Leslie Odom Jr. to Perform at The Public Theater's Annual Gala

The Public Theater will present its annual gala, to be held Tuesday, June 10 on the lawn outside the newly renovated Delacorte Theater, where guests will have an exclusive preview as The Public lights up the reimagined theater for the first time. The unique, one-night-only celebration will feature a performance by Tony and Grammy Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. The gala celebrates The Public's commitment to accessible theater and the return of Free Shakespeare in the Park to a significantly enhanced venue. Completed in partnership with the Central Park Conservancy and NYC Parks, The Delacorte's revitalization ensures a more comfortable and sustainable experience for audiences and cultural workers for decades to come. Further guest performers will be announced at a later date.

This year’s annual event will be hosted by Gala Co-Chairs Susan Edelstein, Kenny Leon, and Teresa Tsai.

This year, The Public honors the Jerome L. Greene Foundation for their unwavering commitment to Free Shakespeare in the Park, recognizing their nearly decade-long support in ensuring this beloved cultural institution remains a vital and accessible part of New York City life. Their partnership has been instrumental in bringing world-class theater to countless New Yorkers, enriching the city's cultural landscape.

The event will also celebrate designer Paula Scher, honoring her remarkable three-decade partnership with The Public Theater. For thirty years, her visionary design and branding have shaped The Public's visual identity, and her unique artistic vision has created a powerful and distinctive brand that resonates with audiences. Her work has been instrumental in communicating The Public's mission and productions to generations of theatergoers.