Photos: Inside Opening Night of BECOMING EVE at NYTW

New York Theatre Workshop just celebrated opening night of Becoming Eve, written by Emil Weinstein, based on the memoir by Abby Chava Stein, and directed by Tyne Rafaeli.

The play stars GLAAD Rising Star Award winner Tommy Dorfman as “Chava”, Judy Kuhn as “Mami,” Tedra Millan as “Fraidy,” Rad Pereira as “Chesky,” Justin Perkins as “Puppeteer,” Emmy Award winner Richard Schiff as “Tati,” Tony Award winner Brandon Uranowitz as “Jonah,” and Emma Wiseman as “Puppeteer.”

A week before the High Holidays, three rabbis find themselves in a room fighting to save a family by building a bridge between orthodoxy and modernity. One of these rabbis is Chava, the child of a dynastic Hasidic rabbinical family and destined to become a leader of the next generation before the revelation of her trans identity clashed explosively with the strictly gendered world in which she was raised. As we jump through memory—and wrestle with theology—truths and secrets emerge that ensure no one will read the old stories the same way again.