Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty to Star in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at A.R.T.

Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty will star in A.R.T.'s production of the West End hit Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).
Christiani Pitts previously appeared on Broadway in A Bronx Tale and as Ann Darrow in King Kong. Sam Tutty received the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his portrayal of the title role in Dear Evan Hansen. He also appeared in Two Strangers at London’s Criterion Theatre.
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) makes its North American debut at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square on Tuesday, May 20, opens officially on Friday, May 30, and runs through Sunday, June 29, 2025.
Two Strangers is written and composed by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan. The creative team includes Tim Jackson (direction and choreography), Soutra Gilmour (scenic and costume design), Jack Knowles (lighting design), Tony Gayle and Cody Spencer (sound design), Earon Chew Nealey (hair, wig, and makeup design), Lux Pyramid (orchestrations), Nick Finlow (music supervision), Benedict Braxton-Smith (associate music supervision), and Jeffrey Campos (music direction).
Judith Schoenfeld is the production stage manager. Fatimah Amill is the assistant stage manager. Casting is by C12 Casting / Stephen Kopel.
Asmeret Ghebremichael is the associate director and choreographer, Brian Webb is the associate scenic designer, Ricky Lurie is the associate Costume Designer, and Kirk Fitzgerald is the associate lighting designer. Understudies will be announced at a later date.
A naïve and impossibly upbeat Brit, Dougal, has just landed in New York for his dad’s second wedding—the dad he’s never known. Robin, the sister of the bride, is at the airport to pick him up—and she’s late for work. Hungry for an adventure in the city he’s only seen in movies, Dougal hopes native New Yorker Robin will be his guide. Taking inspiration from traditional rom-coms, this “fresh, funny, ironic, and inventive” (The Observer) new musical balances life’s sweetness and struggle as Dougal and Robin discover the meaningful impact on each of their lives a stranger can make.
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is a Kiln Theatre production and previously played at the West End’s Criterion Theatre. The Two Strangers London cast album is currently available on all major streaming platforms.
