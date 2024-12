Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards; THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Zach and Zack Productions Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kenny Shepard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions 24%

Meaghan Ogle - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 16%

Maya Leigh - DREAMGIRLS - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 6%

Conner Becker-Chamberlin & Emily Theurer - CABARET - Footlite Musicals 5%

Ben Asaykwee - TALES FROM THE JUNGLE BOOK - Lilly Theater at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis 5%

Anne Beck - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 4%

Anne Beck - KINKY BOOTS - Ball State Theatre and Dance 4%

Maya Leigh - THE COLOR PURPLE - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 3%

Jennifer Ladner - THE KING & I - BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 3%

Deb Wims and Sally Scharborough - LEGALLY BLONDE - BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 3%

Emily Theurer - CABARET - Footlite Musicals 3%

Doug King - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 3%

Kevin Bell - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Footlite Musicals 2%

Anne Beck - CATS - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 2%

Amy Western - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Hendricks Civic theatre 2%

Sally Scarborough - THE WIZARD OF OZ - BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 2%

Sally Scharbrough & Deb Wims - LEGALLY BLONDE - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 2%

Maya Leigh - THE BODYGUARD - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 2%

Anne Beck - ELF THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 1%

Brittany Davis - MURDERS AT MANIAC MANOR - IndyFringe 1%

Maya Leigh - MOTOWN - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 1%

Conner Becker-Chamberlin - BRIGHT STAR - Footlite Musicals 1%

Ron Morgan - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 1%

Darian Wilson - LIZZIE - Summer Stock Stage 1%

Anne Beck - TAP! - Ball State Theatre and Dance 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Sirk - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions 18%

Kate Mott - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 9%

Anthony Sirk - JULIUS CEASAR - Zach and Zack Productions 8%

Grace Munoz - PRINCESS PIGFACE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 7%

Dee DuVall - DREAMGIRLS - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 5%

Jen Skarstedt - LLOUIE THE LLAMA'S WINTER ADVENTURE: LOST IN THE WOODS - Lilly Theater at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis 5%

Marina Turner - CABARET - Footlite Musicals 4%

Adrienne Conces - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 4%

JoAnne Bogdon - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Footlite Musicals 3%

Kathy Henry - THE KING & I - BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 3%

Dee DuVall - THE COLOR PURPLE - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 3%

Kathy Henry - LEGALLY BLONDE - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 3%

Carleen Reynolds - THE BODYGUARD - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 3%

Adrienne Conces - ROMEO & JULIET - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 2%

Adrienne Conces - CATS - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 2%

Robert Moore - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - NAATC 2%

Rai Ortman and Julia Jackson - SUPER CYBER BATTLE RANGERS: THE MUSICAL - Indiana Drama Club 2%

Marina Turner - THE LION IN WINTER - Southbank Theatre Company 2%

Dee DuVall - THE BODYGUARD - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 1%

Stephen Hollenbeck - NATURAL AFFECTION - American Lives Theatre 1%

Tony Sirk - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions 1%

Etta Biloon - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Footlite Musicals 1%

Marina Turner - BIGFOOT SAVES THE WORLD - Cryptid Entertainment 1%

Allison Jones - LIZZIE - Summer Stock Stage 1%

Anthony Sirk - JULIUS CAESAR - Indianapolis Shakespeare Company 1%



Best Dance Production

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions 37%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Maya Leigh Choreography 11%

DREAMGIRLS - Maya Leigh Choreography 11%

CATS - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 11%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Footlite Musicals 10%

TAP! - Ball State Theatre and Dance 9%

THE FUTURES WE CREATE - Crossroads Dance Indy 4%

THE BODYGUARD - Maya Leigh Choreography 3%

CURRENTS - Dance Relevations 2%

ICONIQ - Dance Relevations 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Zack Neiditch - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions 19%

Carolyn Conover - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 17%

Dee DuVall - DREAMGIRLS - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 5%

