horst - THE NOT-SO-ACCIDENTAL CONVICTION OF ELEVEN MILWAUKEE “ANARCHISTS” - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 1%

Claire Kinder - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Zachariah Stearn - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 7%

Michael Unger - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 7%

Ami Majeskie - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 7%

Jenny Hoffman - AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 5%

Katie Gordon - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 5%

Alexandria Wailes / Michael Unger - SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 5%

Sarah Jo Martens - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

Christopher Orth - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 4%

Zachariah Stearn - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 4%

Alan Piotrowicz - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 4%

Tommy Lueck - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 4%

Patrick Hitt - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 3%

Briana Gens - CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 3%

Rich Smith - KRINGLE THE MUSICAL PART 4: SEVEN MILE FAIR LADY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 3%

Ryan Schabach - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 3%

Karl Miller - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 2%

David P. Pecsi - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Masquers 2%

Stephanie Hormig - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pride Theatre Productions 2%

Breanne Brennan - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Doug Clemons - XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Ashley S. Jordan - ELTON JOHN AND TIM RICE'S AIDA - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Christopher Orth - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Falls Patio Players 2%

Douglas Instenes - CABARET - Racine Theatre Guild 1%

Brett Smock - FROM HERE TO ETERNITY - Skylight Music Theatre 1%

Stephanie Staszak - XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Paul Steinbach - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 10%

Duncan Doherty - ROSENCRANTZ & GILDENSTERN ART DEAD - Sheboygan Theatre Company - Studio Players 8%

Alex Ebert - THE GREEK MYTHOLOGY OLYMPIAGANZA - Rhode Center for the Arts 6%

Jordyn Lander - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 5%

Anne Mollerskov - PROOF - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 4%

Brian Zelinski - A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Cody Lindau - PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Impact Theatre Company 3%

Goo - THE OUTSIDER - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Karen McKinney - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Falls Patio Players 3%

Jeff Frank - ESCAPE FROM PELIGRO ISLAND - First Stage 3%

Brent Hazelton - THE NOT-SO-ACCIDENTAL CONVICTION OF ELEVEN MILWAUKEE “ANARCHISTS” - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 3%

Samantha Martinson - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 2%

Rich Smith - SEVEN SACRIFICES - Over Our Head Players 2%

Katie Gordon/Alex Ebert - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Christy Miceli - ON GOLDEN POND - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

Carol Dolphin - REHEARSAL FOR MURDER - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Mary Beth Topf - THE NERD - West Allis Players 2%

Meghan Hopper - LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Jenn Dobby - MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Christy Miceli - TUESDAY’S WITH MORRIE - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

Dimonte Henning - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 1%

Mark Clements - THE COAST STARLIGHT - Milwaukee Rep 1%

Dustin J. Martin - HAMLET - SummerStage of Delafield 1%

Linetta Alexander Islam - FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF - Black Arts MKE 1%

Ellise Edelman - THE WOLVES - Renaissance theaterworks 1%



Best Ensemble

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 9%

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Skylight Music Theatre 9%

MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 7%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 6%

RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 4%

THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 4%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 3%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Bombshell Theatre Company 3%

RUN BAMBI RUN - Milwaukee Rep 3%

SNOWDANCE 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 3%

WILLY WONKA THE MUSICAL - Theater for Young Audiences 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 2%

42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 2%

JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Masquers 2%

LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%

A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 1%

ON GOLDEN POND - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 1%

XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zach Pizza - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 10%

Valerie Hoffman - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 8%

Brandon Layburn/Abby Miller/Molly Grabiel - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 7%

Breanne Brennan - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 6%

Lisa Stewart - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 6%

Annie Wiegand - SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 6%

Colin Gawronski - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 4%

Ryan Barry - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 4%

Abby James - HELLO DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 4%

Briana Gens - CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 3%

Matt Carr - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Rich Smith - MISERY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 3%

