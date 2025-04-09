Videos: HAIRSPRAY's 'Run & Tell That' Trends on TikTok

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There's a new Broadway dance trend on TikTok! Hairspray's "Run & Tell That" is making its rounds on the app, with a brand-new dance straight out of the 2007 movie musical adaptation. The trend began to pick up steam when fans realized that Tayla Parx, who played Little Inez in the Hairspray film, is a well-known musician and Grammy-nominated producer.

Parx worked with Ariana Grande on her acclaimed album "Thank U, Next," co-writing the title track and six other songs, including "7 Rings." She frequently made appearances with Grande as her backup singer and in music videos.

As fans of the film began to take TikTok by storm, Parx shared her own rendition. In the caption, she revealed it was the first time that she had done the choreography since she was 13.

"I heard y'all were looking for me," she said. "Haven’t done this dance since I was 13 aaha."

Several fans of the movie musical have been joining in on TikTok, including BroadwayWorld's recent Next On Stage winner, Kristabel Kenta-Bibi garnering nearly a million views for her rendition.

Watch the full musical number from the Hairspray movie musical here: