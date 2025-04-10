New Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Makes Only Asia Stop in Singapore

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singapore—The first Disney-produced “Beauty and the Beast” (on stage) in 25 years will add some Christmas cheer in Singapore as it makes its only Asia stop at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, in December 2025.

“Disney’s Broadway hit is a breathtaking spectacle that will leave you charmed and bedazzled,” wrote Time Out.

This new production, which made its premiere in Sydney, Australia, in 2023, boasts new sets, costumes, and state-of-the-art technology while retaining the beloved score by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice from the original Broadway production, which premiered in 1994 and ran for more than 13 years.

The show highlights iconic songs from both the animated feature in 1991 and the stage adaptation, such as “Belle,” “Gaston,” “Be Our Guest,” and the title song.

In its Australian season, Shubshri Kandiah plays Belle, while Brendan Xavier, who also starred in “Frozen,” in Singapore, plays the Beast.

Its original creative team is also on board, including Olivier Award Nominee Matt West as director and choreographer; Olivier Award winner Linda Woolverton as book writer; Stanley Meyer as scenic designer; Tony Award winner Ann Hould-Ward as Costume Designer; and Tony Award winner Natasha Katz as lighting designer.

In addition, Michael Kosarin and Donny Troob are music supervisors/arrangers and orchestrators. David Chase makes the new dance music arrangements.

The company performs 'Be Our Guest.'

Completing the design and production teams are John Shivers, sound designer; Darrel Maloney, projection and video designer; David H. Lawrence, hair and makeup designer; Jim Steinmeyer, illustration designer; Jason Trubitt, production supervisor; and Myriah Bash, general manager.

“For three decades, we’ve heard from audiences that the characters, songs, and sweeping romance of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ have profoundly touched them,” said Anne Quart, Disney Theatrical Group’s executive producer.

“How proud we are to bring this refreshed and human take on the show—with the scale and spectacle the title deserves—to longtime fans and an entirely new generation. This ‘Beauty’ is for them,” she added.

Notably, in Disney’s animation history, “Beauty and the Beast” is second to “The Little Mermaid” in 1989, which was structured as a stage musical, where the songs are integral to the plot, also known as the book musical form.

Disney Theatrical Group and Base Entertainment Asia present the new “Beauty in the Beast” in Singapore.

Photos: Daniel Boud

