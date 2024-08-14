Patrick Herold and Rachel Viola to Oversee United Talent Agency Theater Operations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Patrick Herold and Rachel Viola have been promoted as co-heads of United Talent Agency(UTA)'s theater division, according to Deadline.

The duo will reportedly report to Jay Gassner and Allan Haldeman (partners and co-heads of talent and TV lit, respectively) and will oversee the day-to-day workings of the department.

Herold previously served as an agent in the Theatre division, joining the company in 2022. Herold's clients include the estates of Arthur Miller, Eugene O’Neill, and Sam Shepard, writers Tracy Letts and Adam Rapp, composers Cyndi Lauper and Scott Frankel, and directors Christopher Ashley, Michael Greif, and Julie Taymor.

Viola also has experience as an agent, serving at the agency for nearly 15 years. Her clients include Annie Baker, Jen Silverman, Cole Escola, Heidi Schreck, Sarah Silverman, and Michael Thurber.

Between the two, several of their clients' projects are on Broadway this season, including Oh, Mary (Escola), The Roommate (Jen Silverman), and The Outsiders (Rapp).

In a statement, Gassner and Haldeman said “Patrick and Rachel’s proven track record of success, passion for the arts and creative vision will bring our theatre department to new heights as we build on our continued success and growth in this area."

Read more at Deadline.

