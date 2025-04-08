Photos: THE LAST FIVE YEARS Company Celebrates Opening Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Last Five Years is finally on Broadway and Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas are a part of that. Jason Robert Brown's beloved musical, under the direction of Whitney White, opened Sunday night at the Hudson Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast and creative team below!

Check out what the critics had to say and watch highlights from inside the big night.

One of the most popular musicals of the last 25 years comes to Broadway for the first time ever. Experience the messy, euphoric, sexy, savage, fleeting rush of falling in and out of love in New York City at The Last Five Years. She begins at the breakup. He begins at the first kiss. Both sides of this five-year relationship play out in 90 minutes at this heart-racing theatrical event.

The Last Five Years features choreography by Tony Award nominees Jeff Kuperman & Rick Kuperman, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Dede Ayite, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, wig & hair design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, music direction by Tom Murray, casting by Taylor Williams and production stage management by Cody Renard Richard. Baseline Theatrical’s Andy Jones and James Hickey serve as General Managers.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas