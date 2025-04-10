Video: Inside THE GREAT GATSBY's London Sitzprobe With Corbin Bleu, Jamie Muscato & Frances Mayli

Performances begin Friday 11 April and opening night is set for 24 April 2025.
Go inside the sitzprobe for the musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s landmark novel, The Great Gatsby, which make its West End debut at The London Coliseum this spring. Preview performances will begin on Friday 11 April with opening night scheduled for Thursday 24 April (7pm).
Joining Jamie Muscato as Jay Gatsby and Frances Mayli McCann as Daisy Buchanan, are Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway, Amber Davies as Jordan Baker, Joel Montague as George Wilson, John Owen-Jones as Meyer Wolfsheim, Jon Robyns as Tom Buchanan and Rachel Tucker as Myrtle Wilson.
F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel comes to the West End stage in a dazzling new musical. The Great Gatsby opened at The Broadway Theatre in April 2024 direct from a record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey in late 2023.
Meet mysterious millionaire, Jay Gatsby. He entertains the rich and famous with riotous parties at his Long Island mansion yet never joins in. Gatsby longs instead to reunite with his former flame Daisy Buchanan, but Daisy comes from another lifetime, long before the money…