Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards; YOUNG FRANFENSTEIN at Creede Repertory Theatre Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Denver Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Zachary Chiero/Dallas Padoven - CHICAGO - Merely Players 14%

Lynn Bassett - THE MUSIC MAN - Stampede Troupe 9%

Carrie Colton - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 8%

Rachael Lessard - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 7%

Jari Majewski Price - A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly theater company 6%

Kelly Van Oosbree - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions 5%

Emma Cooley - SPAMALOT - Thin Air Theatre Company 5%

Davey Burton Midkiff - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Thingamajig Theatre Company 3%

John Roberts - NEON LIGHTS - Denver Gay Men's Chorus/Ellie Caulkins Theater 3%

Kelly Van Oosbree - THE MUSIC MAN - Performance Now 3%

Lauren Russell - THE TRIUMPH OF LOVE - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 3%

Heather Westenskow - BANNED THE MUSICAL - Fringe Riddles Court /Vintage Theater 3%

Rebecca Scott Dean - NEWSIES - Performance Now Theatre Company 3%

Taeler Cyrus - WAITRESS - Arvada Center 3%

Carrie Colton - MATILDA - Town hall arts center 2%

Stephanie Hansen - KINKY BOOTS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 2%

Adrianne Hampton - HOMBRES - Vintage Theatre 2%

Matthew Dailey - JERSEY BOYS - Town Hall Arts Center 2%

Jennifer Lupp - COME FROM AWAY - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 2%

Cory Klements - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Beehive Productions 2%

Nancy Begley - NUNSENSE - Veritas/Parker Arts 2%

Latisha Hardy - A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly theater company 2%

Shawna walker - CRAZY FOR YOU - Colorado Candlelight Dinner Theater 2%

Savannah Svoboda - A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly theater company 2%

Carrie Colton - THE PROM - Town hall arts center 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Sirk - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Creede Repertory Theatre 24%

JoAnn Nevils - CHICAGO - Merely Players 10%

Barb Gilliam - THE MUSIC MAN - The Stampede Troupe 9%

Nicole Watts - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 7%

Jessie Page - LEGALLY BLONDE - Parker Performing Arts/Sasquatch 5%

Jessie Page - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions 5%

Alexandra Ligh - MISS HOLMES - Phamaly Theatre Company 3%

Sarah M. Stark - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - The Arvada Center 3%

Madison Booth - A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly Theatre Company & Denver Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Mary Nye Bennett - KINKY BOOTS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 3%

Deb Faber - THE SECRET GARDEN - The candlelight 3%

Deb Faber - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Beehive Productions 2%

Nicole Watts - WAITRESS - The Arvada Center 2%

Nanette Cheffers - ALL IS CALM - Thingamajig Theatre Company 2%

Eric Horan - NEON LIGHTS - Denver Gay Men's Chorus/Ellie Caulkins Theater 2%

Deb Faber - CRAZY FOR YOU - Colorado Candlelight Dinner Theater 2%

Charlotte Campbell and Deb Faber - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - The Candlelight 2%

Cole Emerine - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Vintage Theatre 2%

Sam Charney - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Two Cent Lion 2%

Mary Nye Bennett - THE MUSIC MAN - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 2%

Meghan Anderson Doyle - HAMLET - Denver Center for Performing Arts 1%

Nealy Drew - NEVERMORE - Evergreen Players 1%

Tory Green - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 1%

Linda Morken - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Aurora Fox 1%

Kati Oltyan - THE TRIUMPH OF LOVE - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Amanda Berg Wilson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Creede Repertory Theatre 24%

Dallas Padoven - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Merely Players 10%

Peter F. Muller - THE MUSIC MAN - Stampede Troupe 8%

Kelly Van Oosbree - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions 6%

Ben Raanan - A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly theater company 6%

Chris Armbrister - SPAMALOT - Thin Air Theatre Company 5%

Tanner Kelly - SWEENEY TODD - Stagedoor Theater 3%

Jeff Duke - COME FROM AWAY - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 3%

Lynne Collins - WAITRESS - Arvada Center 3%

Carrie Colton - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 2%

Johnny Nichols, Jr. - NEON LIGHTS - Denver Gay Men's Chorus/Ellie Caulkins Theater 2%

Shelly Gaza - THE SECRET GARDEN - The candlelight 2%

Alex Romberg - TRIUMPH OF LOVE - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

Kelly McCallister - BANNED THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre 2%

Andrew Barratt Lewis - ALL IS CALM - Thingamajig Theatre Company 2%

Emma Rebecca Maxfield - FUN HOME - Vintage Theatre 2%

Nancy Evans Begley - NUNSENSE - Veritas Productions 2%

Lynne Collins - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Arvada Center 2%

