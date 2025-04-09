Deaf West Theatre's ELEPHANT SHOES and More Set for Two River Theater 25-26 Season

The season will also feature the World Premiere of THE MONSTERS: A Sibling Love Story.
Two River Theater has revealed its 2025/2026 Season. The season will commence in September with the World Premiere of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Links, stylishly reimagined by Tony Award-winning Director Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder). See the full season lineup here!
TWO RIVER THEATER 2025/2026 SEASON INCLUDES:
A World Premiere
Adapted and Directed by Darko Tresnjak
September 13 – October 5/2025
Take a swing at cracking the case! When Agatha Christie’s famed detective Hercule Poirot is summoned to a country chateau in France, he discovers a body on the golf course with a knife in its back – a hole in one indeed! New clues dredge up old intrigue in Murder on the Links, stylishly reimagined by Tony Award®-winning director Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder).
Written and Directed by Ngozi Anyanwu
Co-produced by Two River Theater and Manhattan Theatre Club
November 1 - 23/2025
For a long time, LIL has been obsessed with fighting, and one fighter in particular: her older brother BIG, an aging but successful figure in the local Mixed Martial Arts circuit. But she’s been doing it all from afar… until one day when she decides to show up on his doorstep. Written and directed by Ngozi Anyanwu (Good Grief, The Homecoming Queen, The Last of the Love Letters) and co-produced by Two River Theater and Manhattan Theatre Club, The Monsters is a sibling love story about reunions, resentment, reconnection, and wrestling with demons.
By William Shakespeare
Adapted and Directed by Noelle Marion
January 17 - 25/2026
The Forest of Arden is full of possibilities! Banished by her uncle and disguised as a boy, Rosalind and her beloved cousin Celia journey into the woods and discover new friends, love letters, music, and ultimately, themselves. Director Noelle Marion (last season’s A Little Shakespeare: The Tempest) returns to helm this lively frolic through the forest. Now in its 13th year, A Little Shakespeare engages young artists with the work of the Bard in an adaptation directed and designed by professional artists, and performed and supported backstage by high school students.
Written by Henrik Ibsen
Directed by Justin Emeka
February 21 - March 15/2026
Nora should be happy. She has a doting husband, beautiful children, and is preparing their gorgeous home for the holidays. She also has a secret – and if it gets out, she will lose everything. Now Nora must ask, "What is worth saving?" Critically acclaimed director Justin Emeka (Sweat, Romeo and Juliet) envisions A Doll’s House through a contemporary lens creatively incorporating black culture into the world of one of the greatest plays ever written.
A World Premiere Musical
Book by Ivan Menchell
Music and Lyrics by Caroline Kay
Directed and Choreographed by Jeff Calhoun
Co-produced by Two River Theater and Deaf West Theatre
June 4 - 28/2026
Cy is on the verge of revolutionizing communication! His brilliant invention instantly translates spoken English into American Sign Language (ASL), and vice versa. But his breakthrough means nothing if he cannot connect with the one person he longs for — Roxy, a whip-smart coder, and an integral part of turning their tech dream into reality. As they work side by side, Cy finds himself falling in love, only to watch his Best Friend, Chris, sweep Roxy off her feet. A modern-day ‘Cyrano' tale, Elephant Shoes asks: Can love transcend language or will it forever be lost in translation?
With a soaring contemporary score and an immersive blend of spoken English, ASL, and groundbreaking stage technology, this World Premiere co-production between Two River Theater and Deaf West will ignite your senses and change the way you experience musical theatre. Elephant Shoes is produced in special arrangement with Deaf West Theatre (DJ Kurs and Jeff Perri), Kevin Ryan and Diane Scott Carter.
Videos