Bryan Cranston, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and Paapa Essiedu Will Lead ALL MY SONS Directed By Ivo Van Hove in the West End

Bryan Cranston will star as ‘Joe Keller', Marianne Jean-Baptiste as ‘Kate Keller' and Paapa Essiedu as ‘Chris Keller' in Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS. Directed by Ivo van Hove, the production will run at Wyndham's Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, in London's West End for a strictly limited season between Friday 14 November 2025 and Saturday 7 February 2026. Further casting to be announced soon. Tickets go on sale today, Thursday 10 April at 12.00noon.

ALL MY SONS reunites Bryan Cranston with director Ivo van Hove following their critically acclaimed production of Network which premiered at The National Theatre in 2017 before transferring to Broadway. For his performance as Howard Beale in the show, Bryan won both the Olivier Award and Tony Award for Best Actor.

ALL MY SONS marks the third Arthur Miller play for Ivo van Hove, having previously directed A View from the Bridge with Mark Strong and Nicola Walker at the Young Vic, in the West End in 2014 and on Broadway in 2015 and The Crucible with Ben Whishaw, Sophie Okonedo and Saoirse Ronan on Broadway in 2016.

Ivo van Hove said today "I am thrilled to return to the West End to direct All My Sons and to reunite with the great Bryan Cranston. It is also a privilege to collaborate with the brilliant Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Paapa Essiedu, whose work I have long admired. We all share a deep reverence for Arthur Miller's powerful storytelling, and bringing this profound play to life with such an extraordinary cast is truly a dream come true. All My Sons is a devastating exploration of guilt, responsibility, and the far-reaching consequences of our choices, especially in times of war. Its themes of personal integrity and moral reckoning remain as urgent and resonant today as ever."

Bryan Cranston said today “Arthur Miller, Ivo van Hove, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Paapa Essiedu…If there is something that I know beyond a shadow of doubt, is to surround yourself with the most talented people. This group of creative artists has got me so excited to be a part of the All My Sons company.”

Marianne Jean-Baptiste said today "I am thrilled to get the opportunity to work with Ivo and am very excited to work with both Bryan and Paapa of whom I am a huge fan."

Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS is his first and most abiding hit play. Respected, self-made businessman Joe prides himself on providing for his wife and their two sons. While wartime delivers profits for the family, it comes at a price when his partner is charged with criminal manufacturing deals, and his eldest son goes missing in action. Peacetime brings little peace of mind as Joe's true involvement in the activity begins to surface, and he is suddenly confronted by the consequences of his actions. Arthur Miller skewers the dishonest promise of the American Dream in this disturbingly prescient play.

Bryan Cranston is an Academy Award nominee, and an Emmy, Screen Actors Guild, Tony, and Olivier Award winner. He made his Broadway debut as President Lyndon B. Johnson in All the Way, in which he won a Tony Award, and went onto star in Ivo van Hove's Network at The National Theatre and on Broadway – winning the Olivier and Tony Award. He is well known for his portrayal of Walter White on Breaking Bad, from Showtime's hit drama series, Your Honor, which he also executive produced, and for his role in Trumbo, which garnered him an Academy Award and BAFTA nomination. He can currently be seen in Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's comedy, The Studio, on Apple TV+; and will be re-teaming with Wes Anderson in The Phoenician Scheme; and starring in Everything's Going To Be Great opposite Allison Janney. He will soon begin production on the Malcolm in the Middle revival for Disney+, and the upcoming dark comedy feature Chili Finger opposite John Goodman and Judy Greer.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste most recently starred as Pansy in Mike Leigh's critically acclaimed film Hard Truths for which she was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role and swept the Best Actress trifecta at the New York Film Critics Circle, Los Angeles Film Critics Association and National Society of Film Critics. She received international acclaim for her role in Mike Leigh's Secrets & Lies receiving nominations for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes and the BAFTA Awards. She is also known for her role as Vivian Johnson in the TV series Without a Trace and has starred in multiple TV dramas including Blind Spot, Homecoming and The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies. On stage she has appeared in The Amen Corner at The National Theatre.

Paapa Essiedu is an acclaimed British actor with a career spanning television, film, and theatre, garnering many nominations throughout his career including a Primetime Emmy nomination and BAFTA TV nomination for his breakout performance in Michaela Coel's era defining show, I May Destroy You. Essiedu also earned a Best Actor BAFTA TV nomination for his work in Joe Barton's time loop thriller series, The Lazarus Project in which he starred for two seasons. Essiedu's upcoming work includes Babies, a six-part drama series for the BBC opposite Siobhán Cullen, written and directed by Stefan Golaszewski. Paapa is celebrated for his theatre work; his most recent performance in Death of England: Delroy, the second play in Clint Dyer and Roy Williams' state-of-the-nation trilogy, earned him an Olivier nomination for Best Actor. Prior to this, Paapa starred in Jamie Lloyd's critically acclaimed production of Lucy Prebble's play, The Effect at The National Theatre in 2023, starring opposite Taylor Russell. The Effect transferred to The Shed, New York. Other theatre work includes, A Number directed by Lyndsey Turner, starring opposite Lennie James, and Simon Godwin's lauded production of Hamlet at the RSC. Further screen credits include season 6 of the cult anthology series, Black Mirror, in Demon 79 (Netflix); The Capture (BBC1/NBC Universal); Alex Garland's Men (A24); Gangs of London (Sky).

Arthur Miller (1915–2005) was born in New York City and studied at the University of Michigan. His plays include The Man Who Had All the Luck (1944), All My Sons (1947), Death of a Salesman (1949), The Crucible (1953), A View from the Bridge and A Memory of Two Mondays (1955), After the Fall (1964), Incident at Vichy (1964), The Price (1968), The Creation of the World and Other Business (1972), The Archbishop's Ceiling (1977), The American Clock (1980) and Playing for Time (1980). Later plays include The Ride Down Mt. Morgan (1991), The Last Yankee (1993), Broken Glass (1994), Mr. Peters' Connections (1998) and Resurrection Blues (2002). Among his other works are Situation Normal (1944), the novel Focus (1945), screenplay The Misfits (1960), and texts for In Russia (1969), In the Country (1977), and Chinese Encounters (1979), three books in collaboration with his wife, photographer Inge Morath. Memoirs include ‘Salesman' in Beijing (1984), and Timebends, an autobiography (1987). Short fiction includes the collection I Don't Need You Any More (1967), the novella Homely Girl, a Life (1995) and Presence: Stories (2007). Essay collections published in his lifetime include The Theater Essays of Arthur Miller (1978) and Echoes Down the Corridor: Collected Essays 1944–2000, as well as individually published volumes ‘The Crucible' in History (2000) and On Politics and the Art of Acting (2001). He was awarded the Avery Hopwood Award for Playwriting at University of Michigan in 1936. He twice won the New York Drama Critics Circle Award, received two Emmy Awards and three Tony Awards for his plays, as well as a Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement. He was named Jefferson Lecturer for the National Endowment for the Humanities in 2001. Among other honors, he received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the John F. Kennedy Lifetime Achievement Award.