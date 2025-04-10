News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

GYPSY Cast Recording Will Get April Release

Gypsy stars Audra McDonald, Danny Burstein, Joy Woods, and Jordan Tyson.

By: Apr. 10, 2025
GYPSY Cast Recording Will Get April Release Image
Gypsy is getting a cast album! According to Entertainment Weekly, the 2024 Broadway revival, led by six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, has recorded a cast album which is set to be released digitally on April 25. The first single, "Together, Wherever We Go," will be available to stream on April 11. 

Gypsy, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, stars six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald (Rose), Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein (Herbie), Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (June), Kevin Csolak (Tulsa), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Tessie Tura), Lili Thomas (Mazeppa), Mylinda Hull (Miss Electra), Summer Rae Daney & Kyleigh Vickers (Baby Louise), Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith (Baby June), Andrew Kober (Mr. Goldstone/Cigar/Bourgeron-Cochon), James McMenamin (Weber/Pastey/Phil), Jacob Ming-Trent (Uncle Jocko), Thomas Silcott (Pop), Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade. The ensemble features Shanel Bailey, Jace BentlyBrandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d’Alelio, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Sasha HutchingsAliah JamesBrittney JohnsonZachary Daniel JonesEthan JosephKrystal MackieCole NewburgJoe OsheroffMajo Rivero, Ken RobinsonSally ShawBrendan SheehanJayden Theophile, Jordan Wynn, and Iain Young.

Gypsy, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway’s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we’ll go in pursuit of the American dream.  The musical features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music supervision, music direction, and additional orchestrations & arrangements by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters






