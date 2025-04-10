SUNSET BOULEVARD Will Auction Dress For Broadway Cares

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd., directed by Jamie Lloyd, is partnering with Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS to auction off Costume Designer Soutra Gilmour's custom-made black slip dress worn by Nicole Scherzinger, with all proceeds benefiting Broadway Cares

The auction lot is open for bidding now on CharityBuzz HERE with bids to close Monday, April 28.

The dress, designed by Gilmour in collaboration with Scherzinger, is one of only four made for Sunset Blvd.'s run at the Savoy Theatre in London's West End. The bias-cut black silk satin creation draws inspiration from classic silhouettes of Hollywood's silent film era and reflects the character of ‘Norma Desmond's' raw, exposed self. The dress was made in August 2023 by Karen Crichton with textiles provided by Misan Fabrics.

The complete auction lot will include the dress, a certificate of authenticity signed by Gilmour and Scherzinger, a pair of house seats to Sunset Blvd. on Broadway at the St. James Theatre, a post-show backstage visit and photos with Scherzinger and the cast, a private zoom meeting with Gilmour to discuss her creative thoughts on the show, and a window card for Sunset Blvd. signed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and the entire Broadway company.

Scherzinger said, “When I first sat down with Soutra almost two years ago to discuss what we wanted our version of Norma to look like, I never imagined how a simple, black slip dress can evoke so much: fragility, strength, and confidence, all come to mind when I think of this creation. On behalf of everyone at Sunset Blvd., I want to convey how thrilled we are to continue to support Broadway Cares, an incredibly impactful organization that helps thousands of people through their incredible programs. Now let's raise some money!”

Gilmour said, “I have spent my career designing for the theater which by nature is temporary and finite, but the dress we designed for Nicole and ‘Norma' has taken on a life of its own. Nicole and this dress have inspired countless memes, thousands of Halloween costumes, and a number of drag performers on both sides of the Atlantic. I'm honored to have one of my designs support Broadway Cares and their programs to help our community and communities around the world.”

ABOUT SUNSET BLVD.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd., directed by two-time Tony Award nominee and multiple Olivier Award winner Jamie Lloyd, is playing an extended limited engagement on Broadway at the St. James Theatre through Sunday, July 13 only starring Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond,' 2024 Olivier Award winner Tom Francis as ‘Joe Gillis,' 2024 Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as ‘Betty Schaefer,' and Olivier Award winner and 2024 Olivier nominee David Thaxton as ‘Max Von Mayerling.'

The creative team for Sunset Blvd. includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), Fabian Aloise (choreography), Alan Williams (music supervisor and music director), Jack Knowles (lighting design), Adam Fisher (sound design), Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography), Cheryl Thomas (hair and makeup design), Ann James (intimacy coordinator), Jim Carnahan CSA and Jason Thinger CSA (U.S. casting director), and Stuart Burt CDG (U.K. casting director).