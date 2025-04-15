Review: HEISENBERG, Arcola Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Simon Stephens' 26th play, Heisenberg, currently showing at the Arcola Theatre, is a masterful exploration of quantum uncertainty principles translated into human relationships. The production offers a nuanced portrayal of connection between two seemingly incompatible individuals.

The premise draws inspiration from Werner Heisenberg's uncertainty principle, which posits that certain pairs of physical properties cannot be simultaneously known with precision. Stephens applies this concept to human interaction through the characters of Alex (Jenny Galloway) and Georgie (Faline England), whose unlikely romance begins when Georgie impulsively kisses Alex's neck at a train station. This electrifying moment, accentuated by Rajiv Pattani's striking blue squiggle lighting effect, sets the tone for their evolving relationship.

The dialogue demonstrates Stephens' characteristic precision, with exchanges that illustrate the characters' opposing personalities while simultaneously revealing their deepening connection. Initially, Georgie dominates the discourse with provocative and aggressive self-disclosure, while Alex remains more reserved and enigmatic. This dynamic cleverly mirrors Heisenberg's principle – the more we know about one character, the less we understand about the other. What begins as verbal discord gradually transforms into a complex choreography of emotional vulnerability.

Photo Credit: Charlie Flint

The minimalist staging employs two metallic chairs that transform throughout the performance – serving as butcher shop counter, intimate lovers' bed, and other settings. The deliberate repositioning of these elements reflects the play's thematic concern with opposites attracting and the fluid nature of human connection. Hugh Sheehan's sound design deserves particular commendation for its atmospheric contribution, especially in establishing the bustling train station where this unlikely romance begins. Musical cues are strategically placed to enhance the emotional trajectory of the narrative without overwhelming it.

The production concludes with a tango sequence choreographed by Anna Alvarez – an apt choice given the dance's mechanical precision and strategic movements, reinforcing the play's exploration of structured unpredictability.

Originally premiering off-Broadway in 2015 before transferring to Broadway in 2016, Heisenberg traditionally depicts the relationship between a 42-year-old mother and a 75-year-old male butcher. This production's gender-swapped casting of Alex as female maintains the characters' unisex names, suggesting the potential for further interpretative flexibility in future productions – another nod to the uncertainty at the heart of the play.

Stephens has crafted a work that continues to reveal new dimensions with each iteration, and this Arcola Theatre production honours the text's intelligent examination of human connection while finding fresh resonance through its casting choices and understated yet effective design elements.

Heisenberg is at the Arcola Theatre until 10 May

Photo Credits: Charlie Flint

