Video: Watch Billy Porter Perform 'I Don't Care Much' From CABARET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The West End production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club has shared an intimate performance of Billy Porter's rendition of "I Don't Care Much" from the iconic musical. The video was recorded in the Kit Kat Club London's red bar and features accompaniment from Jill Farrow. Porter can be seen in the London production, alongside Marisha Wallace as Sally Bowles, through May 24, 2025.

Porter and Wallace joined Rebecca Frecknall's acclaimed revival earlier this year. He recently told BroadwayWorld that the Emcee in Cabaret is "a part that I've had my eye on for decades."

"I really view my art as activism- it always has been a part of me as an artist, so to be in this production at this time in the world is very relevant, necessary, and prescient. It feeds into everything that I've ever desired to do with my art. I feel like I'm very much in my purpose," Porter recently shared with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.

Porter and Wallace join Daniel Bowerbank as Clifford Bradshaw, Vivien Parry as Fraulein Schneider, Fenton Gray as Herr Schultz, Fred Haig as Ernst Ludwig and Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie. The cast is completed by Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, Sam Darius, Damon Gould Adrian Grove, El Haq Latief, Justin-Lee Jones, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees Alexandra Regan, Marina Tavolieri, Ben Simon Wilson, Anne-Marie Wojna, Patrick Wilden and Lucy Young. Anne-Marie Wojna plays the role of Sally Bowles once a week.

The prologue company are Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine Mcloughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.