Jim Padovano - 42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 3%

Zach Wilson - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Breanne Brennan - CLOCKMAKER'S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Breanne Brennan - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Matthew Carr - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Maaz Ahmed - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - First Stage 2%

Eric Rorholm - AIDA - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Milton Smith - THE GREEK MYTHOLOGY OLYMPIAGANZA - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Martin Yates - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Jason Fassl - RUN BAMBI RUN - Milwaukee Rep 1%

Jason Fassl - DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE MUSICAL - First Stage 1%

Mike Van Dreser - THE PROM - Bombshell Theatre Company 1%

Jose Santiago - FROM HERE TO ETERNITY - Skylight Music Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

David Bonofiglio - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Skylight Music Theatre 10%

Bryan Chung - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 8%

Julie Johnson - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 8%

Tom Kamenick - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 8%

Anne Mollerskov - KRINGLE THE MUSICAL PART 4: SEVEN MILE FAIR LADY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 5%

Angie Rodenkirch - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lake Country Playhouse 5%

Tracy Garon - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

Joe Cardamone - AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 4%

Zach Holden - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 4%

Alex Chilsen - HELLO DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 4%

Julie Johnson - 42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 4%

Mark Mrozek - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 4%

Eric Svejcar - SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 4%

Jessi Kolberg - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 3%

Jen Shanin - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pride Theatre Productions 3%

Ashley Makeever - NEXT TO NORMAL - Kith and Kin Theatre Co-op 2%

Brittany Baldwin - CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 2%

Amanda Patino - GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES - Bombshell Theatre Company 2%

David Bonofiglio - XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Dan Kazemi - RUN BAMBI RUN - Milwaukee Rep 2%

Mark Mrozek - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Sue Gedemer - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Julie Johnson - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Vance Dahl - THE PROM - Bombshell Theatre Company 2%

Julie Johnson & the Adequate Band - ELTON JOHN AND TIM RICE'S AIDA - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%



Best Musical

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Skylight Music Theatre 11%

MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 8%

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 7%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 6%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 5%

KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theater Company 4%

THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 4%

RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - Next Act Theatre 3%

AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pride Theatre Productions 3%

JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Masquers 2%

A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 2%

CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 2%

KRINGLE THE MUSICAL PART 4: SEVEN MILE FAIR LADY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Falls Patio Players 2%

RUN BAMBI RUN - Milwaukee Rep 1%

XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 1%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 1%

LIBERACE! - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 1%

WILLY WONKA THE MUSICAL - Theater for Young Audiences 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Bradley Tremblay - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 6%

Kristin Sorenson - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 6%

Joey Sanzaro - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Skylight Music Theatre 6%

Alex Ebert - AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 4%

Joshua Pope - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 4%

Aaron Covey - WILLY WONKA THE MUSICAL - Theater for Young Audiences 3%

Brittany Roux - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 3%

Donovyn James - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Molly Grabiel - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Amanda Hartlaub - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Joshua Ludens - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Lo Villarreal - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pride Theatre Productions 2%

Caleb Joyner - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

KyraJo Petit-Walla - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Gigi Carlino - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Falls Patio Players 2%

Tom Roberts - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Emily Keiner - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Trevor Clementi - CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 2%

Anne Mollerskov - KRINGLE THE MUSICAL PART 4: SEVEN MILE FAIR LADY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 2%

Ben Ardis - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 1%

Jamie Fry/Alison Pinchard - AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 1%

Jesse Weinberg - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Taylor Miñan - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 1%

Vivian Romano - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Tom Kamenick - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Bradley Tremblay - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 7%

Abby Miller - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 5%

Alayna Perry - BIZARRE INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS - Pink Umbrella Theatre 5%

Elizabeth Kaufmann - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sheboygan Theatre Company 4%

Daniel Hennell - ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Sheboygan Theatre Company - Studio Players 4%

Zach Thomas Woods - HAMLET - SummerStage of Delafield 3%

Aven Peters - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Anna Marie Zorn - THE NERD - West Allis Players 3%

