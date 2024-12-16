Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards; JERSEY BOYS at Fireside Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Madison Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Desiree Davar - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 37%

Britton Dorcey - ROCK OF AGES - Theatre Unlimited Inc 24%

Kristyn Pope - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre 18%

Michael Stanek - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 17%

Lailah Hensler - ROCK OF AGES: MIDDLE SCHOOL EDITION - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 4%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexandra Schaller - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre 46%

Austin Brummett - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 10%

Shelley Cornia - THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 9%

Rebecca Stanley - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 8%

Shelley Cornia - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Children's Theater of Madison 7%

Shelley Cornia - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Children's Theater of Madison 6%

Livvia Goff - ROCK OF AGES: MIDDLE SCHOOL EDITION - Sun prairie civic theatre 5%

Laura Kochanowski - DIDO QUEEN OF CARTHAGE - Madison Shakespeare Company 4%

Karen Brown- Larimore - THE ANONYMOUS LOVER - Madison Opera 3%

Karen Brown- Larimore - SHINING IN MISERY - Capital City Theater 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Nicolas Dromard - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 31%

Brian Cowing - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 21%

Ed Flesch - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre 11%

Ed Flesch - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Fireside Theatre 11%

Kevin James Sievert - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 10%

Michael Bruno - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 8%

Justin Brill & Shanna VanDerwerker - MATILDA - Fireside Theatre 7%



Best Direction Of A Play

Roseann Sheridan - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Children's Theater of Madison 43%

Brian Cowing - THE FLYING LOVER'S OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 29%

Annie Jay - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Madison Shakespeare Company 23%

Francisco C. Torres - MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 5%



Best Ensemble

ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre 32%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 14%

CANDIDE - Madison Opera 13%

MATILDA - Fireside Theatre 12%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Fireside Theatre 10%

PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 9%

A VALENTINE'S AFFAIR 2024 - Madison Shakespeare Company 5%

NUNSENSE - Fireside Theatre 5%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Fassl - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 65%

Maaz Ahmed - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 35%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Mary Ehlinger - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre 42%

Jen Shanin - ROCK OF AGES - Theatre Unlimited Inc 21%

Sam Taylor - THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 14%

Mark Wurzelbacher / Sam Taylor - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 9%

Zach Busch - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 9%

Christopher Raemacher - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 6%



Best Musical

JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 35%

ROCK OF AGES - Theatre Unlimited Inc 17%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 14%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 9%

PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 7%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Fireside Theatre 7%

MATILDA - Fireside Theatre 6%

NUNSENSE - Fireside Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES: MIDDLE SCHOOL EDITION - Sun prairie civic theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Nick Anastasia - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 31%

Lo Villarreal - ROCK OF AGES - Theatre Unlimited Inc 17%

Sam Taylor - BIG FISH - Middleton Players Theater 10%

Katie Horner as Carole King - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre 6%

Cat Richmond - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 5%

Alan Ball as Tevye - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Fireside Theatre 4%

Meghan Randolph - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 4%

Caroline Hansen - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 4%

Kate Mann - THE HELLO GIRLS - Four Seasons Theatre 4%

Caleb Mathura - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 3%

Adrian Aguilar as Rocky - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre 3%

Steve McCoy as Scrooge - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre 3%

Rhonda Rae Busch - NUNSENSE - Fireside Theatre 2%

Devon Goffman as Tommy DeVito - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 2%

Rhys Williams as Nick Massi - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 2%

Nick Anastasia - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Aidan Black - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - Janesville Performing Arts Center 21%

Patrick Chounet - TORCH SONG - Bartell Theatre 21%

Ava Greenberg - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Children's Theater of Madison 19%

Emily Glick - THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 14%

Kyla Vaughan - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Madison Shakespeare Company 11%

Marcus Truschinski - THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 5%

Gregor Lopes - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - Janesville Performing Arts Center 4%

Jordynn Enniss - MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 3%



Best Play

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Children's Theater of Madison 26%

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - Janesville Performing Arts Center 25%

TORCH SONG - StageQ at the Bartell 22%

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Madison Shakespeare Company 13%

THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 13%

MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 2%



Best Production of an Opera

CANDIDE - Madison Opera 46%

PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 34%

THE ANONYMOUS LOVER - Madison Opera 20%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rick Rasmussen - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre 49%

Andrew Lonsdale - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 19%

Chris Dunham - THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 16%

Dillon Sheehan - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 12%

Shane Heim - MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 4%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Scott Glogovsky - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 83%

Francisco C. Torres - MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 17%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Katie Goffman as Lorraine - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 16%

Brendin Larson - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 16%

Jahmaul Bakare as Apollo Creed - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre 13%

Janelle Taylor - ROCK OF AGES - Theatre Unlimited Inc 11%

Kate Mazza as Cynthia Weil - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre 10%

Brad Cartwright - ROCK OF AGES - Theatre Unlimited Inc 10%

Scott Lewis - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 6%

Tess Lenzen - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 6%

Nora Perugini - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 5%

Joseph Maxwell - MATILDA - Fireside Theatre 3%

Seth Hale - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 2%

Kiah Walker - THE WIZ TYA - Children's Theater of Madison 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Tyler Stone - TORCH SONG - Bartell Theatre 42%

Chad Fifer - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Madison Shakespeare Company 22%

Julia Verstraete - DIDO QUEEN OF CARTHAGE - Madison Shakespeare Company 19%

Danielle Dresden - MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 12%

Sean Frenzel - MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 6%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - Fireside Theatre 50%

THE WIZ TYA - Children's Theater of Madison 18%

LIFE DOESN'T FRIGHTEN ME: I AM FEARLESS ROYALTY - Children's Theater of Madison 16%

THE MAGICAL FOREST - Children's Theater of Madison 16%



Favorite Local Theatre

Fireside Theatre 53%

Children's Theater of Madison 15%

Madison Savoyards 9%

Music Theatre of Madison 8%

Pride Theatre Productions 8%

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 7%

TNW Ensemble Theater 1%



Comments

