Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Debuts at The Green Room 42

Susie Mosher has won a lot of awards for hosting her beloved variety show (a show that has won an equally impressive number of awards), and one of the things the Empress of Entertainment knows is that the only way to keep things vibrant is to keep evolving. So the artistic force behind THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher is changing things up. She has a freshened-up version of the show that debuted last week at the show's new home, The Green Room 42. Appropriately enough, Susie stormed the stage at the standing room only performance on April Fool's Day, with her trusted band backing her up and a lineup of guests that represent family for Mosher. Nearly every person who appeared in the evening's performance is someone with whom Susie has associations, people with whom she has built relationships both on and off the stage - people like Darnell White and Diva LaMarr, people like The Drinkwater Brothers, people like Kenn Boisinger, and even people from her every day life, like Q Smith, who, Mosher explained, she had become friends at the playground their children frequent. Even in the audience, the family of Susie Mosher could be seen, offering their support and enthusiasm - Ava Nicole Frances, Susie Clausen, Rick Hinkson, Beth Naji, Michael D'Angora, Diane D'Angelo, Susan Mack, James Beaman and Goldie Dver, BETTY, and Susie's own personal version of Auntie Mame, the incredible and incomparable Marilyn Maye. It was an exciting evening of friends, family, and onstage fireworks, one that bodes well for this new residency that should see a flood of people filling The Green Room 42 twice a month. BroadwayWorld Cabaret invites our readers to see some of the highlights in an exclusive photo essay below.

The Lineup band is John Miller on Bass, Warren Odze on Drums, and Lon Hoyt Musical Directing from the Piano. Doyle Newmyer joined Marieann Meringolo on the piano. Kenn Boisinger is the creation of Michael West.

The next installment of THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher at The Green Room 42 will be on April 15th at 8:30. Ticket link HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher

The Opening Number

Lennie Watts

The Drinkwater Brothers

Marieann Meringolo

Q Smith

Melissa Errico

Kenn Boisinger

David Marino

Bryce Edwards and Mike Davis

The Mousepad Winners

Diva LaMarr and Darnell White

The Finale

The Step and Repeat





