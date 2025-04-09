Whoopi Goldberg Will Join Joy Behar in MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On April 30 (2pm), Whoopi Goldberg will join her The View co-host Joy Behar for one performance only in MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND, at MMAC Theater. Goldberg was most recently seen onstage as 'Miss Hannigan' in Annie at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND is a hilarious, no-holds-barred series of stories created by the legendary Joy Behar. With razor-sharp wit and zero filters, Joy dives into the messy truths of love, marriage, and divorce, revealing the chaotic, funny, and often eye-opening realities of relationships. These stories are as relatable as they are outrageous, offering something for anyone who’s ever tied the knot—or thought about untying it.