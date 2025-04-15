Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Cast Takes Opening Night Bows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



John Proctor Is the Villain, starring Stranger Things breakout, Sadie Sink, is now playing on Broadway. The production officially opened last night, April 14, at the Booth Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

She is joined by Nihar Duvvuri as ‘Mason Adams,’ Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert as ‘Carter Smith,’ Molly Griggs as ‘Bailey Gallagher,’ Maggie Kuntz as ‘Ivy Watkins,’ Hagan Oliveras as ‘Lee Turner,’ Morgan Scott as ‘Nell Shaw,’ Fina Strazza as ‘Beth Powell,’ and Amalia Yoo as ‘Raelynn Nix.’ Understudies are Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.

In John Proctor Is the Villain, five young women – fueled by pop music, optimism, and fury – clash with their school, their Georgia town, and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain, and who gets burned in the process.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas