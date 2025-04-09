Video: Ashley Graham Talks Manifesting Her Broadway Dreams on Her Vision Board

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Ashley Graham is making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago on April 15, fulfilling a lifelong dream for the supermodel. "There has always been a performer inside of me, and I think that's really helped my modelling career," Graham shared on a recent visit to CBS Mornings.

"When I was doing my vision board in 2019, I wrote this down: 'Sing on Broadway.' I don't know what told me inside that this was something that maybe I could actually do...and here we are!" The performer admits that her biggest challenge is singing, dancing, and acting all at the same time. "I've always sang and had fun with my voice...but the dancing has been the hardest part."

She went on to share her love of the character and what she aims to bring to her performance. "The thing that I love most about Roxie is that she's a go-getter and, despite anything that has happened to her...she is never a victim," she said. Watch the full interview now.

Ashley Graham will perform in the show beginning Tuesday, April 15, 2025, through Sunday, May 25, 2025.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC / Duncan Stewart, CSA and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.