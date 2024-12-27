Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at Area Stage Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Darcy Hernandez-Gil - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater 14%

Imran Hylton - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 13%

Irma Becker - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 12%

Meera Paul - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 10%

Brittany Jenkins - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lake Worth Playhouse 8%

Kassie Meiler - RAGTIME - The Lake Worth Playhouse 5%

Tiffany Hosch - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 4%

ALEX JORTH - A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 4%

Herman Payne - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 4%

Reynel Reynaldo - THE PROM - Slow Burn Theater 4%

ALEX JORTH - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

ALEX JORTH - MEMPHIS - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Nicole Perry - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 3%

Blaine DeBerry - FOOL FOR LOVE - Think Now Theatre Co. 3%

Sarah Crane - LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Marco Santana - LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 2%

Oren Korenblum - A SHONDA - Plays of Wilton and Ronnie Larsen Presents 2%

Ron Hutchins - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Rosa Mercedes - PAGLIACCI - Florida Grand Opera 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Beth Fath - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 21%

Nicholas Bedusa - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 10%

Sofia Ortega, Maria Banda-Rodaz - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 8%

Corey Vega - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Loxen Entertainment 7%

Rick Pena - SPONGE BOB MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater 6%

PENNY WILLIAMS - SHE LOVES ME - Delray Beach Playhouse 5%

Amanda Enriquez - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 5%

Dawn Shamburger - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 4%

Dario Almiron - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 3%

Penny Williams - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Celeste Jennings - DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 3%

Ellis Tillman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 3%

Ellis Tillman - A ROCK SAILS BY - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 3%

W. Emil White - THE FANTASTICKS: LGBTQ VERSION - Island City Stage 2%

Dario Almiron - FLIPPING THE SCRIPT - City Theatre 2%

Ellis Tillman - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Laura Turnbull - WICKED CHILD - Zoetic Stage 2%

Dario Almiron - SUMMER SHORTS: FLIPPING THE SCRIPT - City Theatre 2%

Emil White - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 2%

Ellis Tillman - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Sofia Ortega - LIONEL BART'S OLIVER! - Area Stage 2%

Evelyn Villegas - LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 1%

Michiko Kitayma Skinner - TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO - Miami New Drama 1%

Natasha Hernandez - CLYDE’S - Zoetic stage 1%

Saul Mendoza & Olatz Zanuitu - THE MUSEUM PLAYS - Miami New Drama 1%



Best Dance Production

THE NUTCRACKER PRESENTED BY PARIS BALLET (NOV. 2023) - Eissey Campus Theatre 25%

GREASE - Seminole Theatre 22%

CAROUSEL - The Wick Theatre 16%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theater 15%

AN INCREDIBLE MIXED BILL, FEATURING THE WORLD PREMIERE OF 'MATCH”, PRESENTED BY PARIS BALLET IN COLLABORATION WITH BALLET SUPPORT FOUNDATION - Kravis Center for the Performing Arts 7%

OPEN SPACES PRESENTED BY NATURAL MOVERS FOUNDATION (SEPT. 2024) - Norton Museum of Art 7%

MOVED: IN CONCERT - Kravis Center for the Performing Arts 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Darcy Hernandez-Gil - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater 15%

Andre Russell - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 13%

Debi Marcucci - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lake Worth Playhouse 10%

Gonzalo Rodríguez - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 9%

Giancarlo Rodaz - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 7%

Andy Rogow - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 4%

Sabrina Lynn Gore - RAGTIME - The Lake Worth Playhouse 4%

Charles Benitez - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 4%

Jeffry George - CAROUSEL - The Wick Theatre 3%

Patrick Fitzwater - THE PROM - Slow Burn Theatre 3%

David Arisco - LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 3%

Stuart Meltzer - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 2%

Ted deChatelet - JUNIE B. JONES - Broward Center for the Performing Arts 2%

MICHAEL URSUA - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

David Arisco - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

MICHAEL URSUA - A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Jeffrey Marc Buchman - PAGLIACCI - Florida Grand Opera 2%