Warren Sherill - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Miners alley playhouse 2%

Kate Vallee - ALWASY PATSY CLINE - Colorado Candlelight Dinner Theater 1%

Brian Bell - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Colorado Candlelight Dinner Theater 1%

Matthew Dailey - JERSEY BOYS - Town Hall Arts Center 1%

Sally Scott - THE MUSIC MAN - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 1%

Josh Franklin - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Little Theatre of the Rockies 1%

Michal McDowell - NEVERMORE - Evergreen Players 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Christy Montour Larson - BASKERVILLE - Creede Repertory Theatre 17%

Mona Wood-Patterson - THE TEMPEST - Merely Players 12%

Jo Rhamsey - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Broomfield Auditorium 8%

Warren Sherrill - MISERY - Miners alley playhouse 6%

Chris Coleman - HAMLET - Denver Center for Performing Arts 6%

Mare Trevathan - MISS HOLMES - Phamaly Theatre Company 6%

Troy Lakey - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Vintage Theatre 5%

Veronica Straight-Lingo - THE PILLOWMAN - Miscreant Theatre Collective 4%

Selena A Naumoff - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 4%

Melissa Firlit - MARROW - Thingamajig Theatre Company 4%

Andrew Uhlenhopp - OTHELLO - Firehouse Theater Company 3%

Evette Srouji - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Little Theatre of the Rockies 3%

Selena A Naumoff - BAD JEWS - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 3%

Buntport Ensemble - 125 'NO'S - Buntport Theater Company 3%

Linda Suttle - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Bailey Theatre Company 2%

Kathleen Davis - FIREFLIES - Evergreen Players 2%

Twanna LaTrice Hill & Lynne Waggoner-Patton - INDESCRIBABLE - Phamaly Theatre Company & The Silhouettes 2%

Mikael Burke - OTHELLO - Theaterworks 2%

Kate Berry-Mann - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Creede Repertory Theatre 2%

Jada Suzanne Dixon - CULLUD WATTAH - Curious theater company 2%

Selena A Naumoff - THE BONFILS GIRL - Studio Loft Ellie Caulkins/ Historic Elitch Theatre 1%

Mellisa Taylor - A COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA (ABRIDGED) - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 1%

Maru Garcia - A MANNY FOR US - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble

THE MUSIC MAN - The Stampede troupe 12%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Merely Players 10%

A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly theater company 6%

THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 5%

SPAMALOT - Thin Air Theatre Company 4%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Arvada Center 4%

COME FROM AWAY - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 4%

WAITRESS - Arvada Center 4%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions 3%

ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - Bug Theatre 3%

NEON LIGHTS - Denver Gay Men's Chorus/Ellie Caulkins Theater 3%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Miners alley playhouse 3%

NUNSENSE - Veritas Productions 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Performance Now Theatre 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Vintage Theatre 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Stagedoor Theatre 2%

ALL IS CALM - Thingamajig Theatre Company 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Beehive Productions 2%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 2%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Little Theatre of the Rockies 2%

BANNED THE MUSICAL - Fringe Riddles court / Vintage theater 1%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Vintage Theatre 1%

PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Performance Now Theatre 1%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Vintage Theatre 1%

RAGTIME - Metropolitan State University 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Miller - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 19%

Charles Ford - CHICAGO - Merely Players 13%

Brett Maughan - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions 11%

DJ Selmeyer - THE MUSIC MAN - The Stampede Troupe 9%

Shannon McKinney - A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly Theatre Company 5%

Jack Goodman - SPAMALOT - Thin Air Theatre Company 5%

Vance Mackenzie - THE SECRET GARDEN - The candlelight 4%

Emily Maddox - MISS HOLMES - Phamaly Theatre Company 4%

Elaine Wong - MARROW - Thingamajig Theatre Company 4%

Ethan Newman - KINKY BOOTS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 3%

Hugh Butterfield - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Beehive Productions 3%

John Dunkle - WAITRESS - Arvada Center 3%

Jon Dunkle - WAITRESS - Arvada Center 3%

Mandy Heath - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Colorado Candlelight Dinner Theater 3%

Ethan Newman - COME FROM AWAY - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 3%

Devan Meck - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 3%

Edward Hayo - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Vintage Theatre 2%

Selena A Naumoff - FUENTE OVEJUNA - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 1%

Selena A Naumoff - A COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA (ABRIDGED) - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 1%

