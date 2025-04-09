Off-Broadway Premiere of HOUSE OF MCQUEEN to Explore Life of Fashion Icon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to a new Equity casting notice, a new Off-Broadway play tracing the life of fashion visionary Alexander McQueen is set to premiere this fall. House of McQueen will begin previews on August 18, 2025, with an official opening night on September 9 at The Manor at Hudson Yards.

Produced by Alexander McQueen LLC and Rick Lazes, the play is written by Darrah Cloud and directed by Sam Helfrich. Told on a metaphorical runway, House of McQueen explores the designer’s life through his own memories.

The title role will be shared by two actors: one portraying McQueen as a child, and the other as a teen and adult, capturing the transformation of a sensitive, working-class boy into a global fashion icon.

Auditions for Equity actors will be held May 1 in New York. Most roles are part of an ensemble cast, with actors playing multiple characters from McQueen’s life, including industry figures like Isabella Blow and Tom Ford.

The most notable previous play about Alexander McQueen is McQueen by James Phillips, which premiered in London in 2015. Directed by John Caird, the show imagined a fictional night in McQueen’s life, where he takes a young intruder on a surreal journey through his mind. The play starred Stephen Wight as McQueen and Dianna Agron as the mysterious Dahlia.

Born Lee Alexander McQueen in East London, the designer rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most influential and controversial figures in modern fashion. Known for his theatrical runway shows and dark, romantic collections, McQueen challenged convention and reshaped the fashion world before his death by suicide in 2010 at age 40.