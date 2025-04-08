Review Roundup: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Opens On Broadway

It's a celebration of all things Steve as Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, starring two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, celebrates its opening night on Broadway! See what the New York critics thought of this West End smash!

Old Friends is a great big Broadway show born out of Cameron Mackintosh and Stephen Sondheim’s lifetime of friendship and collaboration. The two of them came up with the idea during the pandemic, drawing on the many shows that they had done together in collaboration with their good friend Julia McKenzie. Once theatres reopened in London and New York in the fall of 2021, Mackintosh was able to visit Sondheim again and this new show remained something they continued to discuss; but, sadly, shortly after, Sondheim passed away in November 2021. It fell to Mackintosh to pick up where he and Sondheim left off, collating their notes, and structuring the show that would initially become a spectacular star-studded gala at the Sondheim Theatre in London’s West End in May 2022 to celebrate Sondheim’s life and work, and also raise funds for the newly formed Stephen Sondheim Foundation. The gala won Best Theatre Event at the 2023 WhatsOnStage Awards and was subsequently broadcast on TV by the BBC.

The cast of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends also includes Jacob Dickey, Kevin Earley, Jasmine Forsberg, Kate Jennings Grant, Bonnie Langford, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin Lee, multiple Olivier Award nominee Jason Pennycooke, two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Kyle Selig, Maria Wirries, and Daniel Yearwood. The company also includes Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez, Greg Mills and Peter Neureuther.

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends is directed by Matthew Bourne, with artistic consultant Julia McKenzie, and choreographed by Stephen Mear. Set design by Matt Kinley, costume design by Jill Parker, lighting design by Warren Letton, sound design by Mick Potter, projection design by George Reeve, musical arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe, musical supervision by Alfonso Casado Trigo, with musical direction by Annbritt duChateau. Casting is by Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano, and Peter Van Dam for The TRC Company. Production Stage Manager is David Lober.

Jesse Green, The New York Times: *CRITIC'S PICK* Old Friends,” which opened on Tuesday at Manhattan Theater Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theater, is in that sense a lot like its predecessors. The 41 numbers it features come from the main pool, with an emphasis on songs from Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, Company, Follies and Into the Woods. Most of them were brilliant in their original context; many remain so outside it. Some are sung spectacularly by a bigger-than-usual cast of 17, led by Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga. Others are middling, a few are misfires. [...] Though directed by the British choreographer Matthew Bourne — the show began life as a one-night gala in London — Old Friends has a stodgy quality that I find surprising. A couple of boxy towers [...] dominate Matt Kinley’s set design, moving back and forth as if in a very slow chess endgame.

Jackson McHenry, Vulture: Old Friends stretches to two and a half hours, counting an intermission, which is both way too long and woefully incomplete. You can’t take offense at the concept — it accomplishes exactly what it aims to do, which is to remind you that Sondheim wrote some really great songs — but you do start to fantasize about it all slowing down and just committing to the dramatic frames that contained them.

Charles Isherwood, The Wall Street Journal: The headliners are wonderfully showcased. Ms. Peters has been an exemplary interpreter of Sondheim’s work for decades, having starred in the original stagings of Sunday in the Park With George and Into the Woods. While her voice has lost some of its rich timbre, her rendition of Send in the Clowns is so deeply infused with soul-searching that any vocal imperfections are quickly forgotten as Ms. Peters’s evocation of a love that might have been—could have, should have—burrows into your heart. Equally extraordinary is her performance of another exquisite song of ill-fated yearning, Losing My Mind.

Frank Rizzo, Variety: Beginning with the title, the show presents itself simply yet exquisitely. It’s clearly a labor of love, curated by Mackintosh — mostly from the Sondheim shows he’s produced — and starring some of the composer’s veteran players. But this is no musical shiva for close friends and family. More than a tribute, it’s a feast — and one of the most heartfelt and joyous shows of the season.

Matt Windman, amNY: ‘Old Friends’ tries to be everything at once, moving from ‘Company’ to ‘Into the Woods’ to ‘A Little Night Music’ to ‘Sweeney Todd’ at breakneck speed. The result feels more like a mixtape than a tribute, more exhausting than illuminating.

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: But the main takeaway here is that not only is Sondheim now gone, his peers are no spring chickens, either. [...] And these are real ‘Old Friends’ on stage at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. [...] This whole crew was mostly in the original creative kitchens; I say, catch ‘em while you still can.

Robert Hofler, The Wrap: Yet another Stephen Sondheim revue is playing on Broadway. This one is called Old Friends, and it opened Tuesday at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre after engagements in London and Los Angeles. This is the sixth Sondheim revue to open on Broadway. In recent decades, legendary composers from George Gershwin to Richard Rodgers have not received this kind of attention. Hands down, the three best moments in Old Friends come when five wonderful singers (Jacob Dickey, Jasmine Forsberg, Kyle Selig, Maria Wirries and Daniel Yearwood) deliver a memorable Tonight Quintet from West Side Story. The two other great moments belong to Lea Salonga, who brings down the house twice, first with Somewhere from West Side Story and then Everything’s Coming Up Roses from Gypsy. Salonga presents a great Rose, and what adds to the excitement is how different Rose is from the roles that made Salonga a star: Kim in Miss Saigon, Fantine in Les Miz and the singing voice of Jasmine in the film Aladdin. If there were any justice, Cameron Mackintosh, who devised this Sondheim revue, would have instructed Matthew Bourne, who directs, to include Rose’s Turn for Salonga to finish off the evening.

Thom Geier, Culture Sauce: This isn’t a completist’s guide to Sondheim — fans of Pacific Overtures, Assassins, or the posthumous Here We Are should brace themselves for disappointment. But Sondheim wrote too many great songs in his storied multi-decade career. It’s a delight to hear even a few dozen of them, produced so artfully in a production that doesn’t stint on visual showmanship.

Jonathan Mandell, New York Theater: The producers apparently believe that showstoppers sell a show. But it’s unreasonable to expect cast members, no matter how capable, to deliver one number after another that outshine the iconic performances with which Sondheim-lovers in New York are well-acquainted. And there’s that problem of a lack of context. Too many of these numbers, revved up from nothing, start to make the revue feel like a singing competition. Everybody is supposed to be old friends, no?

Caroline Cao, New York Theatre Guide: Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, hosted by megawatt stars Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga, is as cozy as a longtime friend’s living room. Best of all, the honeyed orchestrations (originally by Sondheim’s longtime collaborator Jonathan Tunick) and crisp sound mixing in the Old Friends setlist help remind us why the best of composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim’s repertoire still attracts talented titans.

Steven Suskin, New York Stage Review: “Sondheim’s Old Friends, the new revue at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Friedman Theatre, offers wonderful numbers well performed by talented performers. But to quote Charley Kringas, in act two of Merrily We Roll Along: ‘true greatness is knowing when to get off.’”

David Finkle, New York Stage Review: What’s on display is unmitigatedly glorious. In other words, Sondheim as nonpareil influencer may be repeatedly remembered with a breathless retrospective, but as the new extravaganza also demonstrates, his belief in the potential of the musical to break new ground will persist.

Juan A. Ramirez, Theatrely: Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends is a celebration of a fearless artist that is itself quite timid, a memorial piece that seems overly desperate to keep out the spectre of death. Once you accept the show’s limited ambitions, as I gradually did over the course of this pleasant and jauntily staged musical revue, you can let yourself to have a good time. Sure, Steve himself would doubtless have rolled his eyes at the whole affair—but there’s no denying the production’s considerable nostalgic charm.