Charles R. MacLeod - RUBICON - DCPA Kilstrom 1%

Ethan Newman - I LEFT MY HEART: A SALUTE TO THE MUSIC OF TONY BENNETT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 1%

Charles R. MacLeod - CLYDE'S - DCPA Kilstrom 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Andrew Fischer - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions 14%

Kris Pierce and Peter Muller - THE MUSIC MAN - The Stampede Troupe 13%

Jack McHugh - THE ANDROIDS NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 7%

David Nehls - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Arvada Center 7%

Susan Draus - WAITRESS - Arvada Center 6%

Matt McGrath - SPAMALOT - Thin Air Theatre Company 6%

Katie Hughes - THE SECRET GARDEN - The candlelight 5%

Johnny Nichols, Jr - NEON LIGHTS - Denver Gay Men’s Chorus 5%

Alex Burse - JERSEY BOYS - Town Hall Arts Center 5%

Dominic Girolami - BEAUTIFUL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 4%

Michael Querio - COME FROM AWAY - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 4%

Jalyn Webb - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Beehive Productions 4%

Victor Walters - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Little Theatre of the Rockies 4%

Mitch Samu & Jack McHugh - THE ANDROID’S NEW SOUL - Dana Cain Entertainment 3%

Traci Kern Piper - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Beehive Productions 3%

Michael Querio - KINKY BOOTS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 2%

Fischer - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions 2%

Mitch Samu - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 2%

Victor Walters - ALMOST HEAVEN - Little Theatre of the Rockies 2%

Michael Querio - I LEFT MY HEART: A SALUTE TO THE MUSIC OF TONY BENNETT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Musical

YOUNG FRANFENSTEIN - Creede Repertory Theatre 16%

THE MUSIC MAN - Stampede Troupe 10%

CHICAGO - Merely Players 10%

ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theatre / Dana Cain Entertainment 7%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions 7%

A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly theater company 5%

WAITRESS - Arvada Center 5%

SPAMALOT - Thin Air Theatre Company 4%

COME FROM AWAY - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Stagedoor Theater 3%

NUNSENSE - Veritas Productions 2%

NATASHA PIERRE AND GREAT COMET - Arvada Center 2%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Little Theatre of the Rockies 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Colorado Candlelight Dinner Theater 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - BDT Stage 2%

NEON LIGHTS - Denver Gay Men's Chorus/Ellie Caulkins Theater 2%

BEAUTIFUL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Beehive Productions 2%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 2%

THE TRIUMPH OF LOVE - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Town Hall Arts Center 1%

RAGTIME - Metropolitan State University 1%

AVENUE Q - Miner's Alley 1%

MATILDA - Town hall arts center 1%

FUN HOME - Vintage Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Clark Destin Jones - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions 8%

John Sosna - THE MUSIC MAN - Stampede Troupe 8%

Hallie Denman - CHICAGO - Merely Players 6%

Zachary Chiero - CHICAGO - Merely Players 6%

Anne Terze-Schwarz - WAITRESS - Arvada Center 5%

Tyler Cox - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Little Theatre of the Rockies 3%

Juliet Villa - A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly Theatre Company & Denver Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Jessica Swanson - A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly Theatre Company & Denver Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Suzanne LaGreca - THE ANDROIDS NEW SOUL - The Bug 3%

Nicole Harwell - THE MUSIC MAN - Stampede Troupe 3%

Noah Peacock - SPAMALOT - Thin Air Theatre Company 3%

Matt Combs - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 3%

Savannah Vedovatti - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 3%

John Harmon Cooper - KINKY BOOTS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 3%

Wayne Kennedy - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - BDT Stage 2%

Margot Grom - BEAUTIFUL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 2%

Alianna Glorioso - THE SECRET GARDEN - Colorado Candlelight Dinner Theater 2%

Anne Terze-Schwarz - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Beehive Productions 2%

Cooper Kaminsky - SWEENEY TODD - Stagedoor Theater 2%

Arabella Beaubrun - NUNSENSE - Veritas Productions 2%

Mo DeGreen - SPAMALOT - Thin Air Theatre Company 2%

Ken W Andrews - SCROOGE - Stampede Troupe 2%

Jake Bell - JERSEY BOYS - Town Hall Arts Center 2%

Tyler Symone - THE MUSIC MAN - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 2%

Mary-Catherine McAlvany - CHICAGO - Merely Players 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Matt Bodo - THE BOOK OF WILL - Merely Players 15%

Adrianne Hampton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Broomfield Players 10%

Melissa Williams - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Broomfield Auditorium 8%

