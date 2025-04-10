Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 10, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 10, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, April 10

SMASH opens on Broadway

Saturday, April 12

Dead Outlaw begins previews on Broadway

Exclusive: Watch Kelsie Watts' Powerhouse Performance of 'Heart of Stone' from SIX

by Joey Mervis

Kelsie Watts' Broadway reign has begun! The recording artist just made her Broadway debut as Six's new 'Jane Seymour', and she's bringing down the house eight times a week with her incredible take on Jane's emotional anthem- 'Heart of Stone.' Watch the full song in this video! . (more...)

Photos: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows

by Bruce Glikas

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends officially opened last night, April 8, on Broadway. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows!. (more...)

Did You Catch Jason Robert Brown's Lyrical Changes to THE LAST FIVE YEARS?

by Sidney Paterra

The Last Five Years finally opened on Broadway earlier this week, a mere 24 years after its original premiere. Jason Robert Brown, who wrote both the music and lyrics, admits in his latest blog post that in addition to expanding on the show's orchestrations (he discusses in full with BroadwayWorld), he had to make several lyrical updates to adjust with the times. . (more...)

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event

by Bruce Glikas

On April 7, 2025, stars of the stage and screen gathered to honor the life of the late James Earl Jones at the James Earl Jones Theatre on Broadway. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty to Star in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at A.R.T.

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty will star in A.R.T.'s production of the West End hit Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Kristin Chenoweth & More Get 2025 Boston Theater Critics Association Awards Nominations

by Joshua Wright

The Boston Theater Critics Association announced nominations for the 42nd Annual Elliot Norton Awards, honoring outstanding theater in Greater Boston. Kathy St. George will receive the Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence.. (more...)

Review Roundup: TAKE THE LEAD Opens at Paper Mill Playhouse

by Joshua Wright

What did critics think of Take the Lead, the musical adaptation of the 2006 dance film that starred Antonio Banderas. Starring 3LW and Cheetah Girls member Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Vincent Jamal Hooper, Savy Jackson, Tam Mutu, and more, the production is now running at Paper Mill Playhouse through April 27.. (more...)

Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Christopher and More to Lead THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Following his sold-out 2023 performance of The Great War & The Great Gatsby, historian and narrator John Monsky returns to Carnegie Hall this spring with a bold re-envisioning of his production. Learn more!. (more...)

Videos/Photo: Rebel Wilson and Jason Isaacs Star in First Trailer for JULIET & ROMEO Pop Musical

by Josh Sharpe

Juliet & Romeo, the upcoming pop musical, has released its first trailer. The twist on the Shakespearean classic features a star-studded cast, including Rebel Wilson, Jason Isaacs, Rupert Everett, and more. Watch the trailer and check out new photos now!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!