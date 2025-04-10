Video: Adrienne Warren Performs ‘I Can Do Better Than That’ From THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Thursday morning, The Last Five Years stars Nick Jonas and Tony-winner Adrienne Warren stopped by the TODAY Show as part of the Citi Concert Series. During the visit, Warren took the stage to perform "I Can Do Better Than That," sung by her character Cathy in the musical. Watch the performance now!

The Last Five Years is now officially open for a strictly limited, 14-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre. Experience the messy, euphoric, sexy, savage, fleeting rush of falling in and out of love in New York City at The Last Five Years, starring Grammy Award and Golden Globe nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren.

She begins at the breakup. He begins at the first kiss. Both sides of this five-year relationship play out in 90 minutes at this heart-racing theatrical event.

One of the most popular musicals of the last 25 years comes to Broadway for the first time ever, featuring the acclaimed powerhouse score by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and a bold new vision by Tony Award-nominated director Whitney White.