Paula Phelan - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Footlite Musicals 5%

Anne Beck - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 4%

William Jenkins - KINKY BOOTS - Ball State Theatre and Dance 4%

Dee DuVall - THE COLOR PURPLE - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 4%

Ben Asaykwee - TALES FROM THE JUNGLE BOOK - Lilly Theater at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis 4%

Isaac Becker-Chamberlin - CABARET - Footlite Musicals 4%

Brian Jose - THE KING & I - BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 4%

Elizabeth Payne - LEGALLY BLONDE - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 3%

Ben Asaykwee - WHITE CITY MURDERS - Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center 3%

Rai Ortman and Amanda Gwin - SUPER CYBER BATTLE RANGERS: THE MUSICAL - Indiana Drama Club 3%

Anne Beck - CATS - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 2%

Marcia Eppich-Harris - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Southbank Theatre Company 2%

Paige Scott - ENJOY THIS EP - IndyFringe Festival 2%

Doug King - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 2%

Ben Jones - INTO THE WOODS - Buck Creek Players 2%

Suzanne Fleenor - KINKY BOOTS - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 1%

Devan Mathias - LIZZIE - Summer Stock Stage 1%

Jordan Brown - MURDERS AT MANIAC MANOR - IndyFringe 1%

Dee DuVall - THE BODYGUARD - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 1%

Paige Scott - SHIP OF DREAMS - IndyFringe 1%

Billy Kimmel - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Actor's Theatre of Indiana 1%

Elizabeth Payne - CHRISTMAS CAROL - BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Chris Saunders - NATURAL AFFECTION - American Lives Theatre 25%

Zack Neiditch - JULIUS CAESAR - Indianapolis Shakespeare Company 12%

Emily Rogge Tzucker - ROMEO & JULIET - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 12%

Ansley Valentine - BLACKADEMICS - Fonseca Theatre 9%

Becky Schlomann - THE LION IN WINTER - Southbank Theatre Company 6%

Dakota Jones - BIGFOOT SAVES THE WORLD - Cryptid Entertainment 5%

Michael J. Lasley - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 4%

Jonathan Rockefeller - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Clowes Hall 4%

Marcia Eppich-Harris - SHIT CAKE - Southbank Theatre Company 4%

Bridget Haight - SOMEBODY THAT I USED TO KNOW - IndyFringe 4%

Chris Saunders - THE MINUTES - American Lives Theatre 4%

Kelsey Miller - QUEEN - Summit Performance Indianapolis 3%

Zacariah Stonerock - BAT IN THE WIND - Catalyst Repertory 3%

Tristan Ross - M - Catalyst Repertory 2%

Jen Johansen - SPAY - American Lives Theatre 2%

Jordan Flores Schwartz - A SKEPTIC AND A BRUJA - Fonseca Theatre Company 2%



Best Ensemble

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 18%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions 18%

THE KING AND I - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 5%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Footlite Musicals 4%

CABARET - Footlite Musicals 4%

ROMEO & JULIET - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 4%

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - NAATC 3%

JODI HOLMES - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 3%

SHENITA GOLDER - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 3%

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 2%

SUPER CYBER BATTLE RANGERS - Indiana Drama Club 2%

JOHNNETTA SPRINGER - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 2%

THE LION IN WINTER - Southbank Theatre Company 1%

A VERY PHOENIX XMAS RETURNS - Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center 1%

MURDERS AT MANIAC MANOR - IndyFringe 1%

BLACKADEMICS - Fonseca theatre 1%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 1%

BEAUTIFUL - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 1%

LIZZIE - Summer Stock Stage 1%

ROUTE 66 - Actor's Theatre of Indiana 1%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 1%

BRIGHT STAR - Footlite Musicals 1%

THE MUSIC MAN - Summer Stock Stage 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jen Rock - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 17%

Tim Dick - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - American Lives Theatre 13%

Maria Matters - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Footlite Musicals 6%

