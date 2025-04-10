Blog: From Summer Intensive to Evening Conservatory at Atlantic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Summer Intensive at Atlantic was truly the spark that ignited my professional journey. I came in looking to sharpen my craft and left with a whole new perspective on what it means to be an actor. The training was rigorous, inspiring, and deeply rooted in truth—something I carry with me in every role I take on.

That summer didn’t just build my skills; it built my confidence and gave me a community. I was so moved by the experience that I knew I had to keep going, which led me to the Evening Conservatory. That next step completely transformed me. It deepened my understanding of storytelling and gave me the tools to not only act, but to create. Today, I’m a working actor, playwright, and producer—and it all traces back to that first summer at Atlantic. I wouldn’t be where I am without it.

If you’re serious about your craft and want a program that challenges and uplifts you, the Summer Intensive at Atlantic is it. It planted the seed for everything I’ve gone on to do—and it can do the same for you.