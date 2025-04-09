Review: THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Theatre Royal Brighton

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ever wondered what went on behind the scenes during the making of Jaws?

It’s a well-documented story indeed, but those that aren’t familiar won’t be at a disadvantage when watching The Shark is Broken because it’s a carefully crafted comedy that works effectively as a standalone piece, even without the historical context.

The Shark is Broken is a play by Joseph Nixon and Ian Shaw, the son of Robert Shaw, who famously portrayed Quint in the 1975 film Jaws. Set on board a cramped boat, the action focuses on the relationship between the three main actors in Jaws - Robert Shaw (Quint), Richard Dreyfuss (Hooper), and Roy Scheider (Chief Brody).

Whilst the premise of the piece is centred around the delays in production caused by the repeated malfunction of ‘Bruce’ the mechanical shark, the heart of the piece is how the actors relate to each other. It’s a comedy ripe with punchy one-liners, but the vulnerabilities and past trauma of all three men rise to the surface the longer they spend time together.

It's curious to see Ian Shaw portray his own father Robert, an alcoholic who projected his insecurities onto others…often manifesting in aggression, particularly towards his castmate Dreyfuss. It’s clear that Ian Shaw has affection for his father because despite these uncomfortable characteristics, Robert Shaw is an innately likeable character.

Ashley Margolis as Dreyfuss – the chaotic and energetic foil to Shaw’s stoic cynicism – draws immediate laughs. Dreyfuss is neurotic and full of beans and Margolis delivers this with an understated charisma that lights up the stage. Dan Fredenburgh has tough job as Roy Schneider who doesn’t say much. References to his infamous love of tanning draw laughs of course, but Schneider definitely feels like a less fleshed out character.

Amidst the teasing and jabbing at each other – that only increases the longer they are confined – there are tender moments which swoop in seemingly out of nowhere. From violent almost-punch-ups to being on the verge of tears as they discuss their relationships with their own fathers. This reinforces the chaotic nature of their friendship (if you can call it that) and adds a nice sense of pace.

Ninety minutes straight through is just on the edge of being too long, particularly given the static set design. Thankfully, all three performances are dynamic enough to pull it back from feeling too laboured.

It’s fair to say that a lot of the comedy in The Shark is Broken makes a lot of assumptions. It assumes that the audience has a baseline level of knowledge about the making of Jaws. It assumes the audience has an affection for Jaws and is familiar with the exploits of its actors during filming. If you fall into that camp, you’ll feel like you’re in on the joke. And if you don’t…it’s still a smart, layered comedy that gives an interesting insight into filmmaking in the 1970’s.

The Shark is Broken is at Theatre Royal Brighton until Saturday 12 April, before continuing on its UK tour until 17 May.

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

