Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 15, 2025

Leslie Odom Jr. to Return to HAMILTON For Limited Engagement This Fall

by Michael Major

Leslie Odom Jr. will reprise his Tony-winning role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway production of Hamilton this fall! In honor of the Broadway production's 10th anniversary, Odom Jr. will join the Broadway cast for 12 weeks.. (more...)

Review Roundup: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Opens On Broadway

by Review Roundups

The moral dilemma at the center of one of the greatest dramas of all-time comes to life on Broadway in John Proctor is the Villain, opening tonight! The new play stars Stranger Things breakout, Sadie Sink. Read the reviews!

Dates and Theatre Set For WAITING FOR GODOT With Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter

by Stephi Wild

The dates and theatre have been set for Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, starring Keanu Reeves as ‘Estragon’ and Alex Winter as ‘Vladimir.'. (more...)

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night

by Bruce Glikas

SMASH officially opened last week at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. The new musical, inspired by the hit NBC television series, is now playing. Check out photos of the cast on the opening night red carpet here!. (more...)

Photo: First Look at HERCULES Stage Show Coming to the Disney Destiny

by Josh Sharpe

A first look at the concept art has been revealed for Disney Cruise Line's new adaptation of Hercules. Take a look at the image here, which features the multi-headed Hydra!. (more...)

Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, & More Confirmed for HARRY POTTER HBO Series

by Josh Sharpe

The HBO Harry Potter series has confirmed the casting of John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.. (more...)

Jennifer Lopez, Whoopi Goldberg and More to Perform at Roundabout Benefit

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Roundabout Theatre Company will present a special one-night event Ring Them Bells: A Birthday Celebration for John Kander, featuring Jennifer Lopez, Whoopi Goldberg and more. Learn more about the event and see how to attend.. (more...)

Review Roundup: Broadway-Bound REGENCY GIRLS Opens at The Old Globe

by Nicole Rosky

The Old Globe is currently presenting the pre-Broadway engagement of the world premiere of Regency Girls, starring Krystina Alabado, Kate Rockwell, Isabelle McCalla, and Ryann Redmond. Check out what the critics are saying about the new musical!. (more...)

Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies Sabrina Carpenter With 'Fees, Fees, Fees'

by Michael Major

Randy Rainbow has released a parody of “Please, Please, Please” by Sabrina Carpenter, titled 'Fees, Fees, Fees.' The new music video takes on Trump's tariffs, his latest move that has dominated the news cycle. . (more...)

Video: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Cast Perform Title Number on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

by Josh Sharpe

On Monday morning, the cast from the new musical Real Women Have Curves joined Good Morning America to perform the title song from the musical, which is now in preview performances at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Watch the performance now! . (more...)

