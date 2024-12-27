Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; MATILDA at Moore Vision Entertainment Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Houston Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Carver Mathis - ONE MAN SHOW - Moore Vision Entertainment 30%

Paul Hope - PAUL HOPE CABARETS - Ovations 17%

Lindsey Steel - HOLIDAY ON THE WESTERN FRONT - Points North Theatre 16%

Samantha Walker - HOLIDAY ON THE WESTERN FRONT - Points North Theatre 16%

Amira Judeh - HOLIDAY ON THE WESTERN FRONT - Points North Theatre 14%

John Patterson - HOLIDAY ON THE WESTERN FRONT - Points North Theatre 8%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

MONROE MOORE - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 19%

Lauren Burke - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 7%

Aisha Ussery - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 6%

Abigail Collier - GUYS AND DOLLS - National Youth Theater 5%

Austin Colburn - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Cash Carpenters Production/ Lone Star College 4%

Chase Brock - ESTHER - A.D. Players 4%

Amy Keels - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Purple Box Theater 3%

William Carlos Angulo - NEWSIES - Theatre Under the Stars 3%

Jessica Thatcher - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Stage Door Inc. 3%

Heidi Kloes - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Classact Productions 3%

Kahlil Cabble - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 3%

Keith Herrmann - THE WEDDING SINGER - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Mieka Phillips - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Players Theatre Company 3%

Courtney Jones - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.D. Players 2%

Travis Prokop - URINETOWN - University of Houston 2%

Ellie Williams - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Stage Right 2%

Bethany White - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Queensbury Theatre 2%

Julia Khron - SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 2%

Monroe Moore - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Christopher Windom - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Alley Theatre 2%

Eric Dano - REEFER MADNESS - The Garden Theatre 2%

Fayla Curry - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Classact Productions 2%

Aisha Ussery - BEATBOX: A RAPARETTA - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Eboni Bell - THUNDER KNOCKING ON THE DOOR - Stages Repertory Theatre 1%

Julia Khron-Mechling - SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kathyrn Moore - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 18%

Kim Lee - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 6%

Teacake Ferguson - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 4%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre 4%

Eric Franzen - ESTHER - A.D. Players 4%

Valerie Hill - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Stage Right 3%

Andrew Steward - LEGALLY BLONDE - ImagineNation Theatre 3%

Colleen Grady - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Theatre Under the Stars 3%

Ruth Allyn Eckenfels - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Andre Harrington - THE PIANO LESSON - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Marco Camacho - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Queensbury Theatre 3%

Lauren Herink - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

Dru Bowman - MELVILLE & HAWTHORNE - Thunderclap Productions 3%

Meagan Allen - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Purple Box Theater 3%

Stephanie Ezell - STAR WARS: AND 5, SITH, 7, 8 - The Jet-Pac 3%

Leah Smith - SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 3%

Krystal Uchem - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Rodrigo Muñoz - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Alley Theatre 2%

Jessica Pabst - NOISES OFF - The Alley Theatre 2%

Leah Smith - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.D. Players 2%

Brenda Abbandandolo - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre 1%

Valérie Thérèse Bart - JANE EYRE - The Alley Theatre 1%

Kat Jedlicka - RUDDIGORE - Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 1%

Daniel Brown - THE DIVAS BALL - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

MONROE MOORE - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 1%



Best Dance Production

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Moore Vision Entertainment 34%

NEWSIES - Theatre Under the Stars 18%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 15%

ESTHER - AD Players 9%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.D. Players 7%

GUYS AND DOLLS - National Youth Theater 6%

EIGHT NOTES TO HEAVEN - Vincent Victoria Presents 5%

LIGHTNING ROUND BY DWIGHT RHODEN - Houston Ballet 4%

ELAPSE BY DIZHA ZHANG - Houston Ballet 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

MONROE MOORE - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 17%

Alric Davis - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 8%

Heidi Kloes - LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 5%

Aaron Brown - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - AD Players 5%

Alric Davis - COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 5%

Matt Hune - SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 5%

Aisha Ussery - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 5%

Carla Prescott - GUYS AND DOLLS - National Youth Theater 3%

Kathleen Richardson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Alric Davis - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 2%

Ryan Scarlata - NEWSIES - Theatre Under the Stars 2%

Travis Coombs - STAR WARS: AND 5, SITH, 7, 8 - The Jet-Pac 2%

Jim Wadzinski - THE MUSIC MAN - Baytown Little Theater 2%

Ashlie Driver - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - the Players Theatre Company 2%

