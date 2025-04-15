Mary Kate Morrissey and More Will Lead COME FROM AWAY at Ogunquit Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine has announced the cast and creative team for their production of Come From Away, starring Mary Kate Morrissey and more. Performances begin May 15 for a limited run through June 14, 2025 at the Ogunquit Playhouse.

The ensemble cast will include Hashini Amarasinghe (Elon University’s Spring Awakening) as Janice, Kyle Nicholas Anderson (Something Rotten National Tour) as Kevin T/Garth, Isaiah Bailey (Beautiful The Carole King Musical National Tour) as Bob/Muhumuza, David Benoit (Les Misérables National Tour) as Claude, Dayna Jarae Dantzler (Broadway’s Waitress) as Hannah/Muhumuza’s Wife, Travis Darghali (Flint Repertory Theatre’s Godspell) as Understudy, John El-Jor (Mean Girls 2024 Film) as Kevin J/Ali, Andrew Harvey (The Lincoln Center’s Come From Away) as Understudy, Kent M. Lewis (Mamma Mia National Tour) as Nick/Doug, Mary Kate Morrissey (Broadway’s Wicked) as Beverley/Annette, Liz Pearce (Broadway’s Suffs) as Diane, Ben Roseberry (OP’s Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical) as Oz, Jessica Sheridan (OP’s My Best Friend's Wedding) as Beulah, Erica Spyres (Broadway’s Once) as Bonnie, Laura Stracko (Broadway’s Diana) as Understudy, and Katherine Alexis Thomas (Marriott Theatre’s 1776) as Understudy.

“I am eagerly counting down the days to May 15, when we can finally open our doors and kick off Ogunquit Playhouse’s 93rd season, and my 20th, with this beloved musical, in a new interpretation by original Broadway team member Richard J. Hinds,” said Bradford Kenney. “Come From Away reminds us all just how far a little kindness and generosity can go to turn around even the most challenging of times.”

Come From Away features a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is Directed and Choreographed by Richard J. Hinds (OP’s Escape to Margaritaville). The musical also features Associate Director/Choreographer Elyn Collier (North Shore Music Theater’s Tootsie), Orchestrations by August Eriksmoen (Broadway’s Water for Elephants), and Arrangements by Ian Eisendrath (Apple TV’s Spirited), with Music Direction by Sam Grossier (OP’s Tootsie).

Come From Away will feature Scenic Design by Nate Bertone (OP’s Mystic Pizza), Costume Design by Michelle J.Li (Broadway’s Job), Lighting Design by Richard Latta (OP’s Little Shop of Horrors), Sound Design by Kevin Heard (OP’s My Best Friend's Wedding), and Wig/Hair & Make-up Design by Emilia Martin (OP’s White Christmas). Patricia L. Grab (Broadway’s The Cripple of Inishmaan) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by ARC.

Come From Away transports you into the lives of 7,000 stranded passengers and the inhabitants of the unlikely Newfoundland town that welcomed them. Cultures clash and nerves run high, but uneasiness turns to trust, and gratitude grows into enduring friendships through this vibrant musical score. On 9/11 the world stopped and a day later their stories moved us all.

Come From Away is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com