Ben Dobler - A SKEPTIC AND A BRUJA - Fonseca Theatre Company 5%

Marc French - THE COLOR PURPLE - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 5%

Maria Matters - CABARET - Footlite Musicals 5%

Phoenix Lyons - DREAMGIRLS - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 5%

Zach Rosing - JULIUS CAESAR - Indianapolis Shakespeare Company 4%

Brent Winderlich - LLOUIE THE LLAMA'S WINTER ADVENTURE: LOST IN THE WOODS - Lilly Theater at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis 4%

Brent Winderlich - TALES FROM THE JUNGLE BOOK - Lilly Theater at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis 4%

Ryan Koharchik - THE KING & I - BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 3%

Ryan Koharchik - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 3%

Tim Dick - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - NAATC 3%

Phoenix Lyons - MOTOWN - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 2%

Michael Jackson - JULIUS CAESAR - Zach and Zack Productions 2%

Paully Crumpacker - THE LION IN WINTER - Southbank Theatre Company 2%

Gwendolynn Coffee - LIZZIE - Summer Stock Stage 2%

Ryan Koharchik - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 2%

Maria Matters - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Footlite Musicals 2%

Maria Matters - BRIGHT STAR - Footlite Musicals 1%

Ryan Koharchik - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 1%

Phoenix Lyons - THE BODYGUARD - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 1%

Liz Krull - RING OF FIRE - Actor's Theatre of Indiana 1%

Tim Dick - A VERY PHOENIX XMAS RETURNS - Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center 1%

Michael Moffatt - QUEEN BY MADHURI SHEKAR - Summit Performance Indianapolis 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Tenéh Karimu - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions 25%

Casey Keenan Joiner - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 20%

Matthew Jackson - DREAMGIRLS - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 10%

Kristin Cutler - CABARET - Footlite Musicals 7%

Brent E. Marty - THE PROM - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 4%

Terry Woods - BEAUTIFUL - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 4%

Kristy Templet - LEGALLY BLONDE - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 4%

Giselle Dolinger - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Footlite Musicals 4%

Kristi Templet - THE KING & I - BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 4%

Seth Young - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Southbank Theatre Company 3%

Kristy Templet - THE KING AND I - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 3%

Leah Trigg - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Hendricks Civic theatre 2%

Kristy Templet - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 2%

Tammy Anderson & Carmel Symphony Orchestra - THE MUSIC OF LA CASA AZUL - The Palladium at The Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Matt Day - MURDERS AT MANIAC MANOR - IndyFringe 1%

Jeremy Kaylor - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Footlite Musicals 1%

Kristin Cutler - BRIGHT STAR - Footlite Musicals 1%

Nathan Perry - RING OF FIRE - Actor's Theatre of Indiana 1%

Markell Pipkins - BRIGHT STAR - Footlite Musicals 1%



Best Musical

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions 18%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 17%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Beef and Boards 6%

THE KING AND I - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 5%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 5%

DREAMGIRLS - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 5%

CABARET - Footlite Musicals 4%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Footlite Musicals 4%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 4%

TALES FROM THE JUNGLE BOOK - Lilly Theater at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis 4%

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Ball State Theatre and Dance 2%

THE BODYGUARD - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 2%

SUPER CYBER BATTLE RANGERS: THE MUSICAL - Indiana Drama Club 2%

SHIP OF DREAMS - Indy Fringe 2%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Footlite Musicals 1%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Southbank Theatre Company 1%

WHITE CITY MURDER - Phoenix Theatre 1%

BRIGHT STAR - Footlite Musicals 1%

BEAUTIFUL - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 1%

MOTOWN - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 1%

MURDERS AT MANIAC MANOR - IndyFringe 1%

ENJOY THIS EP - Working Class Socialite 1%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 1%

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Actor's Theatre of Indiana 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Tim Hunt - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions 16%