Giancarlo Rodaz - LIONEL BART'S OLIVER! - Area Stage 2%

Ronnie Larsen - A SHONDA - Plays of Wilton and Ronnie Larsen Presents 2%

Tony Seepersad - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 2%

Robin Braun - WEST SIDE STORY - Inside Out Theatre 2%

MICHAEL URSUA - MEMPHIS - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Jonathan Van Dyke - DISENCHANTED! - MNM Theatre 2%

David Arisco - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Richard Weinstock - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Gonzalo Rodríguez - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 19%

Maria Banda-Rodaz - LAS MARCAS DEL MAR (SEA MARKS) - Area Stage 14%

Daniel Gil - HOO HAH! - True Mirage Theater 8%

Teddy Harrell, Jr. - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 8%

Ana Marie Calise - AS I EAT THE WORLD - BARCLAY Performing Arts 7%

Stuart Meltzer - WICKED CHILD - Zoetic Stage 6%

Gladys Ramirez - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 6%

Jeffrey Bruce - 12 ANGRY MEN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 4%

Jen Wineman - DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 3%

Jenn Haltman and Casey Pfeifer - TRICH - BARCLAY Performing Arts 3%

André L. Gainey - BOURBON AT THE BORDER - Sandrell Rivers theatre 3%

Margaret M. Ledford - THE CANCELLATION OF LAUREN FEIN - Palm Beach Dramaworks 3%

Margaret Ledford - SUMMER SHORTS: HOMEGROWN EDITION - City Theatre 2%

David Arisco - SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Gustavo Garcia - A PECULIAR SET OF SKILLS - BARCLAY Performing Arts 2%

Margaret M. Ledford - FAMILY TREE - Plays of Wilton and Ronnie Larsen Presents 2%

Michel Hausmann - THE MUSEUM PLAYS - Miami New Drama 2%

David Arisco - A ROCK SAILS BY - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Pryscila Cassiano Salinas - FOOL FOR LOVE - Think Now Theatre Co. 2%

Moisés Kaufman - LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 2%



Best Ensemble

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 18%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater 11%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lake Worth Playhouse 10%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 9%

RAGTIME - The Lake Worth Playhouse 5%

GREASE - Seminole Theatre 5%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Loxen Entertainment 5%

LA GRINGA - City Theatre 3%

THE PROM - Slow Burn Theatre 3%

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 3%

THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 2%

A CHORUS LINE - Delray Beach Playhouse 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

CAROUSEL - Wick Theatre 2%

DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 2%

A SHONDA - Plays of Wilton and Ronnie Larsen Presents 2%

MEMPHIS - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

ORION - The 115 Theatre Company 2%

WEST SIDE STORY - Inside Out Theatre 1%

HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

LIONEL BART'S OLIVER! - Area Stage 1%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Delray Beach Playhouse 1%

SUMMER SHORTS: FLIPPING THE SCRIPT - City Theatre 1%

PAGLIACCI - Florida Grand Opera 1%

JUNIE B. JONES - Broward Center for the Performing Arts 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joe Naftal - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 15%

Jeremy Torres - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 10%

Ernesto Pinto - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 8%

Clifford Spulock - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Slow Burn Theatre 7%

Ernesto Pinto - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 5%

Charles Benitez - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 4%

Eric Nelson - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 4%

Stevie Bleich - A CHORUS LINE - Delray Beach Playhouse 4%

Clifford Spulock - SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre 4%

Quanikqua Bradshaw-Bryant - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 3%

Clifford Spulock - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Wick Theatre 3%

Ben Stanton & Alejandro Fajardo - LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 3%

Clifford Spulock - INTO THE WOODS - Slow Burn Theatre 3%

Eric Nelson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 3%

Rebecca Montero - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 2%

Dean Landhuis - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 2%

David Lander - TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO - Miami New Drama 2%

Clifford Spulock - THE PROM - Slow Burn Theatre 2%

WILLIAM GIBBONS BROWN - A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Gustavo Garcia - AS I EAT THE WORLD - BARCLAY Performing Arts 2%

Ben Stanton and Alejandro Fajardo - LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 2%

Marie Yokoyama - DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 2%

Eric Nelson - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Eric Nelson - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Lowell Richard - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Michael Day - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 18%

