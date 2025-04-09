News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: It's WICKED Game Night on Stars in the House- Tune In at 8p ET

Special guests will include Katie Rose Clarke, Eden Espinosa, Ana Gasteyer, and more.

By: Apr. 09, 2025
As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson's “Stars in the House” returns to regular programming this spring, continuing to serve as a platform for marginalized communities and organizations in need. Tonight, April 9, tune in for a special WICKED game night with Katie Rose Clarke, Eden Espinosa, Ana Gasteyer, Brandi Chavonne Massey, Nancy Opel, and Donna Vivino. Past leading ladies will join Seth and James for a night of fun and fundraising. And, yes, some live belting and soprano high notes!

Tune in at 8pm ET to watch live: 

The upcoming schedule includes: 

Stars in the House Passover Celebration: “Everything’s Coming Up Moses” in Concert

TUESDAY, APRIL 15 at 8:00PM ET- “Everything’s Coming Up Moses,” written (with a small assist from Jule Styne, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents), by TV writer/producer Rachel Shukert (Glow, The Handmaid’s Tale, The ‘Burbs) is a musical retelling of the Exodus as seen through the larger-than-life journey of Moses, the original pushy stage mother. Through an irresistible blend of Broadway razzledazzle and old-fashioned show-biz moxie, Moses tirelessly shepherds the Children of Israel to the Promised Land—whether they like it or not.  Rachel cast Seth as Moses for the original NYC yearly concerts back in 2011 and he will be reprising his role again! The roles of Moses' brother Aaron, The Pharoah, Moses' mother Yocheved, and more will be portrayed by a bevy of Broadway stars to be announced soon.







