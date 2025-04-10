Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Reprise MEAN GIRLS Role in New GLADIATOR Crossover

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Reneé Rapp is back as Regina George, but this time with a twist. In a new ad spot for Paramount+, the Mean Girls star reprises her role- now billed as "Reginius Georgius"- in a crossover with Gladiator.

The spot brings her character and the iconic “Burn Book” to the Gladiator arena, showcasing the wide variety of movies available to stream on Paramount+. The new video begs the question: Will the Gladiators rebel against Empress Reginius Georgius (Reneé Rapp) and her Burn Book, or will she send them to their final battle?

The movie musical adaptation of Mean Girl premiered in theaters on January 12, 2024. The film stars Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Mahi Alam, and Reneé Rapp. Tina Fey and Tim Meadows reprise their roles from the original film.

The comedy follows Cady Heron, who may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. Check out reviews of the movie here. Mean Girls is currently available to stream on Paramount+.