Whoopi Goldberg Will Join Joy Behar in MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND

Goldberg will co-star for one performance only on April 30.
On April 30 (2pm), Whoopi Goldberg will join her The View co-host Joy Behar for one performance only in MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND, at MMAC Theater. Goldberg was most recently seen onstage as 'Miss Hannigan' in Annie at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.
MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND is a hilarious, no-holds-barred series of stories created by the legendary Joy Behar. With razor-sharp wit and zero filters, Joy dives into the messy truths of love, marriage, and divorce, revealing the chaotic, funny, and often eye-opening realities of relationships. These stories are as relatable as they are outrageous, offering something for anyone who’s ever tied the knot—or thought about untying it.
Directed by Randal Myler, the 90-minute show will also welcome Veanne Cox (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Emmy nominee Jackie Hoffman (Only Murders in the Building, Feud: Betty and Joan), Carolyn McCormick (“Law and Order’), and Andrea Navedo (Jane The Virgin) to the show through April 20. From April 23 to May 18 the cast will feature Marilu Henner (“Taxi”), Marsha Mason (The Goodbye Girl), Benja K Thomas (Fat Ham, Skeleton Crew) and Julia Sweeney (“Saturday Night Live”).