Lane Harden - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 8%

Christian Watts - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 8%

Rollie Sheperd (SpongeBob SquarePants) - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 7%

Olivia Broadwater - LEGALLY BLONDE - BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 6%

Jae Woo - THE KING & I - BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 6%

Addison Koehler - CABARET - Footlite Musicals 4%

jonathon studdard - KINKY BOOTS - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 3%

Lucy Fields - CABARET - Footlite Musicals 3%

Daniel Draves - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Footlite Musicals 3%

Ben Asaykwee - WHITE CITY MURDERS - Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center 3%

Bella Agresta - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 3%

Aprille Goodman - BRIGHT STAR - Footlite Musicals 2%

Claire Wilcher - WHITE CITY MURDERS - Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center 2%

Jeff Stratford - TALES FROM THE JUNGLE BOOK - Lilly Theater at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis 2%

Hannah Elizabeth Boswell - ENJOY THIS EP - IndyFringe Festival 1%

Zach Kolterman - SUPER CYBER BATTLE RANGERS:THE MUSICAL - Indiana Drama Club 1%

Troy Bridges - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 1%

Jarius Newman - KINKY BOOTS - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 1%

Teagan Cortez - SUPER CYBER BATTLE RANGERS:THE MUSICAL - Indiana Drama Club 1%

Jessica Hawkins - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Southbank Theatre Company 1%

Bridget Ludlow - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 1%

Norah Skaggs - SUPER CYBER BATTLE RANGERS:THE MUSICAL - Indiana Drama Club 1%

Pat Mullen - LLOUIE THE LLAMA'S WINTER ADVENTURE: LOST IN THE WOODS - Lilly Theater at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis 1%

Hannah Louise Fernandes - THE KING & I - BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Claire Wilcher - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - American Lives Theatre 17%

Katie Stone (Princess Pigface) - PRINCESS PIGFACE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 9%

Rebecca Pinero - ROMEO & JULIET - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 8%

Xavier Jones - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - NAATC 8%

Ashlee Vitz - PRINCESS PIGFACE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 7%

Zack Neiditch - PREDICTOR - American Lives Theatre 5%

Kendrell Stiff - ROMEO & JULIET - Booth Tarkington Civic TheatreBooth Tarkington Civic Theatre 5%

Alaine Sims - THE DINNER PARTY - Carmel Community Players 4%

Paige Elisse - THE BODY - Phoenix Theatre 4%

Ellen Kingston - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 3%

Charlie Rankin - BIGFOOT SAVES THE WORLD - Cryptid Entertainment 3%

Chandra Lynch - BLACKADEMICS - Fonseca Theatre 3%

Scot Greenwell - JULIUS CAESAR - Indianapolis Shakespeare Company 3%

Jaddy Ciucci - SPAY - American Lives Theatre 2%

Doug Powers - THE LION IN WINTER - Southbank Theatre Company 2%

Carrie Ann Schlatter - NATURAL AFFECTION - American Lives Theatre 2%

Chandra Lynch - A SKEPTIC & A BRUJA - Fonseca theatre 2%

Bill Simmons - THE BODY - Phoenix Theatre 2%

Antoine Demmings - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 2%

Becky Schlomann - I LOVE MY ZOMBIE - The Hyperion Players 2%

Alaine Sims - SEEKING NIETZSCHE - Southbank Theatre Company 1%

Morgan Morton - HEDDA GABLER - Bard Fest 1%

Jen Johansen - JULIUS CAESAR - Indianapolis Shakespeare Company 1%

Ryan Artzberger - QUEEN BY MADHURI SHEKAR - Summit Performance Indianapolis 1%

Chynna Fry - QUEEN BY MADHURI SHEKAR - Summit Performance Indianapolis 1%



Best Play

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - American Lives Theatre 26%

PRINCESS PIGFACE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 11%

ROMEO & JULIET - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 10%

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - NAATC 9%

QUEEN - Summit Theatre 5%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Clowes Hall 5%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 5%