Rachel Klein - ESTHER - AD Players 2%

Alec Wimmer - FLY BY NIGHT - Purple Box Theater 2%

Kristina Sullivan - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Queensbury Theatre 2%

Alyssa Peyton - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The JETPAC 2%

Michael Montgomery - GYPSY - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Cricket Pepper - ROCK OF AGES - Owen Theater 2%

Monroe Moore - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Chris Patton - REEFER MADNESS - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 2%

Vincent Victoria - EIGHT NOTES TO HEAVEN - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Cathy Holbrook - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Purple Box Theater 2%

Keith Herrmann - THE WEDDING SINGER - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Brionna Rivers - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Moore Vision Entertainment 18%

Harold JAY Trotter - BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 9%

Sean K. Thompson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right 4%

Brandon Weinbrenner - NOISES OFF - The Alley Theatre 4%

Alec Wimmer - FOUR OLD BROADS - Purple Box Theater 4%

Aprille Meek - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - Clear Creek Community Theatre 4%

Eileen J. Morris - THE PIANO LESSON - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Andrew Ruthven - MELVILLE & HAWTHORNE - Thunderclap Productions 3%

Alice M. Gatling - DRIVING MISS DAISY - A.D. Players 3%

Cesar Jaquez - THE HISPANIC LATINO LATINA LATINX LATINE PLAY - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

Vincent Victoria/Taylor Gatwood - DIVAS BALL - Vincent Victoria Presents 3%

Tatiana Pandiani - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Alley Theatre 3%

Chris Tennison - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Alvin Community College Theatre 2%

Stefan Espinosa - URINETOWN - University of Houston 2%

Cameron Dunbar - THE ODD COUPLE - Island ETC 2%

Melanie Coleman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Leslie Swackhamer - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - A.D. Players 1%

Elizabeth Williamson - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre 1%

Rhett Martinez - CRY IT OUT - Mildred's Umbrella Theater 1%

Cash Carpenter - HAMLET - Cash Carpenters Production/ Lone Star College 1%

Carrie McRae - THE GUYS - Baytown Little Theater 1%

David Schultz - SWITZERLAND - Purple Box Theater 1%

Andrew Ruthven - TAKING STEPS - Main Street Theater 1%

Sophia Watt - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - Rec Room Arts 1%

Rebecca Bernstein - DRACULA - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 1%



Best Ensemble

MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 13%

THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 7%

BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 6%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 4%

THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 4%

SWEENEY TODD - TUTS 3%

SISTER ACT - Tapestry Players 3%

ESTHER - A.D. Players 3%

ROCK OF AGES - Owen Theater 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - National Youth Theater 2%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

URINETOWN - Black Cat Theater 2%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Crighton Theater 2%

SUPSUPER FREAK RICK JAMES STORY - Je’Caryous entertainment 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stage Door Inc. 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - AD Players 2%

FLY BY NIGHT - Purple Box Theater 2%

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Purple Box Theater 1%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Queensbury Theatre 1%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The JETPAC 1%

PULLMAN PORTER BLUES - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Cash Carpenters Production/ Lone Star College 1%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Alley Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

BLAKE MINOR - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 28%

Ty Frazier - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 5%

Brandon Christian - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The players theatre company 4%

Bryan Ealey - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 4%

Nicholas White - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 4%

Alan C Edwards - NOISES OFF - The Alley Theatre 4%

Cathy Holbrook - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Purple Box Theater 4%

Yuki Nakase Link - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Alley Theatre 4%

David Palmer - ESTHER - A.D. Players 4%

John Meek - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Jonathan Spencer - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre Under the Stars 3%

Logan Ezell - FOOTLOOSE - The Jet-Pac 3%

Sean K. Thompson - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Stage Right of texas 2%

Coda Pariselli - KING JAMES - Rec Room Arts 2%

David Gipson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.D. Players 2%

Jim Elliott - BEATBOX: A RAPARETTA - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Chris Tennison - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Alvin Community College Theatre 2%

Sean K. Thompson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right of texas 2%

Clint Allen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Houston Shakespeare Festival 2%

Johnathon Spencer - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Theatre Under the Stars 2%

Edgar Guajardo - CRY IT OUT - Mildred's Umbrella Theater Co 1%

Kris Phelps - THE PIANO LESSON - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Jennifer Fok - THE WORLD IS NOT SILENT - The Alley Theatre 1%

Nicholas White - REEFER MADNESS - The Garden Theatre 1%

Isabella Byrd - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Carver Mathis - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 18%

John Alan Gourdine - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 9%

Alyssa Porter - LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 8%

Patricia Wiley - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 6%

Alec Wimmer - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Purple Box Theater 6%

