Photos: Steppenwolf Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE BOOK OF GRACE

The Book of Grace will run through May 18, 2025.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company is continuing its 49th season with the Chicago premiere of The Book of Grace, an incendiary tug-of-war between family and freedom by Suzan-Lori Parks, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of Topdog/Underdog.
Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, The Book of Grace will play through May 18, 2025 in Steppenwolf’s Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell. The Book of Grace features ensemble member Namir Smallwood with Zainab Jah, and Brian Marable.
Grace looks for the good in everything: in her husband’s rules, in the border he patrols, in the return of his estranged son. But a want for goodness cannot unwind the past, as this taut family reunion explodes in all directions. The Chicago premiere of Suzan-Lori Parks’ The Book of Grace is an incendiary family portrait from the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer of Topdog/Underdog. Witness this startling reminder that the search for common ground can be a brutal journey for those on every side of the divide.
Check out photos from inside opening night below!
Photo Credit: Elías Carmona-Rivera
Ensemble member Namir Smallwood, Zainab Jah and Brian Marable
Ensemble member Namir Smallwood, Zainab Jah, Director Steve H. Broadnax III and Brian Marable
Edwin EdVanzd, ensemble member Namir Smallwood, Brian Marable, Zainab Jah, Frederick Williams and Patrese D. McClain
Artistic Director Audrey Francis, ensemble member Namir Smallwood, , Brian Marable, Zainab Jah, Executive Director Brooke Flangan and Steve H. Broadnax III
Frederick Williams, Maya Vinice Prentiss, Edwin EdVanzd, Kevin Aoussou, Steve H. Broadnax III, Zainab Jah, Patrese D. McClain, Brian Marable and ensemble member Namir Smallwood
Edwin EdVanzd, Frederick Williams and Patrese D. McClain
Ensemble member Celeste M. Cooper, Namir Smallwood and Audrey Francis
Marvis Donalson, ensemble member Namir Smallwood, Steve H. Broadnax III, Zainab Jah, Brian Marable and Verett Mims
Kemati Porter, Steve H. Broadnax III and Cheryl Lynn Bruce
Cheryl Lynn Bruce, Kristin E. Ellis, Courtney Rioux, ensemble member Celeste M. Cooper, Courtney M. Anderson, J. Nicole Brooks, Somi Kakoma and Gabriella Dantzler
Videos