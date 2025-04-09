Video: Inside Opening Night of STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The music of Stephen Sondheim is alive and well at the Samuel J. Friedman Thetare, where Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends opened just last night.

"It feels great to bring this very important show [to Broadway], because it's uplifting! It's a wonderful show for people come, see and be entertained and be uplifted," explained Sondheim superstar Bernadette Peters on opening night. "These are all Steve Sondheim's songs- they all tell a story and they are all wonderful and different."

"We get to do incredible material from not just one show, but it's like a big buffet! We get to sample music from so many of his iconic shows, as well as some stuff that we might not be super familiar with," added Lea Salonga.

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends comes to Broadway from London’s West End, where it earned a bevy of 5-star raves and was hailed by The Times as “unmissable musical theatre.” Joining Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga will be co-stars Jacob Dickey, Kevin Earley, Jasmine Forsberg, Kate Jennings Grant, Bonnie Langford, Beth Leavel, Gavin Lee, Jason Pennycooke, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Kyle Selig, Maria Wirries, Daniel Yearwood, Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez, Greg Mills and Peter Neureuther.