BIGFOOT SAVES THE WORLD - Cryptid Entertainment 4%

AN INSPECTOR CALLS - Hyperion Players 4%

THE LION IN WINTER - Southbank Theatre Company 3%

THE BODY - Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center 3%

JULIUS CAESAR - Indianapolis Shakespeare Company 3%

THE MINUTES - American Lives Theatre 3%

BLACKADEMICS - Fonseca Theatre 3%

SHIT CAKE - Southbank Theatre Company 2%

A SKEPTIC AND A BRUJA - Fonseca Theatre Company 2%

NATURAL AFFECTION - American Lives Theatre 1%

SPAY - American Lives Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Mott - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 17%

Nick Kilgore - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - American Lives Theatre 11%

Dee DuVall - DREAMGIRLS - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 7%

Dee DuVall - THE COLOR PURPLE - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 5%

Zac Hunter - THE MINUTES - American Lives Theatre 5%

Jon Semanski - TALES FROM THE JUNGLE BOOK - Lilly Theater at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis 5%

Bill Phelan - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Footlite Musicals 5%

Ted Jacobs - CABARET - Footlite Musicals 4%

Michael Layton - LEGALLY BLONDE - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 4%

Czerton Lim - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Indiana Repertory Theatre 4%

Michael Layton/Brian Jose - THE KING & I - BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 3%

Ryan Koharchik - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 3%

Aric Harris - THE LION IN WINTER - Southbank Theatre Company 3%

Stephen Matters - BRIGHT STAR - Footlite Musicals 3%

Aric Harris - SEEKING NIETZSCHE - Southbank Theatre Company 2%

Madeline Schnorr - JULIUS CAESAR - Zach and Zack Productions 2%

Zac Hunter - WHITE CITY MURDERS - Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center 2%

Jordan Brown - MURDERS AT MANIAC MANOR - IndyFringe 2%

Bernie Killian - RING OF FIRE - Actor's Theatre of Indiana 2%

Michael Jackson - BEAUTIFUL - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 1%

Marc Ebtiner - THE COLOR PURPLE - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 1%

Marc Ebtinger - DREAMGIRLS - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 1%

Michael Layton - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 1%

Bernie Killian - A SKEPTIC AND A BRUJA - Fonseca Theatre Company 1%

Ryan Koharchik - ELF THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zach Rosing - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions 20%

Oz Casille - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 11%

Oz Casile - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 8%

LeMont Marshall - DREAMGIRLS - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 8%

Loius Wiseman - CABARET - Footlite Musicals 6%

Daniel Hesselbrock - LEGALLY BLONDE - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 4%

Daniel Hesselbrock - THE KING AND I - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 4%

LeMont Marshall - THE COLOR PURPLE - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 3%

Maximus Keyes - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - NAATC 3%

Zac Rosing - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions 3%

Becky Schlomann, Zoe Cunningham, Aric Harris - THE LION IN WINTER - Southbank Theatre Company 3%

Michael J. Lasley - ROMEO & JULIET - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 3%

Ben Dobler - A SKEPTIC AND A BRUJA - Fonseca Theatre Company 3%

Daniel Hesselbrock - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 3%

Aidan Sturgeon - NATURAL AFFECTION - American Lives Theatre 3%

Louie Wieseman - BRIGHT STAR - Footlite Musicals 2%

Zac Rosing - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Southbank Theatre Company 2%

Zach Rosing - JULIUS CAESAR - Indianapolis Shakespeare Company 2%

Michael J. Lasley - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 2%

Matt Day - MURDERS AT MANIAC MANOR - IndyFringe 2%

Daniel Hesselbrock - BEAUTIFUL - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 2%

Ben Dobler - QUEEN BY MADHURI SHEKAR - Summit Performance Indianapolis 1%

Nate Edmondson - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Clowes Hall 1%

