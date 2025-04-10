Exclusive: Watch Liisi LaFontaine Give a Sneak Peek from BROADWAY SINGS ABBA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Broadway Sings concert series will soon return with Broadway Sings ABBA, where Broadway stars and a live orchestra bring your favorite ABBA tunes to life in a whole new way. It promises to be a one-of-a-kind musical party that’ll have you singing and dancing the night away.

Broadway Sings ABBA is part of a unique concert series in which Broadway singers and a full, 14-piece orchestra come together to perform new, original arrangements of ABBA’s greatest hits. The music will be arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes, with music direction by Ben Moss. The series is produced and directed by Corey Mach.

Performers (subject to change) will include: Kyle Taylor Parker, Ben Moss, Gracie McGraw, D'Nasya Jordan, Alysha Umphress, Tim Ehrlich, Liisi LaFontaine, Cory Jeacome, Meg Dwinell, Jason Goldston, Arnold Harper II, Courtney Bassett, and Paola Hernández.