Johann Guzman - YOUND FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 15%

Marcus Davis - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 10%

Erin Ragonese - RAGTIME - The Lake Worth Playhouse 8%

Tony Seepersad - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 7%

Ryan Crout - THE PROM - Slow Burn Theatre 6%

Priscilla Blanco - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater 4%

Eric Alsford - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 3%

Bobby Peaco - A SHONDA - Plays of Wilton and Ronnie Larsen Presents 3%

Antoine Khouri - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 3%

MICHAEL URSUA - A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Eric Alsford - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 3%

Joseph Illick - LA TRAVIATA - Florida Grand Opera 3%

Nicholas Guerrero - LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Gregory Buchalter - PAGLIACCI - Florida Grand Opera 2%

MICHAEL URSUA - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Michael Day - LIONEL BART'S OLIVER! - Area Stage 2%

Joseph Mechavich - LA BOHÈME - Florida Grand Opera 2%

Dominique Scott - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

MICHAEL URSUA - MEMPHIS - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Musical

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 20%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 14%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater 13%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lake Worth Playhouse 9%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 8%

RAGTIME - The Lake Worth Playhouse 5%

THE PROM - Slow Burn Theatre 4%

A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

CABARET - Zoetic Stage 3%

A SHONDA - Plays of Wilton and Ronnie Larsen Presents 3%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Delray Beach Playhouse 2%

GREASE - Seminole Theatre 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

CAROUSEL - Wick Theatre 2%

WEST SIDE STORY - Inside Out Theatre 2%

THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 2%

HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Wick Theatre 1%

OKLAHOMA! - Lake Worth Playhouse 1%

LIONEL BART'S OLIVER! - Area Stage 1%

MEMPHIS - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

HUNDRED DAYS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Fabiana cueto - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater 14%

Henry Thrasher - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 12%

“Noah” Stephanny Noria - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision Theatre 8%

Delaney Benson - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 7%

Alex Martinez - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lake Worth Playhouse 6%

Kevin Hincapie - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 5%

Irene Gonzalez - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 4%

Juliette Etzel Cabrera - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lake Worth Playhouse 3%

Jessica Perry - RAGTIME - The Lake Worth Playhouse 3%

Amanda Lopez - A CHORUS LINE - Delray Beach Playhouse 2%

Benjamin Leon IV - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 2%

Beverly Hodgson - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 2%

Ariadna Nava - WEST SIDE STORY - Inside Out Theatre 2%

Blaine DeBerry - JUNIE B. JONES - Broward Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Brandon Campbell - A SHONDA - Plays of Wilton and Ronnie Larsen Presents 2%

Chase Stante - RAGTIME - The Lake Worth Playhouse 2%

Corey Vega - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 2%

Julia Suriano (Julie Jordan) - CAROUSEL - Wick Theatre 1%

Regina Brown - THE PROM - Slow Burn Theatre 1%

Beverly Hodgson - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Delray Beach Playhouse 1%

Ally Rosenblum - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

Anthony Lobo - A CHORUS LINE - Delray Beach Playhouse 1%

Angie Radosh - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

Collin Salvatoré - OKLAHOMA! - Lake Worth Playhouse 1%

Raul Ramirez - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Benjamin Leon IV - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 20%

Constanza Espejo - LAS MARCAS DEL MAR (SEA MARKS) - Area Stage 13%

Abbie Fricke - LOVESONG - Thinking Cap Theatre 6%

Becca Schneider - TRICH - BARCLAY Performing Arts 5%

Hannah Hailey - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 5%

Emily Garcia Carrerow - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 4%

Ricky J. Martinez - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 3%

Kalen Edean - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 3%

Toddra Brunson - GIRLS OF SUMMER - Sandrell Rivers theatre 3%

Caitlin Cloithier - DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 2%

Alex Alverez - SUMMER SHORTS: FLIPPING THE SCRIPT - City Theatre 2%

Ana Calise - FOOL FOR LOVE - Think Now Theatre Company 2%

Blaine DeBerry - ORION - The 115 Theatre Company 2%

Mallory Newbrough - A ROCK SAILS BY - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Enrique Galan - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 2%

