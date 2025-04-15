Video: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Takes Over a Category on JEOPARDY

Do you know the answers to these Jeopardy questions about Mary Todd Lincoln?
Just last week, Cole Escola made a triumphant return to their hit play, Oh, Mary! and just days later they've appeared on Jeopardy, performing a category of clues dedicated to who else... but Mary Todd Lincoln. Do you know the answers?
Directed by Tony Award Nominee Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, following a twice-extended, sold-out engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Off-Broadway. At the Lyceum, it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week and has since broken its own box office record eleven times.
Since Escola originally departed the show on January 19, 2025, Betty Gilpin and Tituss Burgess have both donned the now-infamous bratty curls. Escola has received an Obie, Drama Desk, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Award for their work on the show.