Stephen W. Jones - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Theatre Under the Stars 5%

Jason Hart - ESTHER - A.D. Players 4%

Stephen W. Jones - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Queensbury Theatre 4%

Cindy Perkins - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 4%

Chika Kaba Ma'atunde - PULLMAN PORTER BLUES - The Ensemble Theatre 4%

Tikisha Santiago - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

John Amar - SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 3%

Brandon Tanner - REEFER MADNESS - The Garden Theatre 3%

Ryan Dineen - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Stage Right 3%

Christi clayton - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Stage Door Inc. 3%

Horace A. Young - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Jonathan Craft - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - AD Players 3%

Alec Wimmer - FLY BY NIGHT - Purple Box Theater 3%

Kameryn Zetterstrom - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Classact Productions 2%

Dame Jane Glover - DON GIOVANNI - Houston Grand Opera 2%

Robert Lewis - HEAD OVER HEELS - Island ETC 2%

Eiki Isomura - RUDDIGORE - Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 1%

John Amar - SPRING AWAKENING - The Rec Room 1%

Patti Rabaza - THE GATOR CONSPIRACY - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston 1%



Best Musical

MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 14%

THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 7%

THE COLOR PURPLE - The Sankofa Collective 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 6%

SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 4%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Theatre Under the Stars 3%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Houston Grand Opera 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre Under the Stars 2%

ESTHER - A.D. Players 2%

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Cash Carpenters Production/ Lone Star College 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - AD Players 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - National Youth Theater 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Alvin Community College Theatre 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Theatre Under the Stars 2%

URINETOWN - Black Cat Theater 2%

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Purple Box Theater 2%

PULLMAN PORTER BLUES - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Stage Door Inc. 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Owen Theater 2%

DAMN YANKEES - Island ETC 2%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Crighton Theater 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Players Theatre Company 1%

OTHELLO THE REMIX - Stages Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

SLOANE SULLIVAN - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 9%

OLIVIA MACGREGOR - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 7%

April Wheat - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 5%

Bridgjette Taylor Jackson - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 4%

Brandon Brumfield - LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 3%

Cameron O'Neil - SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 3%

Bryce Ivan - EIGHT NOTES TO HEAVEN - Vincent Victoria Presents 3%

Bridjette Taylor Jackson - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 2%

Sofia Faus - DAMN YANKEES - Island ETC 2%

Casey Thibodeaux - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Zoe Parkinson - GYPSY - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Aaron Cedric - PULLMAN PORTER BLUES - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Labraska Washington - ESTHER - A.D. Players 2%

Travis Combs - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Jet pac 2%

Adam Shapiro - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.D. Players 1%

Ian Montez - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Crighton Theater 1%

Annalis Mays - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 1%

Alexis Tonkin - GUYS AND DOLLS - National Youth Theater 1%

Austin Colburn - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Queensbury Theatre 1%

Colton Land - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The players theatre company 1%

Tabitha Simper - LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 1%

Adam Kral - SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 1%

Piper Jones - URINETOWN - Black Cat Theater 1%

Christina Wells - SISTER ACT - Tapestry Players 1%

Lyle Tate - THE MUSIC MAN - Baytown Little Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Robert Richard - BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 11%

Ara Hollyday - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right of texas 4%

Julian Austin - BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 4%

Aili Maeve - LIFE ON MY KNEES - Island ETC 3%

Lauren Mulacek - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right 3%

Todd Waite - NOISES OFF - The Alley Theatre 3%

Lakeisha Rochelle - THE PIANO LESSON - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Adam Gibbs - A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

Elizabeth Bunch - NOISES OFF - The Alley Theatre 2%

Ian James - SWITZERLAND - Stages 2%

Brandon Hearnsberger - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Alley Theatre 2%

Amy Morneau - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

David Rainey - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Alley Theatre 2%

Brock Hatton - MELVILLE & HAWTHORNE - Thunderclap Productions 2%

Vanessa pearson - MISERY - Pasadena little theatre 2%

Annalee Jeffries - TEA AT FIVE - On the Verge Productions 2%

Camden Loyless - SWITZERLAND - Purple Box Theater 2%

Keiko Sonoda - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Whitney Zangarine - CRY IT OUT - Mildred's Umbrella Theater 2%

Jonathan Rozas - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right of texas 2%

Kristin E. Ellis - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - A.D. Players 2%

Demetrus Singleton - 8 NOTES TO HEAVEN - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Deborah Winters Chaney - SWITZERLAND - Purple Box Theater 1%

Leighanne Spell - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stage Door Inc. 1%

