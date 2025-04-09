Video: It's WICKED Game Night on Stars in the House- Tune In at 8p ET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson's “Stars in the House” returns to regular programming this spring, continuing to serve as a platform for marginalized communities and organizations in need. Tonight, April 9, tune in for a special WICKED game night with Katie Rose Clarke, Eden Espinosa, Ana Gasteyer, Brandi Chavonne Massey, Nancy Opel, and Donna Vivino. Past leading ladies will join Seth and James for a night of fun and fundraising. And, yes, some live belting and soprano high notes!

Tune in at 8pm ET to watch live:

The upcoming schedule includes:

Stars in the House Passover Celebration: “Everything’s Coming Up Moses” in Concert