Ty Fanning - HAMLET - Denver Center for Performing Arts 8%

Mel Schaffer - MISS HOLMES - Phamaly Theatre Company 6%

Emma Messenger - MISERY - Miners Alley Playhouse 5%

Emma Messenger - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Vintage Theatre 4%

Matthew Combs - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Vintage Theatre 4%

Hayes Burton - GREATER TUNA - Bailey Theatre Company 3%

Annie Sand - INDESCRIBABLE - Phamaly Theatre Company & The Silhouettes 3%

Craig MacArthur - MARROW - Thingamajig Theatre Company 3%

Samantha Steinmetz - EMMA - Denver Center for Performing Arts 3%

Ronan Viard - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 3%

Alex campbell - CULLUD WATTAH - Curious theater company 3%

B. Glick - BAD JEWS - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

Miranda Ireland - MISS HOLMES - Phamaly Theatre Company 2%

Liam Broadhurst - THE PILLOWMAN - Miscreant Theatre Collective 2%

Rita Maria - THE PILLOWMAN - Miscreant Theatre Collective 2%

Miranda Byers - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Bailey Theatre Company 2%

Kelly Uhlenhopp - OTHELLO - Firehouse Theater Company 2%

Allison Talvacchio - THE PILLOWMAN - Miscreant Theatre Collective 2%

Sean Verdu - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Bailey Theatre Company 2%

Megan Shapiro - BAD JEWS - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 1%

Andy Slimrod - THE PILLOWMAN - Miscreant Theatre Collective 1%

Kristina fountaine - CULLUD WATTAH - Curious theater company 1%



Best Play

IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Creede Repertory Theatre 14%

THE TEMPEST - Merely Players 12%

MISS HOLMES - Phamaly Theatre Company 10%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Broomfield Auditorium 8%

THESE SHINING LIVES - Firehouse theater company 5%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Vintage Theatre 5%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - 11 Minutes Theatre 5%

HAMLET - Denver Center for Performing Arts 5%

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Theatre Company of Lafayette 4%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Vintage Theatre 4%

THE PILLOWMAN - Miscreant Theatre Collective 4%

EMMA - Denver Center for Performing Arts 3%

MARROW - Thingamajig Theatre Company 3%

MISERY - Miner's Alley 3%

BAD JEWS - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 3%

A MANNY FOR US - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

OTHELLO - Theaterworks 2%

THE BONFILS GIRL - Studio Loft Ellie Caulkins/ Historic Elitch Theatre 2%

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Bailey Theatre Company 1%

CULLUD WATTAH - Curious theater company 1%

CYMBELINE - Bowls with the Bard 1%

125 'NO'S - Buntport Theater Company 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sydney Hagen - PRIMA'S GUIDE TO FUNERALS - Creede Repertory Theatre 14%

Charles Ford - THE BOOK OF WILL - Merely Players 12%

Matthew Graff AND Tim LaGreca - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 9%

Brian Mallgrave - WAITRESS - Arvada Center 8%

Brian Mallgrave - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Arvada center 8%

Brian Mallgrave - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions 6%

Josiah Buhre - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Colorado Candlelight Dinner Theater 5%

Natalie Davies - SPAMALOT - Thin Air Theatre Company 5%

Nick Renaud - A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly Theatre Company & Denver Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Cody Tellis Rutledge - COME FROM AWAY - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 4%

Krista Montoya - MISS HOLMES - Phamaly Theatre Company 4%

JD Madsen - MARGARITAVILLE - Thingamajig Theatre Company 3%

DJ Pike - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Little Theatre of the Rockies 3%

Tina Anderson - CULLUD WATTAH - Curious theater company 3%

Selena A Naumoff - BAD JEWS - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 3%

Ryan Walkoviak - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Vintage Theatre 2%

Kevin Nelson - THE MOUSETRAP - Lone Tree Arts Center 2%

Mellisa Taylor - A COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA (ABRIDGED) - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 1%

Jeamus Wilkes - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 1%

Maru Garcia - FUENTE OVEJUNA - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 1%

Buntport Ensemble - 125 'NO'S - Buntport Theater Company 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cece Smith - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 productions 16%

Wayne Kennedy - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theatre / Dana Cain Entertainment 13%

Max Silverman - WAITRESS - Arvada Center 10%

Mark Derryberry - THE SECRET GARDEN - The candlelight 7%

Sarah D. Speck - COME FROM AWAY - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 7%

CeCe Smith - MISS HOLMES - Phamaly Theatre Company 6%

Sam Morin - A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly Theatre Company & Denver Center for the Performing Arts 6%

Sarah D. Speck - KINKY BOOTS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 6%

