Video: Watch Nick Jonas Perform 'If I Didn't Believe in You' From THE LAST FIVE YEARS

As part of the Citi Concert Series on TODAY, Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren stopped by the show to discuss and perform from The Last Five Years. During their visit, Jonas took the stage to perform his rendition of "If I Didn't Believe in You," which is sung by his character Jamie in the Jason Robert Brown musical. Watch the performance now!

In another segment of their visit, they previewed the show for those unfamiliar with the story and also shared how they keep their performances authentic for a live performance.

"It's really about connecting to the lyrics, connecting to the lights, and connecting to the people in the audience," said Warren. "When you sing to someone in the audience, they feel differently, and the work really resonates with them when you look at them." Watch their interview below.

The Last Five Years is now officially open for a strictly limited, 14-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre. Experience the messy, euphoric, sexy, savage, fleeting rush of falling in and out of love in New York City at The Last Five Years, starring Grammy Award and Golden Globe nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren.

She begins at the breakup. He begins at the first kiss. Both sides of this five-year relationship play out in 90 minutes at this heart-racing theatrical event.

One of the most popular musicals of the last 25 years comes to Broadway for the first time ever, featuring the acclaimed powerhouse score by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and a bold new vision by Tony Award-nominated director Whitney White.