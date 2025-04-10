Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 10, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 10, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 10, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Exclusive: Watch Kelsie Watts' Powerhouse Performance of 'Heart of Stone' from SIX
Photos: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
Did You Catch Jason Robert Brown's Lyrical Changes to THE LAST FIVE YEARS?
Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event
by Bruce Glikas
On April 7, 2025, stars of the stage and screen gathered to honor the life of the late James Earl Jones at the James Earl Jones Theatre on Broadway. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty to Star in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at A.R.T.
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty will star in A.R.T.'s production of the West End hit Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Kristin Chenoweth & More Get 2025 Boston Theater Critics Association Awards Nominations
by Joshua Wright
The Boston Theater Critics Association announced nominations for the 42nd Annual Elliot Norton Awards, honoring outstanding theater in Greater Boston. Kathy St. George will receive the Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence.. (more...)
Review Roundup: TAKE THE LEAD Opens at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Joshua Wright
What did critics think of Take the Lead, the musical adaptation of the 2006 dance film that starred Antonio Banderas. Starring 3LW and Cheetah Girls member Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Vincent Jamal Hooper, Savy Jackson, Tam Mutu, and more, the production is now running at Paper Mill Playhouse through April 27.. (more...)
Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Christopher and More to Lead THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Following his sold-out 2023 performance of The Great War & The Great Gatsby, historian and narrator John Monsky returns to Carnegie Hall this spring with a bold re-envisioning of his production. Learn more!. (more...)
Videos/Photo: Rebel Wilson and Jason Isaacs Star in First Trailer for JULIET & ROMEO Pop Musical
by Josh Sharpe
Juliet & Romeo, the upcoming pop musical, has released its first trailer. The twist on the Shakespearean classic features a star-studded cast, including Rebel Wilson, Jason Isaacs, Rupert Everett, and more. Watch the trailer and check out new photos now!. (more...)
