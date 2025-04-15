Photos: Noel Coward's HAY FEVER at Gingold Theatrical Group

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gingold Theatrical Group presented Nöel Coward’s Hay Fever, the second presentation of the 20th Season of Project Shaw, a series of plays presented monthly offering George Bernard Shaw’s activist humanitarianism. Check out photos below!

Hay Fever is a cross between high farce and a comedy of manners. Set in an English country house in the 1920s, the play follows the four eccentric members of the Bliss family and their outlandish behaviour when they each invite a guest to spend the weekend. The self-centered deportment of the hosts finally drives their guests to flee while the Blisses are so engaged in a family row that they do not notice their guests' furtive departure.

Directed by Carl Andress (Ibsen’s Ghost), the cast will feature Charles Busch (Ibsen’s Ghost), Jennifer Cody (Ibsen’s Ghost), Rodd Cyrus (Ragtime), Dan Domingues (A Sherlock Carol), Annie Golden (Into the Woods), Tom Hewitt (Hadestown), Evie Shuckman (Before the Flood), David Staller (Dear Liar), and Jennifer Van Dyck (Ibsen’s Ghost).

Now celebrating its 20th year, Gingold Theatrical Group's Project Shaw made history in December 2009 as the first company ever to present performances of every one of Shaw's 65 plays (including full-length works, one-acts and sketches). They are now also including plays by writers who most inspired Shaw to begin his playwriting career, including work by Chekhov, Ibsen, Wilde, Barrie, and Harley Granville-Barker.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

