Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 15, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 15, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Leslie Odom Jr. to Return to HAMILTON For Limited Engagement This Fall
Review Roundup: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Opens On Broadway
Dates and Theatre Set For WAITING FOR GODOT With Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter
Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
SMASH officially opened last week at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. The new musical, inspired by the hit NBC television series, is now playing. Check out photos of the cast on the opening night red carpet here!. (more...)
Photo: First Look at HERCULES Stage Show Coming to the Disney Destiny
by Josh Sharpe
A first look at the concept art has been revealed for Disney Cruise Line's new adaptation of Hercules. Take a look at the image here, which features the multi-headed Hydra!. (more...)
Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, & More Confirmed for HARRY POTTER HBO Series
by Josh Sharpe
The HBO Harry Potter series has confirmed the casting of John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.. (more...)
Jennifer Lopez, Whoopi Goldberg and More to Perform at Roundabout Benefit
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Roundabout Theatre Company will present a special one-night event Ring Them Bells: A Birthday Celebration for John Kander, featuring Jennifer Lopez, Whoopi Goldberg and more. Learn more about the event and see how to attend.. (more...)
Review Roundup: Broadway-Bound REGENCY GIRLS Opens at The Old Globe
by Nicole Rosky
The Old Globe is currently presenting the pre-Broadway engagement of the world premiere of Regency Girls, starring Krystina Alabado, Kate Rockwell, Isabelle McCalla, and Ryann Redmond. Check out what the critics are saying about the new musical!. (more...)
Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies Sabrina Carpenter With 'Fees, Fees, Fees'
by Michael Major
Randy Rainbow has released a parody of “Please, Please, Please” by Sabrina Carpenter, titled 'Fees, Fees, Fees.' The new music video takes on Trump's tariffs, his latest move that has dominated the news cycle. . (more...)
Video: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Cast Perform Title Number on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
by Josh Sharpe
On Monday morning, the cast from the new musical Real Women Have Curves joined Good Morning America to perform the title song from the musical, which is now in preview performances at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Watch the performance now! . (more...)