Zac Rosing - JULIUS CAESAR - Zach and Zac Productions 1%

Michael J. Lasley - THE PROM - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Logan HIll - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions 16%

Craig Robinson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 10%

Rachel Nott - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 10%

Griffin Cole - LEGALLY BLONDE - Beef & Boards 5%

Jay Fuqua - DREAMGIRLS - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 5%

Paige Penry - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Footlite Musicals 4%

Maci Weeks (Sandy Cheeks) - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 4%

James Jordan - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 4%

Donequa Glasco - THE COLOR PURPLE - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 4%

Meagan Lewis-Michelson - LEGALLY BLONDE - BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 3%

Alice Kim - THE KING AND I - BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 2%

Devan Mathias - BEAUTIFUL - Beef & Boards 2%

Addison Koelher - MURDERS AT MANIAC MANOR - IndyFringe 2%

Carleen Reynolds - THE COLOR PURPLE - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 2%

Kianna Saunders - KINKY BOOTS - Ball State Theatre and Dance 2%

Nathalie Cruz - THE KING AND I - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 2%

Hannah Elizabeth Boswell - THE WIZARD OF OZ - BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 1%

Bobby Haley - CABARET - Footlite Musicals 1%

Alex Bast - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Footlite Musicals 1%

Anthony Nathan - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Southbank Theatre Company 1%

Yolanda Valdivia - TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Southbank Theatre Company 1%

Steve Kruze - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 1%

Willa Cortez - SUPER CYBER BATTLE RANGERS:THE MUSICAL - Indiana Drama Club 1%

Preston Dildone - CLAUS OUT - Defiance Comedy 1%

Logan Moore - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Ben Tebbe - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - American Lives Theatre 20%

Jay Fuqua - MOTOWN - Urban Theatre/KaidyDid Productions 13%

Craig Robinson (Jester) - PRINCESS PIGFACE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 12%

Angi Parks - ROMEO & JULIET - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 8%

Steve Kruze - ROMEO & JULIET - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 5%

Veronique DuPrey - I LOVE MY ZOMBIE - Hyperion Players 4%

Jo Bennet - THE LION IN WINTER - Southbank Theatre Company 4%

Miranda Nehrig - THE LION IN WINTER - Southbank Theatre Company 3%

Alaine Sims - SHIT CAKE - Southbank Theatre Company 3%

Chuck Goad - THE MINUTES - American Lives Theatre 3%

David Wood - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 2%

Christine Kruze - ROMEO & JULIET - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 2%

Joe Wagner - DOUBT - Hyperion Players 2%

Psywrn Simone - BLACKADEMICS - Fonseca Theatre 2%

Caroline Sanchez - BLACKADEMICS - Fonseca Theatre 2%

Ronn Johnstone - NATURAL AFFECTION - American Lives Theatre 2%

Clay Mabbitt - HEDDA GABLER - Bard Fest 2%

Dane Rogers - BAT IN THE WIND - Catalyst Repertory 2%

Anthony Nathan - SHIT CAKE - Southbank Theatre Company 2%

Jenni White - LIVE AT THE PURPLE LOUNGE - Betty Rage Productions 2%

Matt Kraft - SPAY - American Lives Theatre 2%



Favorite Local Theatre

American Lives Theatre 19%

Crossroads Repertory Theatre 17%

Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre 9%

Footlite Musicals 9%

Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center 7%

Urban Musical Theater/KaidyDid Productions 7%

Lilly Theater at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis 4%

Indy Fringe 4%

Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 4%

Zach and Zack Productions 2%

Ball State Theatre and Dance 2%

Southbank Theatre Company 2%

The Cabaret 2%

NAATC 2%

Hendricks Civic theatre 1%

Actor's Theatre of Indiana 1%

Summer Stock Stage 1%

Fonseca Theatre Company 1%

Summit Performance Indianapolis 1%

Theatre Unchained 1%

Indianapolis Shakespeare Company 1%

Catalyst Repertory 0%