Jim Harriman - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Matt Daniels - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Milwaukee Rep 2%

Brian Dean - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Jack Anderson - THE OUTSIDER - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

David Quinn - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Briana Gens - PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Impact Theatre Company 2%

Danny Polaski - GEEZERS - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Julie Ferris-Tillman - ALMOST, MAINE - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

Alexa Farrell - MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Emma Quist - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Samantha Paige - MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Joe Gallo - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 1%

Kelly Doherty - A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 1%

Melissa Hughes Ernest - MISERY - Over Our Head Players 1%

Duncan Doherty - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sheboygan Theatre Company 1%

Peter Gibeau - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 1%

Brandy Smith - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 1%



Best Play

PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 10%

THE CHOSEN - Milwaukee Rep 7%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sheboygan Theatre Company 7%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 7%

PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Impact Theatre Company 4%

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Falls Patio Players 4%

ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Sheboygan Theatre Company 4%

NOISES OFF - Falls Patio Players 4%

THE OUTSIDER - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 3%

REHEARSAL FOR MURDER - Sunset Playhouse 2%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

ON GOLDEN POND - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

THE WOLVES - Renaissance theaterworks 2%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - SummerStage of Delafield 2%

PROOF - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 2%

LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

MISERY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 2%

HAMLET - SummerStage of Delafield 2%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 1%

THE 39 STEPS - Rhode Center for the Arts 1%

THE NERD - West Allis players 1%

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 1%



Best Production of an Opera

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 32%

LA BOHÉME - Florentine Opera 23%

CANDIDE - Skylight Music Theatre 22%

NIGHT OF THE LIVING OPERA - Milwaukee Opera Theatre 16%

COSI FAN TUTTE - Brew City Opera 7%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zachariah Stearn - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 13%

Adam Harrison & Kimberly Laberge - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 7%

Lindsay Fuori - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 6%

Alex Ebert - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 5%

Alex Ebert - AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 5%

Tim Barnes - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 5%

Alex Ebert - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 4%

Adam Hastings - 42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 4%

Katie Johnson KJ - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 4%

Katie Johnson KJ - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Christy Miceli - ON GOLDEN POND - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 3%

Adam Hastings - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Falls Patio Players 2%

Bob Sagadin - HELLO DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 2%

Colin Gawronski - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 2%

Rich Smith - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 2%

Alex Ebert/Abby Miller - THE GREEK MYTHOLOGY OLYMPIAGANZA - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Bob Hurd - THE OUTSIDER - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Breanne Brennan - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Alexander Ebert - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Clayton Irwin - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Jeffrey D. Kmiec - FROM HERE TO ETERNITY - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Madelyn Yee - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - First Stage 2%

Nikki Lueck - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 1%

James Ortiz - CANDIDE - Skylight Music Theatre 1%

Jim Padovano - CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES - Falls Patio Players 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aaron Schmidt - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 12%

Steve Tonar - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 9%

Tom Roberts - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 8%

Jordyn Lander/Abby Miller - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 7%

Eric Rautmann - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 6%

Breanne Brennan - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 5%

Scott Varga - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 5%

Mark Paffrath - SEVEN SACRIFICES - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 4%

Tom Matesak - 42ND STREET - Falls Patio Players 4%

Chad Parsley - SPRING AWAKENING - Skylight Music Theatre 3%

Ethan Kivela - ON GOLDEN POND - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 3%

Eric Rautmann - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 3%

Sam Robertson - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Norgie Montes De Oca-Metzinger - THE GREEK MYTHOLOGY OLYMPIAGANZA - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Liam Ledford - HELLO DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 2%

Alan Piotrowicz - ANOTHER MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Optimist Theatre 2%

Mike Van Dreser - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 2%

Cricket S. Myers - RUN BAMBI RUN - Milwaukee Rep 2%

Breanne Brennan - MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Steve Tonar - XANADU - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Mike Van Dreser - THE PROM - Bombshell Theatre Company 2%

