HAMILTON Cast Recording to Join the National Recording Registry

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The original cast recording of Broadway's Hamilton has been selected to join the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress, joining a selection that also includes the original recordings of Guys and Dolls, Gypsy, and Sweeney Todd.

Hamilton is the fifteenth musical recording to receive the distinct honor, following The Wiz in 2016. The 2025 class of inductees also includes Celine Dion's My Heart with Go On, Helen Reddy's I Am Woman, and Elton John's Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. Take a look at the full list below.

“I think the National Recording Registry is an artistic version of a nation’s conversation with itself,” Lin-Manuel Miranda said in a statement. “Every piece of art that is made is both deemed timeless by the Library of Congress and also a product of its time. To listen to these recordings, to go back as far as the turn of the century, to the beginning of recorded sound to the present is to hear points in a timeline, to time travel. I feel incredibly honored that ‘Hamilton’ is a point in that timeline.”

In another statement, Miranda discussed Hamilton’s registry induction in Spanish, noting the importance and timeliness of the shows' messages and themes and expressing his hopes that the show will be able to be performed by students and in schools in the near future. Read his full statement below.

“Las grabaciones que son parte de este elenco son una conversación sobre esta nación y cada momento es un momento de nuestra historia, y ser parte de esta historia es muy especial”, dijo Miranda.

“Lo que más me ha sorprendido sobre el éxito de Hamilton es todo. Que estas 46 canciones han viajado por todo el mundo, que tiene fanáticos por todo el mundo, y que esta historia de Alexander Hamilton fue muy impactante porque para mi es la historia de inmigración de nuestra nación, antes de que fueran los EE.UU.”, dijo Miranda.

“Estos diez años han sido una sorpresa pero yo espero que en un par de años, no sé cuándo, las producciones de Hamilton van a estar en las escuelas. Que las escuelas tengan los derechos para montar la obra”, dijo Miranda.

Hamilton's recording has achieved a slew of accolades since its release in 2015. In 2023, it became the first Broadway cast recording to be certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. The recording achieved the largest first-week sales for a digital cast album and is the highest-charting cast album since 1963. It was the highest-selling Broadway cast album of 2015 and peaked at number one on Billboard's Rap Albums chart.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton stars the musical's original cast members: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Okieriete Onaodowan, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Jonathan Groff. The ensemble features Jon Rua, Thayne Jasperson, Sydney James Harcourt, Ephraim Sykes, Ariana DeBose, and Sasha Hutchings. The musicians on the album are Alex Lacamoire, Kurt Crowley, Andres Forero, Robin Macatangay, Richard Hammond, Benny Reiner, Jonathan Dinklage, Erin Benim Mayland, Anja Wood, Mario Gotoh, and Laura Sherman.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Recordings Selected for the National Recording Registry in 2025

(chronological order)