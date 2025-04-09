EPCOT's Disney on Broadway Anniversary Concert Sets YouTube Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Disney on Broadway 30th Anniversary Concert, which took place earlier this year at the EPCOT International Festival of The Arts, will make its streaming debut this Saturday, April 12th, at 11 AM EST on the Disney on Broadway YouTube page.

The concert was performed live at The America Gardens Theatre in EPCOT on February 24th and featured fan-favorite songs from Disney’s nine Broadway shows, including The Lion King and Newsies, along with other favorites such as Aladdin and Frozen. The performances were given by stars who appeared on the Broadway stage in these productions, including some who originated their roles.

The recorded concert features Rodney Ingram (Aladdin Broadway and Mexico City), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin), featuring Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) as the concert’s guest host. The 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts took place from January 17 to February 24, 2025. Tune in to the concert on Saturday here.