Norgie Montes De Oca-Metzinger - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Sarah Ramos - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - First Stage 1%

Breanne Brennan - A ROCK SAILS BY - Lake Country Playhouse 1%

Justin D. Cook - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Aaron Kohlmeier/Jason Aaron - AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 6%

Emilia Kosek - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Skylight Music Theatre 6%

Harlowe Cook - CHRISTMAS STORY - Waukesha Civic Theatre 6%

Aaron Covey - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 4%

Georgia Hughes - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 4%

Kristin Brown - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Abby McBee - HELLO, DOLLY! - Forte Theatre Company 3%

Jordan Pollard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Greendale Community Theatre 3%

Aidan Black - KINKY BOOTS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 3%

Alyssa Stearns - AVENUE Q - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Nico Torres - INTO THE WOODS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Ellie Thelen - CABARET - Impact Theatre Company 2%

Danielle Katers - THE CLOCKMAKER’S DAUGHTER - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Gabriella George - JANE EYRE - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Amanda Hartlaub - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Kao Zhong Xiong - MARY POPPINS - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Clara Tremblay - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Melissa Zeien - KRINGLE THE MUSICAL PART 4: SEVEN MILE FAIR LADY - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 2%

Elisebeth Sparks - RIP - A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH - RIP Productions 2%

Kurt Wolf - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Masquers 2%

Nick Sweet - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Emily Honigman - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Skylight Music Theatre 1%

Nicholas Callan Haubner - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Erica Wright - A CHORUS LINE - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Tom Flannigan - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Sunset Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Sam Simon - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 9%

Jim Werwinski - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 6%

Zoe Osk - THE OUTSIDER - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

Abigail Ford - CRY IT OUT - Sunset Playhouse 4%

Ariana Manghera - HAMLET - Ophelia 3%

Molly Grabiel - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Brandite Reed - FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF - Black Arts MKE 3%

Goo - A ROCK SAILS BY - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Robb Bessey - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 3%

A.J. Magoon - A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 3%

A.J. Laird - SNOWDANCE 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 3%

Erin Tetour - THE 39 STEPS - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Daniel Hennell - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Seven Ages Theatrical 3%

Madison Nowak - MEN ON BOATS - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Todd Denning - DIARY OF A WIMPY KID - First Stage 2%

Hazel Dye - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Milwaukee Rep 2%

Melissa Hughes Ernest - SNOWDANCE 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 2%

Angie Rodenkirch - GEEZERS - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Marilyn White - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - SummerStage of Delafield 2%

Elyse Edelman - THE NOT-SO-ACCIDENTAL CONVICTION OF ELEVEN MILWAUKEE “ANARCHISTS” - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 2%

Thomas Aldridge - ON GOLDEN POND - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

Brad Kostreva - PROOF - Over Our Head Players - 6th Street Theatre 1%

Amy Wickland - BLITHE SPIRIT - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Kara Jensen - PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Impact Theatre Company 1%

Jim Donaldson - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Sunset Playhouse 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Sheboygan Theatre Company 13%

Waukesha Civic Theatre 12%

Rhode Center for the Arts 12%

Skylight Music Theatre 11%

Lake Country Playhouse 6%

Sunset Playhouse 5%

Kettle Moraine Playhouse 5%

Over Our Head Players (Sixth Street Theatre) 5%

Falls Patio Players 4%

First Stage 3%

Milwaukee Rep 3%

Next Act Theatre 2%

SummerStage of Delafield 2%

Theater for Young Audiences 2%

Impact Theatre Company 2%

Bombshell Theatre Company 2%

Pink Umbrella Theatre 2%

Janesville Performing Arts Center 1%

Forte Theatre Company 1%

Renaissance theaterworks 1%

The Box Theatre Company 1%

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 1%

West Allis Players 1%

Play-by-Play Theatre 1%

Theatrical Tendencies 1%



