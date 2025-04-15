Video: EVERYTHING'S COMING UP MOSES on Stars in the House- Tune in at 8pm

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson's “Stars in the House” returns to regular programming this spring, continuing to serve as a platform for marginalized communities and organizations in need. Tonight, April 15, tune in for a Stars in the House Passover Celebration: “Everything’s Coming Up Moses” in Concert.

Written (with a small assist from Jule Styne, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents), by TV writer/producer Rachel Shukert (Glow, The Handmaid’s Tale, The ‘Burbs) Everything’s Coming Up Moses is a musical retelling of the Exodus as seen through the larger-than-life journey of Moses, the original pushy stage mother. Through an irresistible blend of Broadway razzledazzle and old-fashioned show-biz moxie, Moses tirelessly shepherds the Children of Israel to the Promised Land—whether they like it or not.

Rachel cast Seth as Moses for the original NYC yearly concerts back in 2011 and he will be reprising his role again. He will be joined by Tovah Feldshuh as Jochebed (Moses’ Mom), James Wesley Jackson as Cairo, David Katz as the The Simple Son, Todd Buonopane as Pharoah, Paul Pilcz as Aaron and Chip Zien as G-d.

Watch live at 8pm ET: