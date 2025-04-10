STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Will Host Post-Show Conversation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Manhattan Theatre Club has revealed additional programming in association with the New York premiere of Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, starring two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga. Presented by MTC in association with Cameron Mackintosh and Daryl Roth, the production plays through Sunday, June 15, 2025 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.



New York Public Library for the Performing Arts photo exhibit in Solomon Lounge (ongoing)

During the duration of the run of Old Friends, MTC is hosting a photo exhibit in the Friedman Theatre’s Solomon Lounge in the lower lobby. This collection, in partnership with The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts and CMI archives, features exclusive photography of Stephen Sondheim throughout his illustrious career with many of his distinguished collaborators and cast members. The collection is available for viewing for all audience members at Old Friends.

Post-Show Conversation with Bonnie Langford and Gavin Lee in partnership with Penguin Random House, Thursday, April 17 (post-show)

Ticket holders are invited to a post-show conversation with Old Friends cast members Bonnie Langford and Gavin Lee, moderated by Peter Gethers. The conversation is arranged in partnership with Penguin Random House Vintage, the publishers of Hat Box: The Collected Lyrics of Stephen Sondheim, Everyman's Library Pocket Poet: Sondheim featuring works by Stephen Sondheim, and Stephen Sondheim: A Life by Meryl Secrest.



92NY - Conversation with Lea Salonga, Monday May 5 at 7:30 PM