Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty to Star in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at A.R.T.

Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty will star in A.R.T.'s production of the West End hit Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).



Christiani Pitts previously appeared on Broadway in A Bronx Tale and as Ann Darrow in King Kong. Sam Tutty received the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his portrayal of the title role in Dear Evan Hansen. He also appeared in Two Strangers at London’s Criterion Theatre.