Hannah Bracegirdle - SPAMALOT - Thin Air Theatre Company 5%

Lindsay Jones - HAMLET - Denver Center for Performing Arts 5%

Matthew Bitner - MARROW - Thingamajig Theatre Company 4%

John Hauser - MISERY - Miners Alley Playhouse 4%

Max Silverman - SOUNDHEIM ON SOUNDHEIM - Cherry creek theater 3%

Mike Kovalsky - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Beehive Productions 3%

Rick Reid - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

Selena A Naumoff - COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA (ABRIDGED) - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

Kevin Flomberg-Rollins - BAD JEWS - Kevin Flomberg-Rollins 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Geoff Johnson - CHICAGO - Merely Players 11%

Eydan Mondragon - THE MUSIC MAN - The Stampede Troupe 10%

Anne Terze-Schwarz - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions 5%

Ben Muckenthaler - SPAMALOT - Thin Air Theatre Company 4%

Casey Myers - A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly Theatre Company & Denver Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Emma Rebecca Maxfield - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions 4%

Ali Chung - NUNSENSE - Veritas Productions 4%

Esteban Ortiz-Villacorta - COME FROM AWAY - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 3%

Savannah Vedovatti - SWEENEY TODD - Stagedoor Theatre 3%

Addie Lee - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 3%

Josh Meesey - THE MUSIC MAN - Stampede Troupe 3%

Cassandra Brooks - BEAUTIFUL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 3%

Eli Leon Harvey - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 2%

Marco Alberto Robinson - WAITRESS - Arvada Center 2%

Hayes Burton - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 2%

Kayleigh Bernier - NUNSENSE - Veritas Productions 2%

Jazz Mueler - THE SECRET GARDEN - The candlelight 2%

Sarah Forman - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Candlelight 2%

Erin Banta - THE TRIUMPH OF LOVE - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

River Hetzel - A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly theater company 2%

Zeah Loren - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 2%

Claire Prestgard - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Little Theatre of the Rockies 2%

Nicole Harwell - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - Stampede Troupe 2%

Cameron Leonard - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 2%

Hugh Butterfield - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Colorado Candlelight Dinner Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Conor Sheehan - THE TEMPEST - Merely Players 13%

Dallas Slankard - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - 11 Minutes Theatre Company 11%

Clark Jones - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Vintage Theatre 5%

Kennedy Isaac - MISS HOLMES - Phamaly Theatre Company 5%

Aspen K Somers - THE PILLOWMAN - Miscreant Theatre Collective 5%

Jonathan Underwood - DRACULA - Firehouse Theatre Company 5%

Trenton Schindele - MISS HOLMES - Phamaly Theatre Company 5%

Clara Papula - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Vintage Theatre 4%

Christina Twigg - THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Theatre Company of Lafayette 4%

Scott Morehead - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Thingamajig Theatre Company 4%

Alan Rubin - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Ovation west 4%

Haley Johnson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Vintage Theatre 4%

Hanna Slaughter - THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Theatre Company of Lafayette 4%

Molly Kirkham - INDESCRIBABLE - Phamaly Theatre Company & The Silhouettes 3%

Rebecca Watson - HAMLET - Denver Center for Performing Arts 3%

Daniel Schwartz - BAD JEWS - Daniel Schwartz 3%

Stuart Sanks - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Vintage Theatre 3%

Brian Vaughn - HAMLET - Denver Center for Performing Arts 3%

Maeve Moynihan - HAMLET - Denver Center for Performing Arts 3%

Sean Maslow - FIREFLIES - Evergreen Players 2%

Sina Hirsch - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

Patrick Brownson - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

Thomas Ogar - FUENTE OVEJUNA - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

David Lee Huynh - HAMLET - Denver Center for Performing Arts 2%

Colton Pratt - OTHELLO - Theaterworks 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Creede Repertory Theatre 16%

The Stampede Troupe 10%

Merely Players 9%

Phamaly theater company 7%

The Bug Theater 6%

Vintage Theatre 5%

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 5%

The Candlelight 4%

Curious theater company 4%

The Arvada Center 4%

Thin Air Theatre Company 3%

Denver Center for Performing Arts 3%

Thingamajig Theatre Company 3%

Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

Give 5 Productions 2%

Town Hall Arts Center 2%

Miners Alley 2%

Performance Now Theatre 2%

Veritas Productions 2%

Colorado Candlelight Dinner Theater 1%

Arvada Center 1%

Little Theatre of the Rockies 1%

The Arts HUB 1%

Platte Valley Players 1%

The Catamounts 1%



