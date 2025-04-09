News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Inside Opening Night of BECOMING EVE at NYTW

The New York Theatre Workshop production is based on the memoir by Abby Chava Stein.

By: Apr. 09, 2025
New York Theatre Workshop just celebrated opening night of Becoming Eve, written by Emil Weinstein, based on the memoir by Abby Chava Stein, and directed by Tyne Rafaeli.

The play stars GLAAD Rising Star Award winner Tommy Dorfman as “Chava”, Judy Kuhn as “Mami,” Tedra Millan as “Fraidy,” Rad Pereira as “Chesky,” Justin Perkins as “Puppeteer,” Emmy Award winner Richard Schiff as “Tati,” Tony Award winner Brandon Uranowitz as “Jonah,” and Emma Wiseman as “Puppeteer.”

A week before the High Holidays, three rabbis find themselves in a room fighting to save a family by building a bridge between orthodoxy and modernity. One of these rabbis is Chava, the child of a dynastic Hasidic rabbinical family and destined to become a leader of the next generation before the revelation of her trans identity clashed explosively with the strictly gendered world in which she was raised. As we jump through memory—and wrestle with theology—truths and secrets emerge that ensure no one will read the old stories the same way again. 

Photo Credit: Marcus Middleton

Photos: Inside Opening Night of BECOMING EVE at NYTW Image
Abby Chava Stein

Photos: Inside Opening Night of BECOMING EVE at NYTW Image
Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Inside Opening Night of BECOMING EVE at NYTW Image
Brian Lee, Abby Chava Stein, Tyne Rafaeli, Patricia McGregor, Dayna Lee, and Maya Choldin

Photos: Inside Opening Night of BECOMING EVE at NYTW Image
Brian Lee, Tyne Rafaeli, Abby Chava Stein, Emil Weinstein, Dayna Lee and Patricia McGregor

Photos: Inside Opening Night of BECOMING EVE at NYTW Image
Emma Wiseman

Photos: Inside Opening Night of BECOMING EVE at NYTW Image
Judy Kuhn

Photos: Inside Opening Night of BECOMING EVE at NYTW Image
Justin Otaki

Photos: Inside Opening Night of BECOMING EVE at NYTW Image
Company of Becoming Eve

Photos: Inside Opening Night of BECOMING EVE at NYTW Image
Rad Pereira

Photos: Inside Opening Night of BECOMING EVE at NYTW Image
Richard Schiff

Photos: Inside Opening Night of BECOMING EVE at NYTW Image
Tedra Millan

Photos: Inside Opening Night of BECOMING EVE at NYTW Image
Cast of Becoming Eve

Photos: Inside Opening Night of BECOMING EVE at NYTW Image
Company of Becoming Eve

Photos: Inside Opening Night of BECOMING EVE at NYTW Image
Tommy Dorfman

Photos: Inside Opening Night of BECOMING EVE at NYTW Image
Tyne Rafaeli and Emil Weinstein