Terrie Donald - LOVE MARRIAGE AND HEARTBREAK - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%



Best Play

BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 12%

NOISES OFF - The Alley Theatre 7%

SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 6%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Crighton Theater 6%

TEA AT FIVE - On the Verge Theatre 4%

MELVILLE & HAWTHORNE - Thunderclap Productions 4%

DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Alley Theatre 3%

THE GUYS - Baytown Little Theater 3%

ROMEO & JULIET - Houston Shakespeare Festival 3%

THE PIANO LESSON - Ensemble theatre 3%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Alvin Community College Theatre 3%

SWITZERLAND - Purple Box Theater 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Houston Shakespeare Festival 2%

MACBETH - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 2%

FOUR OLD BROADS - Purple Box Theater 2%

LIFE ON MY KNEES - Island ETC 2%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre 2%

MEDEA - Classical Theatre Company 2%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - A.D. Players 2%

A TEXAS CAROL - A.D. Players 2%

MELVILLE AND HAWTHORNE - Thunderclap Productions 2%

CRY IT OUT - Mildred's Umbrella Theater 2%

DIVAS BALL - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

THE HISPANIC LATINO LATINA LATINX LATINE VOTE - Stages Repertory Theatre 1%

THE WORLD IS NOT SILENT - The Alley Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Houston Grand Opera 44%

MADAME BUTTERFLY - Houston Grand Opera 22%

DON GIOVANNI - Houston Grand Opera 18%

TOSCA - Houston Grand Opera 9%

RUDDIGORE - Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 7%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

CLIFTON MOORE - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 22%

Afsaneh Aayani - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Queensbury Theatre 7%

Nicholas White - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 5%

Kevin Colburn - LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 4%

Thomas Meek - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 4%

DERRICK GIBBS - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Moore Vision Entertainment 4%

Stefan Azizi - SPRING AWAKENING - The Rec Room 3%

Andrew Roblyer - DRACULA - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 3%

Winifred Sowell - THE PIANO LESSON - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

DC Stell - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Alvin Community College Theatre 3%

Marcelo Martínez García - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Alley Theatre 3%

John Barton - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right 3%

John Barton - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Crighton Theater 2%

Kirk A. Domer - ESTHER - AD Players 2%

Tim Mackabee - NOISES OFF - The Alley Theatre 2%

FRED MULACEK - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Keith Herrmann - THE WEDDING SINGER - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Jacob C. Sanchez - MELVILLE & HAWTHORNE - Thunderclap Productions 2%

Torsten Louis - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.D. Players 2%

Liz freese - THE HISPANIC LATINO LATINA LATINX LATINE VOTE - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Nick Vaughan - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre 2%

Joyce Milford - BEATBOX: A RAPARETTA - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Edgar Guajardo - CRY IT OUT - Mildred's Umbrella Theater Co 1%

James V. Thomas - ON MIDNIGHT, FRIDAY THE THIRTEENTH - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Kirk A. Domer - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - A.D. Players 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steven Sarp - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 8%

Andrew Harper - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Theatre Under the Stars 7%

Adrian Washington - BEATBOX: A RAPARETTA - The Ensemble Theatre 7%

Bridgjette Taylor Jackson - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 6%

Maggie Jordan - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 6%

Alauna Rubin - ESTHER - A.D. Players 5%

Meredith Alexander - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Classact Productions 5%

Philip Harris - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The players theatre company 5%

Sean K. Thompson - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Stage Right 4%

Alauna Rubin - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.D. Players 4%

Adrian Washington - ON MIDNIGHT, FRIDAY THE THIRTEENTH - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Andre Pleuss - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre 3%

Mikaal Sulaiman - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Alley Theatre 3%

Adrian Washington - THE PIANO LESSON - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Melanie Chen Cole - NOISES OFF - The Alley Theatre 3%

Robert Leslie Meek - KING JAMES - Rec Room Arts 2%

Edgar Guajardo - CRY IT OUT - Mildred's Umbrella Theater co 2%

Adrian Washington - PULLMAN PORTER BLUES - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Yezminne Zepeda - SWING STATE - Fourth Wall Theatre 2%

Taylor Getwood - THE DIVAS BALL - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Robert Leslie Meek - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - Rec Room Arts 2%

Robert Leslie Meek - A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Andrew Lynch - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Houston Shakespeare Festival 2%

Andrew Roblyer - DRACULA - 2024 2%

Jack Wagner - THE GATOR CONSPIRACY - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

ANNALIS MAYS - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 12%

Kylee Haueter - LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 6%

Alessandro Baldan - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 5%

Bryce Ivan - THE DIVAS BALL - Vincent Victoria Presents 3%

Aisha Shields - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Aria Hope - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 2%

