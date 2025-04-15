REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL Will Host Talkback With Joy Huerta and Gloria Estefan

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Real Women Have Curves: The Musical announced that 8-time Grammy Award winner Gloria Estefan and the show’s Grammy Award-winning co-composer and Latin pop icon Joy Huerta (of the band Jesse & Joy), will host a special talk-back following the evening performance of Real Women Have Curves on April 22.

Estefan and Huerta will discuss bringing Pop music to Broadway, what they’ve learned through adapting their musical styles for the stage, the importance of telling women’s stories, and more. The post-show talkback will be available to all ticketholders of the 7:30 PM performance of Real Women Have Curves on Tuesday, April 22.

Real Women Have Curves is currently playing at the James Earl Jones Theatre, with an opening night set for April 27. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased on Telecharge.com. In-person rush, digital rush, and lottery tickets are also available.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds. Based on the play by Josefina López that inspired the iconic hit film.

The musical stars Broadway newcomer Tatianna Córdoba as ambitious high school senior Ana, film and television actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time,” “Pulse,”) as Carmen, Ana’s hardworking mother who imagines a traditional life for her daughter, Florencia Cuenca (Broadway debut) as Estela, Shelby Acosta (1776) as Prima Flaca, Carla Jimenez (Broadway debut) as Pancha, Aline Mayagoitia (Broadway debut, Six Boleyn Tour) as Itzel, Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl, Mason Reeves (Broadway debut, Frozen National Tour) as Henry, Jennifer Sánchez (Elf) as Rosalí, Sandra Valls (Broadway debut) as Prima Fulvia, along with Ariana Burks, Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, and Omar Madden.

The musical features direction & choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will also feature music direction by Roberto Sinha, scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Wilberth Gonzalez and Tony Award winner Paloma Young, lighting design by eight-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by Tony Award winner John Shivers, video design by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim, hair, wig, and make-up design by Krystal Balleza & Will Vicari, orchestrations by Nadia DiGiallonardo, Joy Huerta, Rich Mercurio, and Benjamin Velez, and casting by X Casting/Victor Vazquez, CSA and ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA. Tripp Phillips serves as Production Stage Manager, B.J. Holt as General Manager, and Alecia Parker as Executive Producer.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is based on the play by Josefina López and HBO’s Real Women Have Curves (screenplay by Josefina López and George LaVoo). American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) at Harvard University produced the musical’s critically acclaimed world premiere in 2023.