Stephanie Machado - TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO - Miami New Drama 2%

Luis Roberto Herrera - AS I EAT THE WORLD - BARCLAY Performing Arts 2%

Melissa Ann Hubicsak - SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Gabriell Salgado - CLYDE’S - Zoetic Stage 2%

Carlos Orizondo - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 1%

Richard Weinstock - DEATHTRAP - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 1%

Linda Mendivel - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 1%

Laura Turnbull - A ROCK SAILS BY - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Calros Orizando - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 1%

Gabriell Salgado - TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO - Miami New Drama 1%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 21%

LAS MARCAS DEL MAR (SEA MARKS) - Area Stage 13%

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 9%

WICKED CHILD - Zoetic Stage 7%

LA GRINGA - City Theatre 5%

GREASE - Seminole Theatre 5%

TRICH - BARCLAY Performing Arts 5%

LOVESONG - Thinking Cap Theatre 4%

12 ANGRY MEN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 3%

AS I EAT THE WORLD - BARCLAY Performing Arts 3%

TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO - Miami New Drama 3%

DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 3%

HOO HAH! - True Mirage Theater 3%

A ROCK SAILS BY - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

THE MUSEUM PLAYS - Miami New Drama in Collaboration with the Rubell Museum 2%

FOOL FOR LOVE - BARCLAY Performing Arts 2%

ORION - The 115 Theatre Company 2%

CLYDE’S - Zoetic Stage 2%

AVENTURAS DE JUAN LE PLANCHARD - Miami New Dramanayalie 1%

DEATHTRAP - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 1%

LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 1%

BOURBON AT THE BORDER - Sandrell Rivers theatre 1%

BOURBON AT THE BORDER - 2024 0%



Best Production of an Opera

LA BOHÈME - Florida Grand Opera 41%

PAGLIACCI - Florida Grand Opera 30%

LA TRAVIATA - Florida Grand Opera 28%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Frank J. Oliva - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 17%

CINDI BLANK TAYLOR - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lake Worth Playhouse 10%

Nikki Dikun - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 7%

Pedro Balmaseda & Jorge Noa - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 6%

Brandon Newton - LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 5%

Daniel Gil - HOO HAH! - True Mirage Theater 5%

Renee Haubner - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 5%

Pedro Balmaseda & Jorge Noa - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 4%

Raul Ramirez - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater 4%

Michael 'Mik' Miles - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 3%

CINDI BLANK TAYLOR - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Cindi Blank Taylor - SHE LOVES ME - Delray Beach Playhouse 3%

Tim Mackabee - DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 3%

Brandon Newton - SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Natalie Tavares and Jodi Dellaventura - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 2%

Derek Sands - FOOL FOR LOVE - Think Now Theatre Company 2%

Christopher Swader & Justin Swader - TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO - Miami New Drama 2%

Michael McKeever - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 2%

Frankie Navarro - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 2%

Brandon Newton - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

JB Green - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 1%

Frank J. Oliva - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - GableStage 1%

Christopher and Justin Swader - TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO - Miami New Drama 1%

Frank J. Oliva - OLIVER - Area Stage 1%

Frank J. Oliva - HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED - GableStage 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Abraham Oleksnianski - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 21%

Melanie Dent - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 13%

Daniel Gil - HOO HAH! - True Mirage Theater 12%

Erin Ragonese - RAGTIME - Lake Worth Playhouse 9%

Eric Green - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 8%

James Mungin, II - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 4%

Ernesto Gonzalez - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 4%

Bailey Trierweiler & Uptown Works - DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 4%

Christian Taylor - A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 4%

Ernesto K. Gonzalez - SUMMER SHORTS: HOMEGROWN EDITION - City Theatre 3%

David Hart - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 3%

CHRISTIAN TAYLOR - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Christian Taylor - MEMPHIS - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Reidar Sorensen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Matt Corey - WICKED CHILD - Zoetic Stage 2%

Salomon Lerner - TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO - Miami New Drama 2%

Matt Corey - CLYDE’S - Zoetic Stage 1%

Reidar Sorensen - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Salomon Lemer - LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 1%

