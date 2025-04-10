Ariana DeBose, Lorna Luft, and More Join Laurie Beechman Theatre Reopening Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Additional performers including Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Tony Award nominee Andrea McArdle, Lorna Luft, and Nina West, have been added to the lineup for Renaissance Gala, marking the reopening of New York City’s most prominent cabaret venue, The Laurie Beechman Theatre. The event will be held on Monday, April 14 at 7PM.

These performers join the previously announced Chip Zien, Tony Award winner André De Shields, Tony Award winner Lillias White, Tony Award winner Matt Doyle, Tony Award winner Lauren Patten, Jak Malone, Bryan Batt, Christine Pedi, Joe Iconis, Jelani Remy, Emma Pittman, and JJ Niemann.

The event will raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and will reveal the historic venue’s renovation, currently being completed by Tony Award winner and renowned architect and theater designer David Rockwell.

Renaissance Gala features Music Direction by Benjamin Rauhala and Stage and Venue Lighting Design Aiden Bezark with Brendan McCann as Creative Consultant.