Ambi Anuh-Ndumu - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Joshua Figueroa - THE MUSIC MAN - Baytown Little Theater 2%

Bridgjette Taylor Jackson - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Arron Phillips - PULLMAN PORTER BLUES - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Beau Snortland - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Classact Productions 2%

David Horn - GUYS AND DOLLS - National Youth Theater 2%

Elia Adams - BEATBOX: A RAPARETTA - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Nicole Gee - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 1%

Angela Pinina - REEFER MADNESS - The Garden Theatre 1%

Avery Hoskins - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Stage Door Inc 1%

Cameron Dunbar - DAMN YANKEES - Island ETC 1%

Kayla Meins - SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 1%

Austin Krueger - MATILDA - Classact Productions 1%

Jack Wheeler - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Classact Productions 1%

Kyle Hamsher - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The players theatre company 1%

Shon Sims II - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 1%

Austin Colburn - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Queensbury Theatre 1%

Peyton Jones - URINETOWN - Black Cat Theater 1%

Brad Goertz - ESTHER - AD Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Christopher Salazar - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre 5%

Wykesha King - DIVAS BALL - Vincent Victoria Presents 5%

Alex Morris - DRIVING MISS DAISY - A.D. Players 5%

Aaron Alford - TAKING STEPS - Main Street Theater 4%

Alex Morris - THE PIANO LESSON - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Bain Beeson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right 3%

Elia Adams - 8 NOTES TO HEAVEN - Vincent Victoria Presents 3%

Carlos Soto - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right 3%

Barbara Winburn - FOUR OLD BROADS - Purple Box Theater 3%

Wesley Whitson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Houston Shakespeare Festival 3%

Andy Miller - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Stage Door Inc. 2%

Dylan Godwin - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Alley Theatre 2%

Cortney Hafner - MELVILLE & HAWTHORNE - Thunderclap Productions 2%

Veer Chulki - LEGALLY BLONDE - ImagineNation Theatre 2%

Stephen Sampson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right 2%

Todd Waite - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Alley Theatre 2%

Brandon Morgan - ON MIDNIGHT, FRIDAY THE THIRTEENTH - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Timothy Eric - THE PIANO LESSON - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Moxy Fisher - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stage Door Inc. 2%

David Rainey - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre 2%

Victoria Villarreal - THE HISPANIC LATINO LATINA LATINX LATINE VOTE - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Deborah Hope - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - A.D. Players 2%

Wesley Whitson - SWING STATE - 4th Wall Theatre Co. 2%

Anjana Menon - MACBETH - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 2%

Jose Eduardo Moreno - THE HISPANIC LATINO LATINA LATINX LATINE VOTE - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 32%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Queensbury Theatre 8%

SEUSSICAL KIDS - Purple Box Theater 5%

THE CHRONICLES OF NARNIA: THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Main Street Theater 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Owen Theater 5%

WE'VE GOT TO KEEP MOVING - The Ensemble Theatre 4%

PERCY JACKSON AND THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Main Street Theater 4%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Stage Door Inc. 4%

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Crighton Theater 4%

PANTO ALICIA IN WONDERLAND - Stages Repertory Theatre 4%

THE THREE PIGS REMIX - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS - National Youth Theater 3%

CAT IN THE HAT - lonestar north harris 3%

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK HIP-HOP - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Queensbury Theatre 2%

PICK ME LAST - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

JUNIE B. JONES - Main Street Theater 2%

SPR - Rec Room Arts 2%

BIG BAD MUSICAL - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

SHERLOCK HOLMES - Main Street Theater 2%

A FAIRY TALE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Points North Theatre 1%

FANCY NANCY - Main Street Theater 1%

MISS NELSON IS MISSING - Main Street Theater 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Moore Vision Entertainment 24%

Classact Productions 6%

The Sankofa Collective 5%

The Ensemble Theatre 4%

1989 Dreams Productions 4%

Clear Creek Community Theatre 4%

The Alley Theatre 4%

Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston 3%

Rec Room Arts 3%

Theatre Under the Stars 3%

Baytown Little Theater 3%

A.D. Players 3%

Purple Box Theater 2%

Stage Door Inc. 2%

Black Cat Theater 2%

National Youth Theater 2%

Main Street Theatre 2%

Island ETC 2%

The Owen theatre 2%

Queensbury Theatre 2%

Houston Grand Opera 1%

The Crighton theatre 1%

Stages Repertory Theatre 1%

Stageworks Theatre 1%

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Co 1%



