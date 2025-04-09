Deaf West Theatre's ELEPHANT SHOES and More Set for Two River Theater 25-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two River Theater has revealed its 2025/2026 Season. The season will commence in September with the World Premiere of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Links, stylishly reimagined by Tony Award-winning Director Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder). See the full season lineup here!



TWO RIVER THEATER 2025/2026 SEASON INCLUDES:



Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Links

A World Premiere

Adapted and Directed by Darko Tresnjak

September 13 – October 5/2025

Take a swing at cracking the case! When Agatha Christie’s famed detective Hercule Poirot is summoned to a country chateau in France, he discovers a body on the golf course with a knife in its back – a hole in one indeed! New clues dredge up old intrigue in Murder on the Links, stylishly reimagined by Tony Award®-winning director Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder).



THE MONSTERS: A Sibling Love Story

Written and Directed by Ngozi Anyanwu

Co-produced by Two River Theater and Manhattan Theatre Club

November 1 - 23/2025

For a long time, LIL has been obsessed with fighting, and one fighter in particular: her older brother BIG, an aging but successful figure in the local Mixed Martial Arts circuit. But she’s been doing it all from afar… until one day when she decides to show up on his doorstep. Written and directed by Ngozi Anyanwu (Good Grief, The Homecoming Queen, The Last of the Love Letters) and co-produced by Two River Theater and Manhattan Theatre Club, The Monsters is a sibling love story about reunions, resentment, reconnection, and wrestling with demons.



A Little Shakespeare: As You Like It

By William Shakespeare

Adapted and Directed by Noelle Marion

January 17 - 25/2026

The Forest of Arden is full of possibilities! Banished by her uncle and disguised as a boy, Rosalind and her beloved cousin Celia journey into the woods and discover new friends, love letters, music, and ultimately, themselves. Director Noelle Marion (last season’s A Little Shakespeare: The Tempest) returns to helm this lively frolic through the forest. Now in its 13th year, A Little Shakespeare engages young artists with the work of the Bard in an adaptation directed and designed by professional artists, and performed and supported backstage by high school students.



A Doll’s House

Written by Henrik Ibsen

Directed by Justin Emeka

February 21 - March 15/2026

Nora should be happy. She has a doting husband, beautiful children, and is preparing their gorgeous home for the holidays. She also has a secret – and if it gets out, she will lose everything. Now Nora must ask, "What is worth saving?" Critically acclaimed director Justin Emeka (Sweat, Romeo and Juliet) envisions A Doll’s House through a contemporary lens creatively incorporating black culture into the world of one of the greatest plays ever written.



Elephant Shoes