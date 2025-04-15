Video: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Takes Over a Category on JEOPARDY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just last week, Cole Escola made a triumphant return to their hit play, Oh, Mary! and just days later they've appeared on Jeopardy, performing a category of clues dedicated to who else... but Mary Todd Lincoln. Do you know the answers?

Directed by Tony Award Nominee Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, following a twice-extended, sold-out engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Off-Broadway. At the Lyceum, it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week and has since broken its own box office record eleven times.