Reidar Sorensen - A ROCK SAILS BY - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Reidar Sorensen - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Javier Cabrera - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 10%

Amanda Harris - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 9%

Beverly Hodgson - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 9%

Alex Martinez - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Wick Theatre 8%

Raquel Montesino - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 6%

Juliette Etzel Cabrera - RAGTIME - Lake Worth Playhouse 5%

Abbey Alder (Maggie) - A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 4%

Brian Klimowski - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Slow Burn Theatre Co. 4%

Emily Howard - YOUNG FRANKENSTIN - ARTime Theater 3%

Shelvy Paredes - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 3%

Avi Hoffman - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 3%

Anna Cappelli - A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Michael Hunsaker - THE PROM - Slow Burn Theatre 3%

Beverly Hodgson - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 3%

Chris Ombres - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Delray Beach Playhouse 3%

Bruno Faria - A CHORUS LINE - Delray Beach Playhouse 2%

Nate Colton - RAGTIME - The Lake Worth Playhouse 2%

Sara Grant - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 2%

BRITTE STEELE - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Jessica Sanford - LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Ana Calise - A SHONDA - Ronnie Larson Presents 2%

Ana Marie Calise - A SHONDA THE MUSICAL - The Foundry 2%

Erica Kaylee - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

Alexandra Van Hasselt - BYE BYE BIRDIE - The Wick Theatre 1%

Larry Toyter (Bobby) - A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Corey Vega - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 20%

Ryan Crout - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Loxen Entertainment 8%

Demetri Narace - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 6%

Aurora Jenkins - CLUE - Lake Worth Playhouse 5%

Samuel Krogh - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 5%

Analisa Velez - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 4%

Blaine DeBerry - FOOL FOR LOVE - Think Now Theatre Co. 4%

Therese Adelina - SUMMER SHORTS: FLIPPING TH - City Theatre 4%

Dan Levine - FOOL FOR LOVE - Think Now Theatre Co. 3%

Krystal Millie Valdes - DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 3%

Talita Real - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 3%

Conor Walton - SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 3%

Elizabeth Price - SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 3%

Daniel Llaca - A ROCK SAILS BY - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 3%

Dina Lewis - BOURBON AT THE BORDER - Sandrell Rivers theatre 2%

Armando Acevedo - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 2%

Charles Reuben - BOURBON AT THE BORDER - Sandrell Rivers theatre 2%

Michael McKeever - WICKED CHILD - Zoetic Stage 2%

Margery Lowe - WICKED CHILD - Zoetic Stage 2%

Caleb Scott - MUSEUM PLAYS - Miami New Drama 2%

Chris Anthony Ferrer - SUMMER SHORTS: FLIPPING TH - City Theatre 2%

Gracie Blu - WICKED CHILD - Zoetic Stage 2%

Elba Escobar - LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 2%

Carlos Fabian - LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 2%

Lela Elam - A ROCK SAILS BY - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lake Worth Playhouse 18%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 17%

GREASE - Seminole Theatre 16%

SPONGEBOB - Slow Burn Theatre 12%

JUNIE B. JONES - Broward Center for the Performing Arts 10%

SCROOGE! - Fantasy Theatre Factory 7%

TRICH - BARCLAY Performing Arts 6%

THE SHORT CUTS - City Theatre 4%

SHORT CUTS TOUR - City Theatre 3%

SO BIZERK! - Invision Theatre 3%

STAR SERIES - Kravis Center for the Performing Arts 3%



Favorite Local Theatre

True Mirage Theater 15%

Lake Worth Playhouse 10%

Seminole Theatre 7%

Invision theatre 7%

Area Stage 6%

Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 5%

Slow Burn Theatre 5%

New City Players 4%

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts 4%

BARCLAY Performing Arts 3%

The Colony Theatre 3%

Zoetic Stage 3%

City Theatre 3%

Delray Beach Playhouse 3%

Think Now Theatre Comapany 2%

Miami New Drama 2%

The Foundry 2%

Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

The Wynmoor Theater 1%

Island City Stage 1%

Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 1%

Sandrell Rivers theatre 1%

Norton Museum of Art 1%

Florida Grand Opera 1%



Comments