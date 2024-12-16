Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards; HAMILTON at Bord Gais Energy Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Ireland Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jessie Thompson - THIS SOLUTION - Project Arts Centre 35%

Fleur Mellor - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 31%

Dylan Quinn - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 24%

Liza Barsksaya - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 10%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gillian Lennox - LITTLE WOMEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 33%

Catherine Kodicek - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 14%

Joan O'Clery - THE PULL OF THE STARS - Gate Theatre 12%

Katie Davenport - PETER PAN - Gate Theatre 10%

Conor Murphy - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 8%

Chiara Stephenson - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gate Theatre 7%

Katie Davenport - AUDREY OR SORROW - Abbey Theatre 6%

Rosie McClelland - THE PILLOWMAN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 5%

Marianne Parker - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 4%

Elisabeth Gadsby - THE PRESIDENT - Gate Theatre 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - Bord Gais Energy Theatre 68%

Brooke deRosa & Liza Barskaya - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 32%



Best Direction Of A Play

Emily Foran - LITTLE WOMEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 30%

Jimmy Fay - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 22%

Caroline Byrne - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gate Theatre 12%

Louise Lowe - THE PULL OF THE STARS - Gate Theatre 10%

Louise Lowe - HAMMAM - Abbey Theatre 8%

Charlie Westenra - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 7%

Tom Creed - THE PRESIDENT - Gate Theatre 5%

Róisín McBrinn - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Gate Theatre 5%

Emma Jordan - THE PILLOWMAN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 2%



Best Ensemble

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 36%

THE PULL OF THE STARS - Gate Theatre 16%

AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 15%

DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gate Theatre 15%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 7%

THE LOVED ONES - Gate Theatre 5%

AUDREY OR SORROW - Abbey Theatre 5%

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Gate Theatre 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sarah Jane Sheils - LITTLE WOMEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 27%

Paul Keogan - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gate Theatre 16%

Mary Tumelty - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 15%

Ciaran Bagnall - THE PILLOWMAN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 11%

Sarah Jane Shiels - PETER PAN - Gate Theatre 9%

Mary Tumelty - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 8%

Sinéad McKenna - THE PRESIDENT - Gate Theatre 5%

Paul Keogan - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Gate Theatre 5%

Ethan Rodda - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 4%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Conor Pelan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 76%

Ben England - COME AND SING MOZART'S REQUIEM TOUR - St Ann's Church Dawson Street Dublin 24%



Best Musical

HAMILTON - Bord Gais Energy Theatre 72%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 28%



Best Performer In A Play

Meghan Tyler - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 28%

Sarah Morris - THE PULL OF THE STARS - Gate Theatre 14%

Andrea Irvine - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 13%

Keith Singleton - THE PILLOWMAN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 12%

Niamh Cusack - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Gate Theatre 8%

Olwen Fouéré - THE PRESIDENT - Gate Theatre 8%

Maeve Fitzgerald - MAP OF ARGENTINA - Decadent Theatre 7%

Ronan Leahy - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 4%

Hugo Weaving - THE PRESIDENT - Gate Theatre 4%

Fanta Barrie - THE LOVED ONES - Gate Theatre 2%



Best Play

LITTLE WOMEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 28%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 27%

DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gate Theatre 14%

THE PULL OF THE STARS - Gate Theatre 11%

AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 8%

THE LOVED ONES - Gate Theatre 5%

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Gate Theatre 4%

THE PRESIDENT - Gate Theatre 3%

THE PILLOWMAN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 2%



Best Production of an Opera

EUGENE ONEGIN - Northern Ireland Opera 65%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 35%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tracey Lindsay - LITTLE WOMEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 25%

Stuart Marshall - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 20%

Alyson Cummins - THE PULL OF THE STARS - Gate Theatre 14%

Conor Murphy - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 9%

Chiara Stephenson - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gate Theatre 8%

Paul Keogan - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Gate Theatre 8%

Ciaran Bagnall - THE PILLOWMAN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 7%

Colin Richmond - GRANIA - Abbey Theatre 4%

Elisabeth Gadsby - THE PRESIDENT - Gate Theatre 3%

Bob Wasson & Sean Silas - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stuart Robinson - LITTLE WOMEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 24%

Ian Vennard - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 22%

Sinead Diskin - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gate Theatre 17%

Sinéad Diskin - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Gate Theatre 11%

Carl Kennedy - THE PILLOWMAN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 9%

Kate Marlais - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 8%

Stefan French and Jonny Edwards - PETER PAN - Gate Theatre 5%

Stefan Gregory - THE PRESIDENT - Gate Theatre 4%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Allison Harding - LITTLE WOMEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 31%

Ghaliah Conroy - THE PULL OF THE STARS - Gate Theatre 13%

Patrick McBrearty - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 11%

Sean Kearns - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 9%

Molly Logan - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gate Theatre 8%

Kate Gilmore - THE PRESIDENT - Gate Theatre 6%

Abigail McGibbon - THE PILLOWMAN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 6%

Maeve Fitzgerald - THE PULL OF THE STARS - Gate Theatre 4%

Imogen Doel - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Gate Theatre 3%

Una Kavanagh - THE PULL OF THE STARS - Gate Theatre 3%

Helen Norton - THE LOVED ONES - Gate Theatre 2%

Julie Forsythe - THE PRESIDENT - Gate Theatre 2%

Brooke Iva Lohman - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 2%



Favorite Local Theatre

Lyric Theatre, Belfast 51%

Gate Theatre, Dublin 30%

Axis Ballymun 12%

Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire 7%



Comments

