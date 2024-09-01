Which Celebs Are Coming to Broadway in Fall 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Every season, more than a few household names swing through the Theatre District to perform alongside all of our Broadway faves! This upcoming seson is full of some of Holywood's brightest stars, some of who are making their Broadway debuts, and other coming back for more. You know them from your favorite Marvel movies, iconic television series, and musical acts. See which stars are making their mark on midtown for the Fall 2024 season here!

Robert Downey Jr. will make his Broadway debut in McNeal alongside a cast featuring The Office's Melora Hardin, Brittany Bellizeare, Rafi Gavron, Andrea Martin, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Saisha Talwar. Jacob McNeal is a great writer, one of our greatest, a perpetual candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature. But McNeal also has an estranged son, a new novel, old axes to grind and an unhealthy fascination with Artificial Intelligence. Pulitzer Prize-winner Ayad Akhtar’s new play is a startling and wickedly smart examination of the inescapable humanity – and increasing inhumanity – of the stories we tell. (more...)

McNeal opens on September 30 at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre. The limited engement is set to conclude on November 24, 2024.

Daniel Dae Kim will star as "DHH" in David Henry Hwang's Yellow Face. The production features Kevin Del Aguila as “Actor A,” Ryan Eggold as “Marcus,” Francis Jue as “HYH & Others,” Marinda Anderson as “Actor B,” Greg Keller as “Reporter/NWOAC,” and Shannon Tyo as “Leah & Others.” Kim returns tp Broadway after making his debut in the 2016 revival of The King and I. Inspired by real events, the playwright’s fictionalized doppelgänger protests yellowface casting in Miss Saigon, only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play. This Obie Award-winning and Pulitzer finalist play is a laugh-out-loud farce about the complexities of race. (more...)

Yellow Face opens at the Todd Haimes Theatre on October 1. The limited engement is set to conclude on November 24, 2024.

Starring four-time Emmy Award winner Jim Parsons, Our Town returns to Broadway for the first time in over 20 years. Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning classic will shine in a new production, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. Parsons stars alongside In Wilder’s timeless tale of a small town, a stage manager narrates the daily lives of its locals, depicts a childhood friendship turn into marriage, and sets the stage for magnificent truths of what it means to be alive. The play will feature 28 actors including Parsons, Zoey Deutch as “Emily Webb”, Katie Holmes as “Mrs. Webb”, Obie & Audelco Award-winner and Drama Desk-nominee Billy Eugene Jones as “Dr. Gibbs”, Tony & Grammy Award-nominee Ephraim Sykes as “George Gibbs”, Tony & Drama Desk Award-nominee and Emmy-Award-winner Richard Thomas as “Mr. Webb”, Tony & Drama Desk-nominee Michelle Wilson as “Mrs. Gibbs”, 2021 Special Tony Award-winner and Drama Desk-nominee Julie Halston as “Mrs. Soames”, Donald Webber Jr. as “Simon Stimpson”, and more. (more...)

Our Town will begin previews on Tuesday, September 17 ahead of an opening on Thursday, October 10 at the Barrymore Theatre for a strictly limited engagement.

Rachel Zegler (Steven Spielberg's West Side Story) and Kit Connor (Netflix's Heartstopper) will both make their Broadway debuts as Juliet and Romeo respectively in a revival of William Shakespeare's most famous play on Broadway this fall. The production will be directed by Sam Gold, with music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and movement by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh. The youth are fucked. Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way. (more...)

ROMEO + JULIET will begin performances on Thursday, September 26, 2024 and officially open on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at Circle in the Square Theatre for a run through Sunday, February 16, 2025.

Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild award winner Julianna Margulies (“The Good Wife”) stars as Delia and Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award winner Peter Gallagher (“Grace and Frankie”) stars as Peter in Left on Tenth. The new play by Delia Ephron, based on her New York Times best-selling memoir, will open on Broadway this fall at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Left on Tenth is a romantic comedy about second chances in life and love. When she least expects it, Delia, beloved novelist and screenwriter of You’ve Got Mail, makes a surprising connection with a man from her past and falls into her own romantic comedy. What starts with an unlikely spark blossoms into a love story that seems to defy all odds in the face of life’s challenges. Left on Tenth celebrates the messy, beautiful true story of two people with the courage to open their hearts again. (more...)

Left on Tenth is set to begin performances at The James Earl Jones Theatre on September 26, with its official opening on October 23.

Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger will make her Broadway debut as ‘Norma Desmond' in Jamie Lloyd’s upcoming Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. scrutinizes the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and their intoxicating need for fame and adoration. (more...)

Sunset Blvd. will begin performances o September 28, 2024 at the St. James Theatre

The Broadway company of Chicago will soon welcome Alyssa Milano making her Broadway debut in the role of “Roxie Hart”. Chicago is Broadway’s longest running American musical in Broadway history. (more...)

Milano begins performances on Monday, September 16, 2024 at the Ambassador Theatre. She will play an 8-week limited engagement through Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Darren Criss (American Buffalo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) will return to the stage alongside Helen J Shen in the Broadway premiere of the new romantic musical comedy Maybe Happy Ending with music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park and book by both Aronson and Park. Direction is by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden. Maybe Happy Ending will also feature Dez Duron who makes his Broadway debut along with Shen. Inside a one-room apartment in the heart of Seoul, Oliver (Criss) lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a Helperbot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow Helperbot neighbor Claire (Shen) asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure, and maybe even...love? (more...)

Maybe Happy Ending will begin previews on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 and open on Thursday, October 17, 2024 at the Belasco Theatre.

Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald will return to Broadway this fall as “Rose” in GYPSY. This upcoming revival will be directed by the legendary five-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe. GYPSY is the ultimate back-stage tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughter’s success – while secretly yearning for her own. After playing some of Broadway's most beloved characters in shows like Ragtime, Carousel, 110 in the Shade, Shuffle Along, and many more, Audra is back on stage as one of the most beloved characters in the American theatre. (more...)

Gypsy will begin performances on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at the Majestic Theatre.

Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone will return to Broadway in the new comedy, The Roommate by Jen Silverman. The production is directed by Jack O’Brien. In the play, Sharon’s never had a roommate before. In fact, there’s a lot Sharon’s never done before, but Robyn’s about to change all that. Jen Silverman’s The Roommate shatters expectations with its witty and profound portrait of a blossoming intimacy between two women from vastly different backgrounds, as they navigate the complexities of identity, morality, and the promise of reinvention. Being bad never felt so good as it does in this riveting one-act about second acts. (more...)

The Roommate is currently in performances at the Booth Theatre, with an official opening night of Thursday, September 12.

Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho

Grammy Award nominee Adam Lambert and 'Moana' star Auli’i Cravalho will make their respective Broadway debuts as ‘Emcee’ and ‘Sally Bowles’ this Fall in the Tony Award-winning Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. Experience this groundbreaking musical like never before. The denizens of the Kit Kat Club have created a decadent sanctuary Inside Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre, where artists and performers, misfits and outsiders rule the night. Step inside their world. This is Berlin. Relax. Loosen up. Be yourself. (more...)

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is currently playing at the August Wilson Theatre. Lambert and Cravalho will begin performances Monday, September 16 and play a limited engagement through Sunday, March 30, 2025.